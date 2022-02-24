What makes your favorite campus coffee spot so tasty?

Coffee on campus is a popular stop for many students and staff who make their way to Western Washington University daily. Thankfully, Western has plenty of options available to those in search of a caffeine fix. Though places like the cafe inside Miller Market have temporarily closed due to the pandemic, coffee can still be found at various cafes and eateries around campus.

Ryan Scott Western’s Zoe’s Bookside Bagels on a fairly busy Wednesday in Bellingham, Wash. on Feb. 17, 2022. The on-campus location is a student favorite, serving Tony’s Coffee and a wide variety of bagel combos. // Photo by Ryan Scott

To get an idea of which coffee places on campus students are drawn to, a small survey was conducted on Instagram. The survey asked Western students of different years and backgrounds to share their favorite coffee spot on campus.

Out of 53 students who participated, 17% preferred the Atrium Starbucks, 8% preferred the Viking Union Starbucks/Cafe, 38% preferred Zoe’s Bagels, 30% preferred The Underground Coffeehouse, 4% preferred Miller Market and 3% preferred “other” — such as vending machines or off-campus options.

An infographic of Western Washington University students' favorite places to get and drink coffee in the Winter of 2022. 53 students participated in the study. // Illustrated by Ellie Coberly

Third-year Skyla Bentley, an off-campus Starbucks employee, said she loves both drinking and making coffee. Bentley said it’s not really surprising when places like the Starbucks on campus are extremely busy, and she sympathizes with the staff, who always remain friendly and do quality work.

“It’s always nice being the first stop for a lot of people,” Bentley said. “It’s often that first cup of coffee that really makes their day.”

Ryan Scott The Viking Union Starbucks and Market Cafe in Bellingham, Wash. on Feb 17, 2022. Here the café serves Starbucks products, as well as other food or drink options for students to enjoy. // Photo by Ryan Scott

Campus cafes usually are the first stop in someone’s day. They’re a spot to catch your breath, grab a cup of coffee and study.

Though some locations’ hours have changed or closed entirely due to COVID-19, many cafes on campus continue to see a steady flow of traffic.

Tony’s Coffee Distribution Account Manager, Wendy Owen, originally initiated the relationship between Western and Tony’s Coffee. Owen has worked for Tony’s Coffee for 32 years now and loves the dynamic that has blossomed between the school and the coffee company.

Owen said that the coffee served at Western is Organic Fair Trade and Kosher certified. Tony’s Coffee is also a carbon neutral roasting facility and has received several awards for their environmental stewardship.

“Our commitment is to sustainability, coffee farmers and the environment,” Owen said.

The company is responsible for the espresso and brewing equipment at The Underground Coffeehouse, as well as assisting with the opening of Tony’s Coffee at the cafe inside Miller Market, Zoe’s Bagels and in the dining halls.

So what exactly makes for a “good” cup of coffee? Kaycee Rezvani, owner of downtown Bellingham cafe and restaurant Locus, has been in the coffee business for over 12 years and said there’s actually a lot that goes into making the perfect cup.

Ryan Scott An outside view of the Atrium Starbucks at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash. on Feb. 16, 2022. The location closed earlier this year but recently reopened with modified hours, bringing back their coffee & food to those who missed it. // Photo by Ryan Scott

Understanding the basic chemistry of coffee and cultivating a consistent espresso shot or brew are key aspects of preparing good coffee. Some steps included in the tedious process are:

Steam milk to the correct temperature, usually about 160°F.

Making sure the coarseness or fineness of your grind is the right size.

Pour the correct amount of coffee grinds for desired shots.

Apply just enough tamping pressure to the grind.

Pour and pull the shots as soon there is enough; not too late or too soon.

“The quality of the bean is where it all starts, then the origin is very important and also if it is sustainably harvested,” Rezvani said. “The roasting process is also very intricate and takes years to learn.”

Rezvani said it’s important to match a customer’s needs by loving what you do and taking pride in being meticulous. She also reiterated that the importance of coffee lies in the fact that it is often the start to so many peoples’ day.

“It gives you energy and tastes delicious at the same time,” Rezvani said. “It also allows for endless connections between your co-workers and patrons.”

There is no “right” place to grab a cup of coffee, but many of the options available on campus remain popular and open, serving students and staff from the beginning to end of each quarter.



