49.2 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Administration

      Student trustee seat open

      0
      Applications for the position due by April 19, final selection by April 30 By Jason Upton Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees have begun their selection...
      Campus

      In a time of increased anti-Asian hate, Asian students gain new networking space

      0
      The weekly Asian Student Community Care Center event is designed to provide Asian students a space to gather amidst the spike in anti-Asian hate...
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      0
      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Administration

      Student trustee seat open

      0
      Applications for the position due by April 19, final selection by April 30 By Jason Upton Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees have begun their selection...
      Campus

      In a time of increased anti-Asian hate, Asian students gain new networking space

      0
      The weekly Asian Student Community Care Center event is designed to provide Asian students a space to gather amidst the spike in anti-Asian hate...
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Western women’s softball success

      0
      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women’s softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      City & County

      The Underground opens up the pit again

      0
      After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
      City & County

      Washingtonians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

      0
      State supply continues to increase; County Health Department plans weekend vaccine clinics By Cameron Baird All Whatcom County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible...
      City & County

      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      0
      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Men’s golf team qualifies for GNAC Championship

      0
      A season of ups and downs heading into the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships By Ethan Henry After having over half of their season canceled due...
      Campus

      Western women’s softball success

      0
      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women’s softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
      Sports

      Keeping athletic spirits alive

      0
      Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume By Hayley McGee Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren’t in...
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      0
      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentHumanities & Social SciencesImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      City & County

      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      0
      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
      Associated Students

      What will Western’s proposed Honors College look like?

      0
      Western’s recent proposal to rename Honors Program passed, proposal expected to go into effect in fall 2022 By Henrik Butz  A recent vote by the Honors...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Columns

      Building and maintaining healthy roommate relationships

      0
      Finding and dealing with roommates during COVID-19 By Sophia Heit  Paper ripped from the telephone books is sprinkled across the room, the furniture is turned over...
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
OpinionColumnsTop Stories

Building and maintaining healthy roommate relationships

12
Updated
0

Finding and dealing with roommates during COVID-19

Students look for roommates virtually due to COVID-19. Looking for roommates has become a greater challenge due to virtual limitations. // Illustration by Tesla Kawakami.
Students look for roommates virtually due to COVID-19. Looking for roommates has become a greater challenge due to virtual limitations. // Illustration by Tesla Kawakami

By Sophia Heit 

Paper ripped from the telephone books is sprinkled across the room, the furniture is turned over and the contents of the trash bin have been dumped onto the floor. 

Jerome Short, a psychology professor at George Mason University and author of “The Importance of College Roommate Relationships: A Review and Systematic Conceptualization,” was in college at the time and about to have his parents over for a visit. He had asked his roommate to clean up after himself because he wanted to keep the apartment tidy for his parents. Short’s roommate did not take this well.

Student roommate dynamics can be challenging, especially during COVID-19. People are spending more time with their roommates than ever and some of them are meeting their roommates virtually. Given these circumstances, finding a roommate and having a positive household environment is still possible.

First, students must be extra thorough when asking potential roommates questions over social media or Zoom.

“It is more challenging doing it online versus in person because you lose some of the cues in body language and personal distance,” Short said.

Besides lack of body language, Zoom forces us to ask the important questions much quicker rather than just spending time together. Short explains that some people may find these questions intrusive because theories suggest we require gradual self-disclosure.

Despite being uncomfortable, students must be honest about their needs even though they want to make a positive impression.

Sadie Spektor, a fourth-year at Western Washington University, explains that she has two really big requirements for roommates, that they are vegan or vegetarian and that they are not “420 friendly.” She is sensitive to smells so these requirements are very important to her.

“I love someone who is excited about taking adventures, likes to be outside, enjoys hanging out with their roommates and is kind to themselves, others and the world,” Spektor said.

Spektor always asks the same questions when she is meeting with potential roommates over Zoom.

“Definitely stuff about cleaning that’s for sure, I want to know how serious you take [COVID-19], are you in a relationship, do you like drinking, do you like 420, are you open to people or would you prefer to live with a certain person, do you like to cook, do you want to be friends?” Spektor said.

Being honest with questions and answers will help students find roommates that match their needs.

Additionally, students will do better in school and in their social lives if they make plans for how to handle conflict and practice good conflict resolution skills with their roommates. 

A national survey reported that 5.6% of undergraduates had roommate difficulties that affected their academic performance negatively.

