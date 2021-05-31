Western will begin the search for its first chief diversity officer in the fall

A group of people on a blue background. Western Washington University is set to begin its search for its first Chief Diversity Officer in fall 2021. // Illustration by Zoë Parker

By Zoë Parker

As Western aims to achieve all elements of its 2018-25 Strategic Plan to advance its mission of addressing critical issues in the community, the establishment of an Office of Equity is set to begin in the fall, as the university kicks off its search for its inaugural Chief Diversity Officer.

At the state level, Governor Inslee appointed Karen A. Johnson as director for the state’s new Office of Equity, which will focus on equity issues across the state, including work with colleges and universities. Western’s Chief Diversity Officer will eventually act as a liaison to the state’s Office of Equity, when both offices of equity are fully developed.

In an announcement sent to the Western community on March 3, President Sabah Randhawa said that the Office of Equity will collaborate with a variety of campus partners to establish a university-wide climate for equity.

“In its work, the Office of Equity will partner with academic colleges, divisions, and departments across campus,” Randhawa said. “In many ways, the work of the Office of Equity is to provide broad alignment across the university with institutional goals for accessibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

A key responsibility for the Office of Equity will be working with the president’s office, differing levels of leadership and other organizations “to ensure that as an institution we are making meaningful progress on our [Accessibility, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] goals and metrics,” Randhawa said.

According to the Office of Equity webpage, the Chief Diversity Officer will operate at the cabinet level, reporting to Randhawa. Though some specific functions remain undecided and will be dependent on the Chief Diversity Officer’s evaluation of Western’s needs planning, the Office of Equity will work to advance the university’s goals for making Western a more accessible, diverse and equitable institution.

The role of the Chief Diversity Officer will be vital in the rollout of the office and will require careful planning and support as it begins to collaborate with other university departments, Richard Reddick, associate dean for equity, community engagement and outreach at the University of Texas at Austin, advised.

“The [Chief Diversity Officer] can be a lonely one, and it’s one that historically leads to burnout if that individual is not adequately supported administratively … The CDO needs to be a conductor or arranger, rather than the one-stop-shop for all things diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Reddick said.

As the duties and initiatives of the Office of Equity are yet to be known, some students hope to see collaboration and relationships built with already established equity-focused groups on campus.

“I think making sure that they actually reach out to students and organizations like the Ethnic Student Center organizations or something like that so people can more easily access them [would be important],” Glory Busic, a second-year Western student who is currently running for Associated Students president said.

Busic said that including student-staff level positions and perspectives would be beneficial to the office’s reach and connection to the students that it would serve, especially for students that are interested in diversity work.

“Western really prides itself in being an inclusive and diverse place [that] really cares about diversity and equity, but really, honestly a lot of it is performative [and] doesn’t actually make a structural change,” Busic said. “I think it’ll be interesting to see if there are changes or not.”

In measuring the success of the Office of Equity, Reddick stresses the importance of actively setting goals and means for measuring them.

“There absolutely needs to be metrics — too often the assessment of equity work is ‘touchy-feely’ and not quantitative or measurable,” Reddick said. “I would encourage benchmarking climate and also engaging in comparative work with peer institutions.”

At the bottom line, the Office of Equity will need to be community-based, Reddick said.

“There needs to be a close consultative relationship with student groups, intentional and viewed as essential to the success of the initiatives,” he said.

Western community members can access the Office of Equity timeline and updates here.

