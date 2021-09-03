This article expands on a story about Western's newly funded campus longhouse and efforts to increase Native student enrollment. Read the full story here.

Western Washington University submitted a capital budget for 2021-23 to be approved by Washington State Legislation. Within this budget, the university requested bonds for nine capital projects. Below is a comparison of the cost per project of each project approved within the capital budget. From this graph you can see that Western has one larger project, being the new academic building but holds money for repairs and new small projects as well. The smaller projects are often labeled “minor works” in order to consolidate. From comparing the 2021-23 capital budget to the 2019-2021 capital budget the structure of the projects passed remains consistent.