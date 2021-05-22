54.4 F
Sunday, May 23, 2021
Opinion

Letter from the editors: community editorial board

Striving towards better relationships within our community

A blank notepad with a hand poised with a pen, ready to jot down something inspirational. // Photo by Nate Sanford

Hello Front community,

As a newsroom that is always striving towards transparency, balance and accuracy, The Front’s editorial staff has spent the past quarter focused on how we can take practical steps to cover the issues affecting you, our community and neighbors.

We have decided to create a community editorial board, which will establish more regular communication between Front editors and community members. 

A community editorial board is a regularly meeting group of Front editors and community members who discuss issues facing the community and Front coverage. The board is a time for The Front to hear directly from our readers, in a space that provides us more insight on how to better our coverage and to establish lasting relationships. 

The board will serve to inform editorial content The Front publishes, as well as be a place to discuss what is happening in our community and for us to better understand community dynamics that we cover. 

If you are interested in learning more about the board, including how we identify who will sit on it, we would love to hear from you. You can always reach us at eic.westernfront@gmail.com or westernfront.opeditor@gmail.com

Lauren Gallup, managing editor and Alison Ward, opinions editor.

