Keep your indoor plant happy and healthy

During the cold, dark Bellingham winter, it doesn’t take much to feel cooped up on a rainy day, in a dull lifeless room. Many people find themselves trying to brighten up a space with life by buying a plant or two — some nice foliage to rejuvenate a space.

However, it can feel defeating if your plant doesn't last more than a few weeks. Many foliage succumb to overwatering, lack of light or even coddling after they’re brought home.

Western Washington University first-year Deven Meddaugh said although she grew up in a home where her parents had a green thumb, it's not something she’s as in tune with.

“The only plants I have are succulents, and they’re fake,” Meddaugh said.

A variation of plants at Garden Spot Nursery in Bellingham, Wash. on Wednesday Feb. 11. Many of the plants here can thrive with minimal light and watering, making them easier to care for. // Photo by Ellie Coberly

A lot of students find themselves in the same boat — turning to fake plants as decor rather than real ones. However many people aren’t aware of tricks that will provide their plants long fruitful lives, rather than a seemingly endless cycle of inexplicable plant death.

One helpful resource on campus is Western’s Plant Club. The club meets every Wednesday to help students learn about caring for plants, spend time with other plant-lovers and answer any questions about greenery.

Fourth-year Jordan Ng only recently joined the plant club but said it’s been a positive experience so far. He said the virtual meetings have consisted of house plants and group discussion, but there’s a chance of the club getting a patch at The Outback in the near future.

“I think that taking care of plants is relatively easy,” Ng said. “There’s a middle ground of plants that require maybe more watering, but less light that I’ve found to be quite happy in [Pacific Northwest] conditions.”

Keeping a plant alive is all about choosing the right species and doing your research.

Debra Olberg, an employee at Garden Spot Nursery in Bellingham, has worked with plants for about 35 years. She said plants are like pets; the best way to take care of them is to do your research, read about them and find out exactly what they need.

“People coddle their plants too much,” Olberg said. “Quit paying so much attention to them, just ignore them a little bit. Let them do their thing and hang out with you!”

Olberg suggested that if you’re someone who has a hard time regulating your plants water flow, look into a watering spike. If you don’t get too much light in your room, make sure you purchase a plant that does well with minimal natural light.

A small portion of the endless hanging plants you’ll find at Garden Spot Nursery in Bellingham, Wash. on Wednesday Feb. 11, 2022. The greenery options to pick from are endless. // Photo by Ellie Coberly

Olberg said you can tell if natural light is bright enough by whether or not you could read a book in it. She also explains that it’s important to think about how many hours throughout the day your plant is receiving direct sunlight.

Second-year Carly Schram has been a member of Plant Club for several months. Schram has about 40 plants set up around her dorm, some of which hang from the ceiling, via damage free hooks or in other spots throughout the room.

“I think plants help a lot with stress, and they’ve improved my life a lot,” Schram said.

She also said the club is really nice and supportive. They offer as much help as possible to their members, and the group has started meeting in person once more; their most recent excursion was a walk through the Sehome Hill Arboretum on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Plant Club will continue to meet every Wednesday; find out more about meetings via their discord or Instagram account. Garden Spot Nursery also plans to hold plant-inspired hands-on classes every Sunday through the month of February.