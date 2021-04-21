55.4 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
      Campus

      Yes to "No Exit"

      0
      Western's theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping "No Exit" in the upcoming season despite student petition By Kate Yeoman On April 6,...
      Campus

      New enrollment for fall 2021 hold stake in budget planning

      0
      What will enrollment numbers reveal as budgeting becomes finalized? By Zoë Parker The results of new student enrollment numbers for fall 2021 impact budgeting and financial...
      Campus

      Western's newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community's attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      0
      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer's loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to "No Exit" — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department's recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
      Campus

      Yes to “No Exit”

      0
      Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student petition By Kate Yeoman On April 6,...
      Campus

      New enrollment for fall 2021 hold stake in budget planning

      0
      What will enrollment numbers reveal as budgeting becomes finalized? By Zoë Parker The results of new student enrollment numbers for fall 2021 impact budgeting and financial...
      Campus

      Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      Administration

      Student trustee seat open

      0
      Applications for the position due by April 19, final selection by April 30 By Jason Upton Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees have begun their selection...
      Campus

      Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community’s attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      City & County

      The Underground opens up the pit again

      0
      After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
      Sports

      Vikings hit track strong after uncertain offseason

      0
      Despite challenges, Western makes winning marks at early season meets By Rowan Forsythe  Western Washington University’s track & field team has come out strong after an...
      Sports

      Men’s golf team qualifies for GNAC Championship

      0
      A season of ups and downs heading into the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships By Ethan Henry After having over half of their season canceled due...
      Campus

      Western women’s softball success

      0
      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women’s softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
      Sports

      Keeping athletic spirits alive

      0
      Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume By Hayley McGee Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren’t in...
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community’s attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      City & County

      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      0
      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
      Columns

      Is violence against women really a women’s issue?

      0
      The role men play in violence against women, and how to address these systemic issues By Torie Wold Content warning: This article includes discussion of sensitive...
      Columns

      Building and maintaining healthy roommate relationships

      0
      Finding and dealing with roommates during COVID-19 By Sophia Heit  Paper ripped from the telephone books is sprinkled across the room, the furniture is turned over...
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
CampusNewsTop Stories

Yes to “No Exit”

35
Updated
0

Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student petition

A sign that reads “Old Main Theatre”. Western Washington University's Theatre Department decided on "No Exit" for the upcoming season despite a student petition. // Photo by Kate Yeoman.
A sign that reads “Old Main Theatre.” Western Washington University’s Theatre Department decided on “No Exit” for the upcoming season despite a student petition. // Photo by Kate Yeoman

By Kate Yeoman

On April 6, Western Washington University theatre faculty and staff said they will continue as planned with a production of the play “No Exit” in response to a student petition asking the department to reevaluate their choice.

“I am thankful for any kind of response at all,” said Katie Ginther, a third-year theater student who created the petition

“No Exit” was originally written in 1943. In the petition, students said “[the play’s] surface level holds problematic themes, and as members of this department, we have the time and resources to delve into the deeper meaning of this play. Audience members in our community, however, don’t have the same time and resources that we have been gifted, so they are left to retain that surface level.”

Of the three main characters in “No Exit,” Estelle, a female character, spends most of the play begging a man for attention and is written as a shallow female stereotype. Inez, a lesbian character in the play, lusts after Estelle and makes unwelcomed advances that perpetuate the ideals of a predatory lesbian character, according to the petition. 

“Although all artists and audiences may hold opinions about the effectiveness of any piece of dramatic art,” said the theatre department’s response. “We do not believe that a production of ‘No Exit’ would be hurtful or repressive to the extent that it merits being removed from our season.” 

The department also said “No Exit” does not meet the standards to be considered harmful.

“I found the back and forth conversation between the students and the faculty and staff real informative. It was a respectful conversation on both sides,” said Kit Spicer, the dean of Western’s College of Fine and Performing Arts.

The typical decision-making process for choosing what plays are shown in an upcoming season is at a departmental level.

The response also mentioned that in the 2022-2023 season, a student representative will be elected to join the faculty for the decision-making process.

Dr. Stephanie Westcott, who holds a Ph.D. in gender history said, “I would say that queer or not, the ability to engage intellectually, with portrayals [shown in “No Exit”] is a particular privilege, that it requires a having some sort of ability to distance yourself from that kind of portrayal.”

The department’s response said this way of thinking is a dangerous underestimation of the curiosity and intelligence of the community and its audience. 

“There is also the fact that just because a particular community sees [the queer stereotypes shown in “No Exit”] as stereotypes that should be engaged with intellectually or academically doesn’t mean that there aren’t other communities who are interacting with them,” Dr. Wescott said. “Wanting to use them in the same way that people use them, [and] have always used them to justify discrimination and to justify bias.”

Ginther’s petition suggested alternative plays that the department could put on. 

The response to these alternatives from the department was that the demands of the petition are not uniformly applied and that many of the suggestions are guilty of similar offenses as “No Exit” is.

The petition also provided suggestions for content warnings and providing a panel after the show to discuss the harmful stereotypes.

The theatre department agrees with the content warnings and will do a scheduled “talk-back session” where the audience can “expand upon the themes of the play,” but they will not make the session mandatory as the petition suggested. 

“I respect the views of the department,” Ginther said. “I’m looking forward to next year and what that brings!”

Kate Yeoman is a third-year at Western and a reporter for The Front. Her work includes campus-related news and can be reached at yeomank@wwu.edu.

