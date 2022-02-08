Student options for COVID-19 testing during omicron

Free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests became orderable to each U.S. home address on Jan. 19 according to a White House fact sheet. However, Western Washington University students are still relying on sold-out tests from pharmacies and on-campus testing.

“The federal government’s free rapid test kits provide four tests per household, but this has limited some accessibility for students living in dorms, apartments or shared housing,” said Western’s Interim Medical Director Dr. David Hansen.

Individuals living in college residence halls are able to receive their free tests, but it may be harder to accomplish than in single-family households.

According to the government suppliers of free rapid-tests, housing that involves multiple families, shared living spaces or many units under the same address might only register as one address. This means that they may only allow one order of tests despite the fact that thousands of students live in residence halls.

Students who want free tests may have to call the assistance number to successfully order them. This extra step may make this option feel less accessible to people wishing to quickly place their order online.

Western has been able to fill the need for some student tests on its own.

“I haven’t tried to order any rapid tests to my dorm because I haven’t felt the need to,” said Jemma Alexander, a Western student living in the Fairhaven residence hall complex. “I go to MyWestern Health and I can usually get an appointment for the same day or the next day.”

A sign outside of Western Washington University’s COVID-19 testing site at College Hall in Bellingham, Wash. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Students who need a test can make an appointment online. // Photo by Simone Higashi

Other students are having more trouble. Joan Connell, a senior lecturer and instructor at Western, is helping to aid students who are not able to schedule a testing appointment.

In response to students who were having trouble scheduling a test on-campus, Connell recently sent her students a message on Canvas letting them know that she will supply them with one or reimburse them for one.

Connell obtained tests for her students by visiting multiple pharmacies and picking some up for free from a local fire station. Although she has a limited supply of rapid tests, she is ready to give them to students that need one.

Students who live on campus are alerted when a roommate or suitemate tests positive and are told in an email to isolate themselves for five days, Alexander said, but pointed out that students may need to take these safety measures more seriously.

“People should be a lot more responsible and just considerate,” Alexander said.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 it is their responsibility to report it to the university. When students self-report their own cases, Western’s COVID-19 data is more accurate.

“We want to get back in the classroom, everybody wants that, but we want to get back safely,” Connell said.

After isolating for at least five days, students do not need a test to get back on campus. According to the CDC website, people can test positive for COVID-19 up to three months after they are infected.

Connell said that as a teacher, she doesn’t care to know the result of students’ tests. However, she emphasized the importance of knowing this information and acting accordingly. The first step to having safe in-person classes is knowing if you are healthy.

“Stay home if you have even the mildest of cold-like symptoms,” Hansen said. “Get your vaccine booster if you are eligible and have not yet gotten one. Wear a well-fitting mask in all public places and wash your hands regularly.”

Tests are available for students on-campus at College Hall. Other options are:

Ordering free tests from https://www.covidtests.gov/

Picking up free tests from local Bellingham fire stations

Buying a test from a pharmacy

Scheduling a test through https://whatcomcounty.us/

“It’s a question of personal ethics,” Connell said in regard to getting tested for COVID-19. “It’s common sense, common courtesy and it’s a question of character.”

Simone Higashi Simone Higashi (she/her) is a third-year News Editorial student and Campus News reporter for The Front. Simone likes to knit and read in her free time. You can reach her at simonehigashi.thefront@gmail.com .