Bellingham
Saturday, April 17, 2021
      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      The Underground opens up the pit again

      After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
      Washingtonians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

      State supply continues to increase; County Health Department plans weekend vaccine clinics By Cameron Baird All Whatcom County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible...
      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer's loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      No to "No Exit" — WWU students petition against play

      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department's recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      Western women's softball success

      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women's softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
      What will Western's proposed Honors College look like?

      Western's recent proposal to rename Honors Program passed, proposal expected to go into effect in fall 2022 By Henrik Butz  A recent vote by the Honors...
      College budgets are a balancing act, COVID-19 has added more weight

      An unknown return to campus for many students at Western led to the budget of the school taking a big hit By Lauryn Haywood Sounds of...
      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      The Underground opens up the pit again

      After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
      Washingtonians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

      State supply continues to increase; County Health Department plans weekend vaccine clinics By Cameron Baird All Whatcom County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible...
      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
      Western women's softball success

      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women's softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
      Keeping athletic spirits alive

      Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume By Hayley McGee Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren't in...
      Western remains undefeated

      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women's basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Western comes out on top in home opener

      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women's basketball team defeated the Saint Martin's University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
      What will Western's proposed Honors College look like?

      Western's recent proposal to rename Honors Program passed, proposal expected to go into effect in fall 2022 By Henrik Butz  A recent vote by the Honors...
      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Introducing ourselves

      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education "I just started 'A Darker...
      A year of Zoom University

      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It's been a year since Western Washington University announced...
      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
The Underground opens up the pit again

After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene

The Underground venue is silent at sunset in Bellingham, Wash. on April 11, 2021. After a year-long closure, the Underground reopened its doors to the public on April 2, 2021.
The Underground venue is silent at sunset in Bellingham, Wash. on April 11, 2021 following long-awaited nights of partying the previous weekend. After a year-long closure, The Underground reopened its doors to the public on April 2, 2021. // Photo by Clay Wren

By Clay Wren

The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April 2, after over a year in hibernation. 

According to the governor’s office’s Phase 3 indoor entertainment requirements, karaoke, games and indoor seating are allowed, with adherence to social distancing. As social distancing is required, dancing is not allowed, and the venue is only open from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Julie Rofkar, co-owner of both The Underground and The Royal nightclubs with Brian Tines, said that there has been hesitation about patrons returning, because “it’s a dance club, so people want to go out dancing, but that’s not allowed.”

Rofkar and Tines have made efforts to safeguard the venue from COVID-19 transmission, including revamping the layout, limiting admission and strictly adhering to cleaning protocols. 

“The best things you can do to stay safe at a nightclub are the same things you would do to stay safe anywhere outside the home: wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from other people you don’t live with, wash or sanitize your hands regularly and download WA Notify on your phone,” said

Jennifer Moon, Whatcom County’s public health information officer, via email. WA Notify is an application that uses smartphones to alert users if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Moon said the safety of indoor spaces depends on compliance with the “Roadmap to Recovery” Phase 3 mandates, but recommended avoiding crowded indoor spaces “until medical experts say it’s safe to resume such activities,” vaccinated or not. The guidance mandates a maximum 50% capacity, along with stipulations for indoor seating.

Anna Smith, a Western alumna from the class of 2021, went to The Underground during the opening weekend to celebrate a friend’s birthday. She said that the scene was way more relaxed compared to the nightclub before the pandemic. “I didn’t have to wait in line, wait to get a drink,” she said.

Smith said that as well as being vaccinated, she keeps a small circle of friends and follows social distancing guidelines. Smith said that she would probably not attend if she wasn’t vaccinated.

“Overall, I felt pretty safe in regard to [COVID-19],” she said.

Tines and Rofkar have owned The Underground for over ten years, but are uncertain over its future.

“[We] still don’t have a clear path, we are limping along right now,” Tines said. Both co-owners were reluctant to re-open The Underground at all. 

They are expecting that Phase 4 will allow dancing, but are uncertain about that timeline. Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties were recently moved back to Phase 2.

“We really don’t know what to expect, or how we are gonna do it, but we have to try,” Rofkar said.

The Washington State Health Department mandates nightclubs to close at midnight, which Tines said is primetime, noting that early closures hurt the sales. “We don’t get busy until 10:00-10:30,” he said.

As more people get vaccinated, Tines predicted that the nightclub scene will come back “stronger than before the pandemic, I think people are really looking forward to something to do.”

Tines pointed towards the Roaring Twenties after the 1918 pandemic from the H1N1 virus.

“I think the nightclub scene will be very vibrant,” he said.

Clay Wren is a third-year finance major and journalism minor who uncovers the hidden stories of Bellingham. He can be reached any time at wrenc2@wwu.edu.