Roommate conflicts can also affect friendships and opportunities to visit with others. However, there are strategies that can be used to handle roommate conflict effectively. 

Short said one strategy could be to meet regularly to discuss how the relationship and management of household activities are going. That might also be an opportunity to discuss bills, meal plans or the possibility of sharing food. 

Short said, “The meetings are more important in the beginning to kind of set ground rules and expectations and you try to do that in a positive way rather than a negative way.”

Good conflict resolution skills are also important to practice. This means having conversations without getting defensive and blaming each other.

“One example of this is to use ‘I’ statements, so to talk about ‘I feel’ or, ‘I think’ or ‘I would like’, rather than use statements saying, like ‘you are the problem’, or ‘you did this’ or did that and so the ‘you’ statements often make people defensive,” Short said.

Other conflict resolution strategies Short mentioned are summarizing what the other person said before making points, expressing concern for their distress and seeing the other person’s perspective.

Short explained that seeing the other person’s perspective has to do with learning more about their origin story. This includes learning how they or their family liked to cook, sleep at certain times or other habits formed by their upbringing. 

Lastly, students should have a roommate agreement form to reference when disagreements happen.

“While applying [for housing], students complete a roommate questionnaire answering questions about cleanliness, sleep schedules, attitudes towards marijuana and alcohol and other lifestyle specific questions,” said Vicki Vanderwerf, who works in housing at Western.

Then, students are asked to fill out a roommate agreement about these topics. This can give students something to refer back to when conflicts arise. 

Spektor, who lived in the dorms before this year said she plans on always making roommate agreement forms like those used in on-campus housing.

Of course, complete honesty when getting to know a roommate is not guaranteed. 

Short said that we all want to make a positive impression, in the beginning, usually, people are more likely to be on their best behavior, but will that be the way they will live at home? They will not be as concerned about making a positive impression then.

Conflicts may arise from something that we are completely unaware of. Short explained that we automatically behave how we were raised and we assume that it is normal for everybody. 

And agreements? Well, there won’t be any legal consequences if roommates eat each others’ food just this once, will there? People break agreements all of the time.

Nothing is guaranteed. 

 If students are living in the dorms, they have the option of moving out in three weeks, Vanderwerf said. 

However, taking these steps will increase students’ likelihood of success because they will have a better understanding of their roommates before moving in together. 

Short hadn’t had a discussion with his roommate about their sleeping schedules or drinking habits. After moving in, he discovered that his roommate would stay up all night drinking a 12 pack of beer while watching television. This caused another roommate with the opposite sleep schedule to move out after they got into a psychical fight over their sleeping habits. 

That is why it is so important to ask the right questions and plan for conflict because you’ll likely have to deal with it at some point or another.

Sophia Heit is an opinions writer for The Front and a third-year news/editorial journalism major. Her work focuses on local news while highlighting strong opinions within the community. You can contact Sophia at sophiaheit.thefront@gmail.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,039FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
77SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

The Underground opens up the pit again

After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened...
Read more
City & County0

Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of...
Read more

Latest News

Columns0

Building and maintaining healthy roommate relationships

Finding and dealing with roommates during COVID-19 By Sophia Heit  Paper ripped from the telephone books is sprinkled across the room,...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Men’s golf team qualifies for GNAC Championship

Sports 0
A season of ups and downs heading into the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships By Ethan Henry After having over half of their season canceled due...
Read more

Student trustee seat open

Administration 0
Applications for the position due by April 19, final selection by April 30 By Jason Upton Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees have begun their selection...
Read more

In a time of increased anti-Asian hate, Asian students gain new networking space

Campus 0
The weekly Asian Student Community Care Center event is designed to provide Asian students a space to gather amidst the spike in anti-Asian hate...
Read more

Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

City & County 0
CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Antisemitism task force report released

0
By Laura Place After being finalized and submitted to President Sabah Randhawa over a month ago, Western’s antisemitism report was released to students and faculty Tuesday morning at 11:36 a.m. The 32-page final task report was written by Western’s Task Force on Preventing and Responding to Antisemitism. The report focuses on the need for intentional discussion around discrimination, with specific emphasis...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Columns

Professional relationships: the key to opportunity

1
Column by Makenna Marks What are your plans after graduation? It’s the dreaded question that induces panic, fear and maybe even existential crisis. It’s something...