A fully-booked evening with the English graduate program

Audience members cozied up as English graduate students took the stage and read their work at the Underground Coffeehouse on Friday, Feb. 18.

The English Graduate Association at Western Washington University holds graduate student readings every quarter to give students the opportunity to show off their hard work. The events are open to the public and include creative nonfiction, fiction, hybrid and poetry writings.

There are 30 to 40 students in the English graduate program, all working towards a Master of Arts or a Master of Fine Arts.

English graduate program coordinator Erica Dean-Crawford said the M.A. focuses on literature, rhetoric, film and medieval studies or old-century British literature. The M.F.A. focuses on creative arts such as poetry, fiction and nonfiction writing. M.F.A. students take an additional 10 credits to compose a thesis.

Zoë Raine Maki, graduating with an M.F.A in fiction in June 2022, was one of seven students that read their work on Friday evening. Having double-majored in psychology and English during her undergraduate education at Northern Michigan University, Raine Maki has been writing for years.

“A lot of times it’s just grabbing a glass of tea, maybe some wine, and letting myself write,” Raine Maki said, when explaining her creative process. “I set a lot of timers when I write because I find that if I just write without the timer, I go back and focus on every little sentence or word. It’s better for me to let my subconscious take over.”

Despite it being her first time reading her writing to a live audience, Raine Maki felt comfortable onstage.

“It was really fun,” Raine Maki said. “I was nervous at first, but once I was up there it felt like a really good zone to be in. I felt relaxed and just focused on thinking about my words and pronunciation.”

This relaxation could be because of the kind and uplifting environment that the program strives to create.

Caity Scott, an English graduate student and the EGA events planner, said the atmosphere of Western’s English graduate program surprised her.

“I was worried that this program was going to be catty or competitive, but I was completely wrong,” Scott said. “It’s an extremely neighborly program. We’re all very tight-knit. It’s cool to be part of such a supportive network.”

Scott said these readings are important for students to share their work with loved ones.

“It’s nice to invite everyone so you can say, ‘This is what I’m doing. When I’m just staring at the computer angry, this is what’s happening on the other end,’” Scott said.

Scott also said that these readings, often held towards the end of the quarter, are great motivators to make sure that work is finished, polished and ready to share with others.

Dean-Crawford said she encourages anyone interested in the English graduate program to reach out to her or Lysa Rivera, the director of graduate studies in the English department.

“If you’re thinking of applying [to the English graduate program] try to write as much as you can,” Scott said. “Submit your best work, and have as many eyes as possible look over it.”

For more information on the English graduate program and future EGA events, you can check their Facebook or email them at wwu.englishgradassocation@gmail.com.

Annabelle Stefanoff Annabelle Stefanoff (she/her) is majoring in Political Science and Economics and triple minoring in Spanish, news/ed journalism and honors interdisciplinary studies. When not reporting, she enjoys undertaking multi-day baking projects and reading a good book.