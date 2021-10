.

.

.

Have something to say? The Front welcomes opinion pieces, commentary, illustration and other creative works from members of the Bellingham and WWU community. Contact eic.westernfront@gmail.com to pitch an idea or submit a piece.

Finn Donnelly Finn Donnelly is a fourth year Design BFA student — a fanatic of the weird and the underground, you can find him online @fdnnlly or finndonnellydesign.com