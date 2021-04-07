50.5 F
Bellingham
Thursday, April 8, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
      Campus

      $30,000 goes to water quality research on the Nooksack River

      0
      David Hooper’s research team is using the grant money to explore links between policy and riparian restoration for nutrient retention in the Nooksack River...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      0
      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Campus

      $30,000 goes to water quality research on the Nooksack River

      0
      David Hooper’s research team is using the grant money to explore links between policy and riparian restoration for nutrient retention in the Nooksack River...
      Campus

      For the second time, a cryptic manuscript with strange symbols, drawings and swastikas was dropped off at Viking Union

      0
      Around 8:30 Friday morning, a man in a dark hoodie and a medical mask walked through the doors of the Viking Union and dropped off a handwritten, roughly 40-page manuscript filled with strings of numbers, symbols, drawings, references to science fiction and multiple swastikas. It was not the first time that’s happened.
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

      0
      Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      0
      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentHumanities & Social SciencesImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

      0
      Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Opinion

      A year of Zoom University

      0
      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It’s been a year since Western Washington University announced...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsLegislatureTop StoriesMore

Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

38
Updated
0

Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law

Helmet laws in varying cities and counties require the usage of helmets similar to the reflective yellow shell being held in the hand of a cyclist on March 3, 2021.
Helmet laws in varying cities and counties require the usage of helmets similar to the reflective yellow shell being held in the hand of a cyclist on March 3, 2021. The lack of a helmet law in Whatcom County lets riders determine their commuting style, an opportunity is not available for all surrounding cities and counties. // Photo by Sophia Struna

By Sophia Struna

Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law for bicyclists.

Whatcom County is not one of them.

The gold-level bicycle community does not plan on changing that anytime soon, said Chris Comeau, the transportation planner for Bellingham Public Works.

Comeau said they believe helmets reduce the risk of suffering a head injury but finds issue in the implications of a county-wide law requiring helmets.

“Requiring the wearing of a bicycle helmet actually creates a barrier to entry for some of these people, in that, they simply may not be able to afford a bicycle helmet and therefore could be penalized and get a ticket for riding a bike without a helmet,” Comeau said. “And that’s a social equity issue.”

Kirsten Wert, a Smart Trips program coordinator, said teaching Bellingham cyclists to be predictable and confident in their riding skills is key.

“There’s lots of things that you can do to make riding safe for yourself, just with the way you ride your bike,” Wert said. “That is way more important to me than, you know, whether people have to wear a helmet or not.”

Wert said a helmet requirement prevents people from wanting to use their bikes as a means of transportation.

“Making laws that require one more piece of gear can keep people from biking,” Wert said. “My goal was to get more bikes on the road because that’ll make things safer for everyone.”

Not all counties operate under this policy. Neighboring King County enforces helmet laws and data indicates it may not be an equitable practice.

According to a 2021 study by E.C.C for Central Seattle Greenways, there were racial disparities in the citation of bicycle infractions issued by the police.

The data, which was collected from 2003-20, showed Black cyclists cited for helmet infractions at a rate 3.8 times higher than white cyclists. Additionally, 17.3% of Black riders received infractions despite only representing 4.7% of all Seattle cycling trips recorded, according to the study.

Cascade Bicycling Club and Washington Bikes are working to repeal the helmet law in King County, first made effective in 1993 and expanded to include Seattle in 2003, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

Paul Tolmé, the content strategy and media relations manager for Cascade Bicycle Club, said the two organizations are working to repeal the law because they believe safety infrastructure will promote safety and required helmets create disproportionate enforcement.

“[Cascade Bicycle Club] encourages everybody who owns a helmet and who can afford a helmet to wear one when riding a bike, but we do not believe it should be a criminal law enforcement matter,” Tolmé said.

Tolmé said instead of enforcing helmets in King County, safety infrastructure like reducing vehicle speeds and creating protected cycling spaces is the best way to encourage people to ride while keeping them safe.

Tamar Shuhendler, a Cascade Bicycle Club and Washington Bikes community organizer, said the organizations are focusing on working directly with the community to create a more equitable system.

“I think that communities most impacted, or communities on the ground, have to say takes complete precedent,” Shuhendler said. “We’ll take our cues from what those folks want to see happen next.”

Washington state Rep. Sharon Shewmake, a representative for Whatcom County and local cyclist, said helmet laws are generally not viewed as good policies because they discourage people from riding bikes.

“One of the things that keeps individuals safer when they’re riding bikes is that when there are more people riding bikes, and so it’s that safety in numbers, we want to encourage that,” Shewmake said.

Shewmake said she feels comfortable riding her bike in Bellingham, but many congestion points and risks in the downtown area are a problem.

Shewmake said overall the lack of a helmet law doesn’t make biking dangerous in Bellingham but rather the focus needs to be on creating more transportation infrastructure.

Sophia Struna is the city news editor for The Front and a third-year news/editorial journalism major. Her work focuses on city features, ranging from important issues impacting Bellingham to light-hearted community interactions. When not reporting, Sophia loves catching the sunset or spending time with her dog. You can contact her at sophiastruna.westernfront@gmail.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,038FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
76SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency,...
Read more
City & County0

After decades of uncertainty, Nooksack Tribe and Lummi Nation aim to finalize water rights in Whatcom County

Legal adjudication process could take decades; some farmers worry about impact on water access By Cliff Heberden The Lummi Nation and...
Read more
Campus0

For the second time, a cryptic manuscript with strange symbols, drawings and swastikas was dropped off at Viking Union

Around 8:30 Friday morning, a man in a dark hoodie and a medical mask walked through the doors of the Viking Union and dropped off a handwritten, roughly 40-page manuscript filled with strings of numbers, symbols, drawings, references to science fiction and multiple swastikas. It was not the first time that’s happened.
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

Campus 0
Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
Read more

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

City & County 0
Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
Read more

Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

Arts & Music 0
Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
Read more

Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

City & County 0
Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

International students left without adviser for six months while hiring process drags on

0
“It's a longer process than I like,” ISSS Director Richard Bruce said. “But it's not unusual to take this long." // Photo courtesy of Ricky Rath, The AS Review By Kamiah Koch International students have been left without an adviser for six months in the International Student and Scholar Services office. Former international student adviser Abigail Borchert left Western in May,...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
A mural on the wall of Storia Cucina designed by owner Jonathan Sutton’s art teacher. // Photo by Holden Predmore
City & County

Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

0
Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes. By Holden Predmore “Storia Cucina means kitchen story,” Jonathan Sutton, owner, founder and...