Scone bakery to open soon

This sweet shop serves up vegan goods

Kyla Graham forms scone dough with her hands. Graham and Xander Terrell have a special vegan scone recipe they can’t wait to share with Bellingham, Wash. // Photo courtesy of Scott Terrell

By Caroline Brooks

SconeGrown, a vegan bakery founded by Kyla Graham and Xander Terrell, is expected to open in the next two weeks.

Through a Kickstarter project created in January, Graham and Terrell were able to gather 51 donors to help them reach their goal. The couple said the money will serve as a safety net once the bakery opens in case they face hardships due to COVID-19.

“We made over our goal, and it was a good way to create buzz, to get people excited, ” Graham said.

Terrell said the Kickstarter money has been a huge help in getting their business started.

“I don’t want to underestimate how much we appreciate the Kickstarter,” Terrell said.

Graham and Terrell’s relationship has always centered around baking and scones. The two first met at Graham’s late grandmother’s scone restaurant where they were able to develop a vegan recipe reminiscent of the family recipe.

After living in Seattle, the couple moved back to Bellingham and decided to open a bakery.

The name SconeGrown comes from the ingredients used, many which are locally sourced, such as the flour which comes from Fairhaven Mill. Additionally, the owners said they strive to include organic products, estimating the vast majority of their ingredients are natural.

Graham and Terrell, who have been vegan for a few years, wanted to make the comfort of scones healthy for the Bellingham community.

“We wanted to help people, bring stuff that tastes good and bring it to people in a casual nice setting,” Graham said.

The couple said while they recognize the first year of being vegan can be difficult, it isn’t too much different than their previous diet.

Concetta Hall, who donated to SconeGrown’s Kickstarter campaign, was drawn to the accessibility of vegan goods the bakery would provide. Hall said she often searches for small vegan businesses and donates to similar places about once a month.

“I want to support these types of businesses in an effort to make veganism more accessible to the masses,” Hall said.

While Hall is not from the Bellingham area, she was sent a coupon from SconeGrown for her contribution, which she hopes to use when COVID-19 is not a concern.

According to their website, SconeGrown will primarily serve takeout customers, but will provide outdoor seating with a view of the waterfront for those who choose to dine in.

The bakery, which creates a variety of completely vegan treats, will join the small number of downtown Bellingham businesses opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Walters, a retail advocate for the Downtown Bellingham Partnership, said businesses that opened up during the pandemic have actually been quite successful.

“We’ve had more businesses open than close during the pandemic,” Walters said.

Walters added that the success of new Bellingham businesses has been due to both city and community support, something she feels is unique to the area.

Walters said she is also very excited to have another vegan eatery option in SconeGrown. “Bellingham has really rallied as a community to keep alive.”

Caroline Brooks is a journalism student and a reporter for The Front. Her work includes local features and Bellingham-based news.