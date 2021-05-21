NEWS BRIEF: Western Campus Advisory details sexual assault on campus

Resources for survivors included

The assault happened on campus at approximately 10:30 a.m. // Photo by Sienna Boucher

Content Warning: Sexual Assault

By Cameron Martinez

A Western Alert detailing a sexual assault allegation against a Western employee was sent to students and staff members on Friday May 21.

The person who filed the complaint said that the man who assaulted her was her supervisor. Western’s crime log noted the incident took place in Sam Carver Gymnasium at approximately 10:30 a.m. on May 20.

The man was taken into custody by University Police and then booked at the Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of indecent liberties, a felony. Washington state law defines indecent liberties as when a person knowingly causes another person to have sexual contact with them under a number of specific conditions, including by forcible compulsion or when the assailant has authority over the person.

The man was released on his own recognizance, according to jail records. Being released on recognizance means the defendant promises in writing that they will appear in court and are released without paying bail.

The university has provided the survivor with support through the Washington State Employee Assistance Program. This resource is available for Western faculty and staff.

If you’re a survivor of sexaul assault, there are resources available both on and off campus. Below are a few community resources:

Cameron Martinez is a campus life reporter for The Front. She is majoring in visual journalism with a minor in queer studies. When not reporting, Cameron enjoys designing pages and watching podcasts. You can reach her at cameron.westernfront@gmail.com and @doctorcameron on Instagram.