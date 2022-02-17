Bellingham’s waterfront is getting condominium buildings

The Bellingham waterfront is getting a facelift.

The waterfront is working on a three-building condominium project that will include ground-floor retail. The condominium is in the process of being built and located next to the Granary Building and Waypoint Park.

Mike Hogan, Port of Bellingham public affairs administrator, said the project had been a work in progress.

“The Port sold 1.7 acres to Harcourt [Developments] in March 2018 with a requirement the proposed condominium project be finished in 2021,” Hogan said. “As part of the amended Master Development Agreement, the Port has given a schedule extension to Harcourt requiring the first two of the three planned condominium buildings to be complete by October 2023.”

Harcourt Developments, a property development company, based in Ireland, is in charge of the condominium project. Harcourt previously completed the reconstruction of the Granary Building, which was finished in 2019.

Due to COVID-19, Harcourt has hired local contractors and consultants to support its projects in Bellingham.

“Harcourt appears to be making good progress on their condominium project but does risk additional sanctions by the Port if they are unable to meet the updated schedule requirements,” Hogan said. “The Port has good working relationships with Harcourt employees in both Bellingham and Ireland,” Hogan said.

Even though the condominiums are still under construction, buyers can make reservations.

Chris Erdmann, CEO and co-owner of Blu.ink Real Estate in Bellingham is in charge of reservations for the condos.

“The condominiums are highly desirable,” Erdmann said. “They sell almost as fast as we offer them out to the public. There’s a higher demand than there are units.”

There will be over 90 condos that span across the three buildings, labeled A, B and C. The condos will include ground-level retail like coffee shops and restaurants with four floors of housing above. The Port of Bellingham hopes to have local businesses take over the ground-level space.

“The Port and City of Bellingham have worked closely to develop a Master Plan which calls for new residential, retail, office and institutional uses to create a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood which enhances the economy and livability of the area,” Hogan said.

The idea behind the condominium project dates back to the early 2000s, when the Waterfront Futures Group envisioned a downtown waterfront area aimed to integrate the waterfront with downtown Bellingham.

Brian Gouran, director of environmental and planning services for the Port of Bellingham, said the project has many different proposals.

“The group wanted the downtown waterfront to include a mix of uses including offices, restaurants and a variety of residential projects that would likely include condominiums and rental apartments,” Gouran said.

Harcourt has been planning and getting permits on the condominium project since 2016. Some permits include a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, which requires the project to maintain a 50-foot buffer from the shoreline to avoid impacting migrating fish.

The Port and Harcourt have been working together since 2015 under the Master Development Agreement.

