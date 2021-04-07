50.5 F
Bellingham
Thursday, April 8, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
      Campus

      $30,000 goes to water quality research on the Nooksack River

      0
      David Hooper’s research team is using the grant money to explore links between policy and riparian restoration for nutrient retention in the Nooksack River...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      0
      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Campus

      $30,000 goes to water quality research on the Nooksack River

      0
      David Hooper’s research team is using the grant money to explore links between policy and riparian restoration for nutrient retention in the Nooksack River...
      Campus

      For the second time, a cryptic manuscript with strange symbols, drawings and swastikas was dropped off at Viking Union

      0
      Around 8:30 Friday morning, a man in a dark hoodie and a medical mask walked through the doors of the Viking Union and dropped off a handwritten, roughly 40-page manuscript filled with strings of numbers, symbols, drawings, references to science fiction and multiple swastikas. It was not the first time that’s happened.
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

      0
      Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      0
      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentHumanities & Social SciencesImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

      0
      Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Opinion

      A year of Zoom University

      0
      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It’s been a year since Western Washington University announced...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreEducationNewsScience, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

22
Updated
0

Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates

Dr. Tesla Monson at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, with Dr. Marianne Brasil (left) and Dr. Leslea Hlusko (right) processing a large assemblage of new monkey fossils from the Afar region of Ethiopia, June 2019.
Dr. Tesla Monson at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, with Dr. Marianne Brasil (left) and Dr. Leslea Hlusko (right) processing a large assemblage of new monkey fossils from the Afar region of Ethiopia, June 2019. They are part of a team led by the Human Evolution Research Center in Berkeley, Calif. // Courtesy of Dr. Tesla Monson

By Alison Ward

A Western Washington University anthropology assistant professor received a grant of $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with investigative research and 3D imaging experience for students.

Tesla Monson, who has a Ph.D. in integrative biology, runs the primates evolution lab at Western. Monson plans to investigate the cranial variation — skull or cranium differences — of colobine primates by visiting the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C. 

“I think that an important part of my research is using my voice to talk about the role of anthropology as a science and as a lens through which we can look at our society,” Monson said. “Every day we hear about human variation, although we might not always recognize it — variation in response to disease, variation in access to health care, variation in opportunities for education and treatment by the justice system — this is all biological anthropology.”

Monson’s research will help people better understand how the primate cranium evolved. The research will deepen society’s understanding of humanity’s ancestors through the fossil record.

Colobinaes are one of the two subfamilies, along with Cercopithecines make up the old world monkeys. According to The Nature Education, a widely recognized leader in the scientific community with award-winning quality sources, these primates are diverse in body size, habitat and social organization. 

Monson’s work will feature her findings from the museums in New York City and Washington D.C and will allow students in her lab to partake in this research sometime in fall 2022.

Monson said she will digitally scan Colobine skulls held in the museum collections using a handheld 3D scanner. Students in the lab will collect 3D data from the scans to measure differences in the crania, which will allow them to run statistical analyses to investigate differences in the form or shape of the skulls. 

Cercopithecid monkey skulls in the collections of the National Museum of Natural History, in Washington, D.C.
Cercopithecid monkey skulls in the collections of the National Museum of Natural History, in Washington, D.C. // Courtesy of Dr. Tesla Monson

Monson has written 16 published peer-reviewed papers covering a wide range of topics from the teeth of primates and artiodactyls — hooved mammals — to cranial variation in baboons and their relatives.

“This [research] actually builds from previous research where I showed that patterns of cranial variation differ between Colobines and their close relatives, the Cercopithecines, which include baboons and macaques,” Monson said. “These differences are important for several reasons.”

The $23,265 grant from the Leakey Foundation will go to the university through the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs. According to the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, they use federal regulations to make and implement policies that assist researchers and ensure research is conducted ethically.

“I feel like this [funding and research] is great exposure for our department,” said Catherine Kiser, a fourth-year anthropology major. “Not only will this kind of research draw more students to Western’s anthropology department, but it may also open doors for additional funding in the future.” 

The Leakey Foundation based in San Francisco, California, has awarded more than $1 million annually in field and laboratory grants for vital new research and long-term projects, according to their website.

Sharal Camisa, The Leakey Foundation’s executive director, said The Leakey Foundation is a nonprofit organization, focused on funding research that uncovers the human story and gives grants to scientists, while also providing opportunities to share their research.

To receive the funding, Monson said she wrote a grant proposal describing the project, including details about the monkeys she will look at and a complete budget for all aspects of the work. 

Students can view Monson’s past research, classes and information about working with Monson in her lab.

“My thoughts on Professor Monson receiving the grant is ‘congratulations’,” said Emily Hill, a Western alumna with a degree in anthropology. “I also think this could be a really good opportunity for the Western anthropology and archaeology department to possibly further develop a program where students can study primate evolution.”

Alison Ward is the opinions editor for The Front and a second-year public relations journalism major and sociology minor. Alison focuses on providing local news while calling attention to important stories, opinions, and concerns from the community. You can contact her at alisonward.westernfront@gmail.com or westernfront.opeditor@gmail.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,038FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
76SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency,...
Read more
City & County0

After decades of uncertainty, Nooksack Tribe and Lummi Nation aim to finalize water rights in Whatcom County

Legal adjudication process could take decades; some farmers worry about impact on water access By Cliff Heberden The Lummi Nation and...
Read more
Campus0

For the second time, a cryptic manuscript with strange symbols, drawings and swastikas was dropped off at Viking Union

Around 8:30 Friday morning, a man in a dark hoodie and a medical mask walked through the doors of the Viking Union and dropped off a handwritten, roughly 40-page manuscript filled with strings of numbers, symbols, drawings, references to science fiction and multiple swastikas. It was not the first time that’s happened.
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

City & County 0
Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
Read more

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

City & County 0
Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
Read more

Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

Arts & Music 0
Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
Read more

Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

City & County 0
Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

The Story That Led To This One

0
By Erasmus Baxter and Asia Fields In spring 2017, The Western Front reported that Connor Patrick Griesemer was readmitted to Western after being convicted of, and suspended for, sexually assaulting another student. Campus response was intense. The AS Board of Directors wrote an open letter on May 18, 2017 expressing its disapproval. “The readmission of this student convicted of sexual...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Police seek man who exposed himself outside Ridgeway Gamma dorm

0
By Taylor Nichols   University Police actively patrolled campus Friday in search of a man who reportedly exposed himself to a female student outside Ridgeway Gamma...