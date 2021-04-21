55.4 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Yes to “No Exit”

      0
      Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student petition By Kate Yeoman On April 6,...
      Campus

      New enrollment for fall 2021 hold stake in budget planning

      0
      What will enrollment numbers reveal as budgeting becomes finalized? By Zoë Parker The results of new student enrollment numbers for fall 2021 impact budgeting and financial...
      Campus

      Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community’s attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      0
      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Yes to “No Exit”

      0
      Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student petition By Kate Yeoman On April 6,...
      Campus

      New enrollment for fall 2021 hold stake in budget planning

      0
      What will enrollment numbers reveal as budgeting becomes finalized? By Zoë Parker The results of new student enrollment numbers for fall 2021 impact budgeting and financial...
      Campus

      Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      Administration

      Student trustee seat open

      0
      Applications for the position due by April 19, final selection by April 30 By Jason Upton Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees have begun their selection...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Campus

      Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

      0
      Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community’s attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      City & County

      The Underground opens up the pit again

      0
      After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Vikings hit track strong after uncertain offseason

      0
      Despite challenges, Western makes winning marks at early season meets By Rowan Forsythe  Western Washington University’s track & field team has come out strong after an...
      Sports

      Men’s golf team qualifies for GNAC Championship

      0
      A season of ups and downs heading into the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships By Ethan Henry After having over half of their season canceled due...
      Campus

      Western women’s softball success

      0
      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women’s softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
      Sports

      Keeping athletic spirits alive

      0
      Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume By Hayley McGee Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren’t in...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentHumanities & Social SciencesImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      Forest management project draws community’s attention

      0
      As the U.S. Forest Service plans for vegetation management in Whatcom County, community leaders and members advocate for a closer inspection of possible impacts...
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      City & County

      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      0
      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Columns

      Is violence against women really a women’s issue?

      0
      The role men play in violence against women, and how to address these systemic issues By Torie Wold Content warning: This article includes discussion of sensitive...
      Columns

      Building and maintaining healthy roommate relationships

      0
      Finding and dealing with roommates during COVID-19 By Sophia Heit  Paper ripped from the telephone books is sprinkled across the room, the furniture is turned over...
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
SportsTop Stories

Vikings hit track strong after uncertain offseason

9
Updated
0

Despite challenges, Western makes winning marks at early season meets

Western fifth-year Karlie Hurley competes in the long jump at the WWU Viking invitational on April 3, 2021 in Bellingham, Wash.
Western fifth-year Karlie Hurley competes in the long jump at the WWU Viking invitational on April 3, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. Hurley has made the best of her added year of NCAA eligibility as a graduate student with several winning marks. // Photo courtesy of WWU athletics

By Rowan Forsythe 

Western Washington University’s track & field team has come out strong after an uncertain offseason, with standout performances from new athletes since the Viking’s first meet on March 20.

While track has always been a physically demanding sport, this year the hurdles look different.

“I would say the biggest challenge we’ve had is the unknown…not knowing we’re going to have a season,” said Pee Wee Halsel, who in his 34th year of coaching for Western. “I think we’re motivated by competition. The unknown is always the hardest in my mind.” 

On March 12, athletes preparing for this year’s indoor championships were informed the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled the 2020 outdoor season.  

Collegiate distance runners like Western’s Calahan Warren rarely have a true offseason since indoor track and cross country requires training and racing year round. Without competition to keep the team sharp, Warren noted it was up to teammates to support one another during workouts. 

“Coaches couldn’t be there during the summer and fall,” Warren said. “A lot of it was up to us, but a lot of the guys were diligent about it.” After breaking Western’s 21-year-old 1500m record with his 3:44.82 performance at the WWU Invite on April 3, Warren earned 4th place in the current Division II national standings. 

Since Warren is a graduate student in his first year studying exercise science — if not for COVID-19, his senior year at Embry Riddle would have been his final season of NCAA eligibility. 

Unsure as to whether or not the NCAA would give athletes back their eligibility for the canceled outdoor season, Warren said he wanted to be involved with the team regardless of his ability to compete.

