      Washingtonians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

      State supply continues to increase; County Health Department plans weekend vaccine clinics By Cameron Baird All Whatcom County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible...
      City & County

      How COVID-19 has affected local nonprofits

      Nonprofits have faced decreased donations during the pandemic By Luisa Loi Nicole Berman, the executive director at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, has difficult choices...
      City & County

      Bellingham announces the new SeeClickFix app and Public Works updates

      Bellingham modernizes how the public can track and report city infrastructure. By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a new, modernized option for residents to...
      Campus

      College budgets are a balancing act, COVID-19 has added more weight

      An unknown return to campus for many students at Western led to the budget of the school taking a big hit By Lauryn Haywood Sounds of...
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
      What will Western’s proposed Honors College look like?

      Western’s recent proposal to rename Honors Program passed, proposal expected to go into effect in fall 2022 By Henrik Butz  A recent vote by the Honors...
      Campus

      College budgets are a balancing act, COVID-19 has added more weight

      An unknown return to campus for many students at Western led to the budget of the school taking a big hit By Lauryn Haywood Sounds of...
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Washingtonians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

      State supply continues to increase; County Health Department plans weekend vaccine clinics By Cameron Baird All Whatcom County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible...
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      Sports

      Keeping athletic spirits alive

      Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume By Hayley McGee Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren’t in...
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Opinion

      A year of Zoom University

      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It’s been a year since Western Washington University announced...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
SportsTop StoriesVarsity Sports

Keeping athletic spirits alive

Western Athletics gets creative to engage fans virtually as sports resume

Fans sit outside the fence of Robert S. Harrington Field during The Vikings Women’s Soccer match against Pacific Lutheran University in Bellingham, Wash. on April 3, 2021.
Fans sit outside the fence of Robert S. Harrington Field during The Vikings Women’s Soccer match against Pacific Lutheran University in Bellingham, Wash. on April 3, 2021. Sports fans have not been permitted inside any university game or event due to COVID-19. // Photo courtesy of Max Aquino.

By Hayley McGee

Western Washington University athletics is back in action, but fans aren’t in attendance. Instead, they are at home cheering on their favorite collegiate teams.

Before COVID-19 took the world by storm, seven out of nine Western sports teams secured Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship titles — one of the most successful years for the athletics department.

On March 12, 2020 the National Collegiate Athletic Association and GNAC decided to suspend all athletic events and competitions until further notice due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

“We really didn’t know if this was going to be for the rest of spring or what,” said Jeff Evans, Western athletics’ director of communications. “I had to update what was happening from the conference level, but the other side was just keeping our story alive.”

Evans explained that even though there were no competitions occurring, it was still important to publicize what was happening to keep student-athletes, families and fans up to date.

Western Athletics created more content such as video interviews, Wallpaper Wednesdays and This Day In [WWU] History for their social media platforms, Evans said.

“When we were able to pick back up a year later, it felt like there wasn’t a stop and restart, we just kept going,” Evans said.

Nicole Ebersole, marketing and special events director for Western athletics, said that keeping a good relationship with student-athletes, donors and the community is important now more than ever to keep the human connection in such a virtual world.

“We are working on a project right now where our student-athletes are sending videos to our donors and doing a special thank you,” Ebersole said. “Since they can’t be involved in person with these folks, [it’s] how we can keep that personal touch — keeping the human form.”

Although fans are not permitted inside the venues, that does not stop them from giving support by liking, retweeting and sharing posts on social platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

Evans also said some fans have even shown up to watch outdoor sports such as soccer and softball from outside the fences.

“We’ve been trying to innovate,” Evans said. “We have always had a really good webcast, VikingsTV, but I feel like we really stepped that up with no fans allowed inside our venues, providing a visual for parents and others to watch these events.”

Amanada Johnson, a third-year student, has been watching the livestreams of the sporting events since she can not attend in person.

“I used to go to all the games before the pandemic,” Johnson said. “I wish I could still go to them, but I’m happy I can watch the livestreams so I can still feel the game day excitement.”

It is still unknown when fans will be admitted into games and events, but when they do, both Evans and Ebersole said they are looking forward to seeing the athletic interns, game day regulars and Western students in the audience.

When it is safe to do so and fans are allowed back in, they hope that the Western community will come out to home events with school spirit and support for their Vikings.

“For now, we are just trying to keep our story alive,” Evans said.

Every home game is available via webcast on YouTube to watch.

Hayley McGee is a sports reporter for The Front and a third-year marketing major and a public relations minor. You can reach her at hayleymcgee.thefront@gmail.com 

