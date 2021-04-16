71.7 F
Bellingham
Saturday, April 17, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      City & County

      The Underground opens up the pit again

      0
      After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
      City & County

      Washingtonians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

      0
      State supply continues to increase; County Health Department plans weekend vaccine clinics By Cameron Baird All Whatcom County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      0
      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Western women’s softball success

      0
      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women’s softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
      Associated Students

      What will Western’s proposed Honors College look like?

      0
      Western’s recent proposal to rename Honors Program passed, proposal expected to go into effect in fall 2022 By Henrik Butz  A recent vote by the Honors...
      Campus

      College budgets are a balancing act, COVID-19 has added more weight

      0
      An unknown return to campus for many students at Western led to the budget of the school taking a big hit By Lauryn Haywood Sounds of...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      City & County

      The Underground opens up the pit again

      0
      After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
      City & County

      Washingtonians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

      0
      State supply continues to increase; County Health Department plans weekend vaccine clinics By Cameron Baird All Whatcom County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible...
      City & County

      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      0
      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Western women’s softball success

      0
      Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women’s softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
      Sports

      Keeping athletic spirits alive

      0
      Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume By Hayley McGee Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren’t in...
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      0
      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentHumanities & Social SciencesImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

      0
      CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30%...
      Campus

      Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

      0
      COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
      City & County

      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      0
      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
      Associated Students

      What will Western’s proposed Honors College look like?

      0
      Western’s recent proposal to rename Honors Program passed, proposal expected to go into effect in fall 2022 By Henrik Butz  A recent vote by the Honors...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Opinion

      A year of Zoom University

      0
      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It’s been a year since Western Washington University announced...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsTop StoriesMoreTravel

Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

27
Updated
0

CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham international airport still at 30% pre-pandemic levels

A sign at Bellingham International Airport points travelers toward gates for departing flights.
A sign at Bellingham International Airport points travelers toward gates for departing flights. With the Canadian border closed, air travel at Bellingham International Airport has decreased to about 30% of pre-pandemic levels. // Photo by Hannah Cross

By Joslin Keim

The Centers for Disease Control updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2 with a focus on those who are fully vaccinated.

Those who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine such as Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson are safe to travel domestically, according to an update in the CDC’s travel guidelines and recommendations. As of April 10, more than one in three Whatcom County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the guidelines, those who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine are less likely to get and spread COVID-19 while traveling.

Recommendations of wearing a mask, social distancing six feet away from others, frequently washing hands and using hand sanitizer remain in place, according to the CDC website. Fully-vaccinated individuals are still at risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 even after their vaccination, which is important as air travel becomes a safe option again. 

“Understanding that is key to airports and airlines,” said Sunil Harman, the director of aviation at the Port of Bellingham. “Ensuring that we still have to issue guidelines with respect to those previous requirements.”

Harman said Bellingham International Airport continues to follow guidelines set by the CDC, as well as state and local jurisdictions.

Though COVID-19 is not the first unprecedented event to impact the aviation industry, Harman said those at the airport worked to “prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Gillian Smith, a third-year at Western, went through the airport in Dec. 2020 while on the way to her hometown of Juneau, Alaska for winter break. Juneau can only be reached by boat or plane, meaning that those going to and from the city don’t have the option of travelling by car like those in many other states do.

Smith said she worried about picking up “something” in a high-traffic environment, but it seemed like the airport was upholding different protocols to keep things clean.

“Everyone in Alaska has to do air travel if they want to go home,” Smith said. “So yeah, I’m going to feel a lot more confident traveling once I have the vaccine and other people are vaccinated.”

Starting April 15, those 16 and up become eligible for vaccination in Washington state. It should be noted that as of April 13, the CDC and Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement recommending a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to 6 cases of rare blood clots in individuals who got that specific vaccine.

Jennifer Moon, the public information officer for the Whatcom County Health Department said travel guidelines may give people another reason to seek vaccination. Moon also said, the Whatcom County Health Department still advises against unnecessary travel, in line with the CDC.

“It’s important to remain watchful and err on the side of caution when deciding whether or not to travel,” Moon said in an email.

Harman said the airport, which is a part of the Port of Bellingham, is currently operating at about 30% of its pre-COVID levels.

“Since the [Canadian] border remains closed for non-essential travel, that has been a factor in our lower activity numbers,” said Harman. 

Harman also said increasing the amount of flights out of the airport will depend on the speed of vaccination in both Washington state and Canada, as well as the confidence levels of those living in both areas.

“Vaccination makes everything you do safer while COVID-19 is still active in our community and across the country,” Moon said.

Joslin Keim is a third-year PR journalism major and a city life writer for The Front. Joslin’s writing focuses on the arts in and around Bellingham. Contact Joslin at joslinkeim.thefront@gmail.com or @joslinkeim on Twitter.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,041FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
76SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. By Jordan Stone Bellingham is not known as a sports...
Read more
City & County0

Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Border remains closed, but new CDC guidelines a sign of hope for domestic travel

CDC updated guidelines for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2. Fully vaccinated people can travel, Bellingham...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western confirms COVID-19 surges contained

Campus 0
COVID-19 outbreaks snuffed as spring quarter begins and vaccinations become more accessible By Nicola Wasmuth  After off-campus parties caused COVID-19 cases to surge, Western Washington University...
Read more

Western women’s softball success

Campus 0
Team talks about success in the first half of the season By Lucas Bohannon Western Washington University women’s softball team has been on fire recently, winning...
Read more

The Underground opens up the pit again

City & County 0
After a year-long closure, the popular Bellingham club returns to the local nightlife scene By Clay Wren The Underground nightclub opened its doors on Friday, April...
Read more

Keeping athletic spirits alive

Sports 0
Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume By Hayley McGee Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren’t in...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

2nd annual Great Puzzle Hunt swarms campus

0
About 430 people showed up to solve four puzzles which were located at different locations across campus. Containing themes of space, dance, chemistry and mythology, the puzzles took a year to create. Teams of four had less than eight hours to complete them in order to win. Students, alumni and locals gathered at Red Square on Saturday for the second annual...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Business & Economy

Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

0
By Emily Feek Non-essential Washington businesses have been closed to the public since March 25, but some non-essential employees are still reporting to work.  Reporting to...