“I had actually asked the coaches like, ‘Can I just be a graduate assistant coach on the team?’” Warren said. “I didn’t think I would have the ability to run in college still. And then the conversation changed to ‘Can I run in college?’” 

Graduate student and jumper/sprinter Karlie Hurley also benefited from the NCAA’s eligibility extension. Formerly a master’s student and soccer player at the now closed Concordia University in Portland, Oregon, Hurley transferred to Western to finish her degree. 

“It probably couldn’t have gone better in all honesty … It’s a really good group of athletes and I feel really lucky just to have this opportunity, cause it could have gone way differently,” Hurley said. 

Given the option to practice in person or on her own, Hurley said she would choose the team environment without question — even when it meant lifting outside in a hailstorm. 

“There’s a shed with some extra equipment and we were lifting outside after running…some practices where it was literally hailing, you know, we finished running…repeat 200s or something and then we went and lifted in the hail,” Hurley said. Had she lacked the option to train, she wasn’t sure how she would have ridden out the rainy Washington winter. 

Training over the extended offseason paid off after Hurley earned winning marks in the long and triple jump at the WWU Invitational. With a triple jump of 12.04m, Hurley stands at third in Western’s history and sixth in the long jump with a 5.65m mark. 

These standout performances come from a segment of the team which coach Halsell said was likely the most impacted by COVID-19 related changes. 

“If you’re [in] a technical event, you need…conditioning and all that, but you also need that technical,” Halsell said. “And I think that’s where it’s hurt us…I can’t compare my jumper to say my distance group…part of it is they need more guidance.” 

Despite challenges in training for technical events, the Vikings saw strong performances on Saturday, April 10. Hurdlers Koby Okezie, Cordell Cummings and Aliyah Dawkins respectively won the men’s 110m hurdles, men’s 400m hurdles, and women’s 100m hurdles with times of 14.96s, 53.90s, and 14.96s respectively. Senior thrower Ben Malquist won the shot put with a 15.95m mark, while senior Lexi Perry took first in the pole vault, clearing 3.35m. 

“I’m pleased, I think there’s still more good to come,” Halsell said. “I’m hoping that the inconsistencies don’t keep us down…every day is a great day for track & field at Western Washington University.”

Rowan Forsythe is a visual journalism major and junior at Western. Convinced he disliked writing until his sophomore year, Rowan has now covered topics from homelessness to school sports. You can reach him at rforsythe.thefront@gmail.com, and view his photography portfolio at https://rforphoto.net.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,040FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
77SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

The Underground opens up the pit again

After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened...
Read more
City & County0

Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Yes to “No Exit”

Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Yes to “No Exit”

Campus 0
Western’s theatre department releases an official response with reasons for keeping “No Exit” in the upcoming season despite student petition By Kate Yeoman On April 6,...
Read more

New enrollment for fall 2021 hold stake in budget planning

Campus 0
What will enrollment numbers reveal as budgeting becomes finalized? By Zoë Parker The results of new student enrollment numbers for fall 2021 impact budgeting and financial...
Read more

Western’s newest admit: a murder hornet

Campus 0
Hornet to be part of collection of 60,000 insects By Cameron Martinez Western Washington University has become the first university in the United States to obtain...
Read more

Is violence against women really a women’s issue?

Columns 0
The role men play in violence against women, and how to address these systemic issues By Torie Wold Content warning: This article includes discussion of sensitive...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Fashion fades, style is eternal

0
“Tradition” and “heritage” are two words virtually nonexistent in the vocabulary of the late, French fashion-designer Yves Saint Laurent. Unsatisfied with simply imposing his style on staple looks, Saint Laurent dared to construct his designs based on the radical ideology of being different. With a focus on suiting contemporary women to reflect newfound status and freedom in post-1950s society,...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Sports

Big man on campus

0
The gym in Whatcom Community College is huge. The floor is filled with stacks of weights that tower overhead like obsidian columns. But then...