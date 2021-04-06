50.5 F
Bellingham
Thursday, April 8, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
      Campus

      $30,000 goes to water quality research on the Nooksack River

      0
      David Hooper’s research team is using the grant money to explore links between policy and riparian restoration for nutrient retention in the Nooksack River...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

      0
      Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
      Campus

      $30,000 goes to water quality research on the Nooksack River

      0
      David Hooper’s research team is using the grant money to explore links between policy and riparian restoration for nutrient retention in the Nooksack River...
      Campus

      For the second time, a cryptic manuscript with strange symbols, drawings and swastikas was dropped off at Viking Union

      0
      Around 8:30 Friday morning, a man in a dark hoodie and a medical mask walked through the doors of the Viking Union and dropped off a handwritten, roughly 40-page manuscript filled with strings of numbers, symbols, drawings, references to science fiction and multiple swastikas. It was not the first time that’s happened.
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

      0
      Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
      Campus

      BIPOC in mental health services: a missing piece in Bellingham

      0
      The need for BIPOC within mental health services is greater now more than ever! With a diverse population in these fields, Western students can...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      0
      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentHumanities & Social SciencesImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

      0
      Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
      City & County

      Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

      0
      Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
      City & County

      U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

      0
      Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
      City & County

      Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

      0
      Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Opinion

      A year of Zoom University

      0
      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It’s been a year since Western Washington University announced...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyMoreHousing & DevelopmentNewsTop Stories

Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

420
Updated
0

Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents

A tiny house with an orange door in a tiny house village operated by the Low Income Housing Institute in Seattle, Wash.
A tiny house with an orange door in a tiny house village operated by the Low Income Housing Institute in Seattle, Wash. Bellingham will establish its own tiny house village this spring. // Courtesy of Low Income Housing Institute

By Adela Cruz

The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency, Road2Home, and service provider, Low Income Housing Institute, to establish a tiny house village called Gardenview Village at 1399 Woburn Street. The tiny house village is expected to open for houseless residents toward the end of spring 2021, according to the announcement made Feb. 24. 

Since Camp 210 sweepings in January, there has been a rise in awareness that houselessness is an issue, which Whatcom County is now addressing.

From November to December 2020, the Bellingham City Council sought out partnerships with qualified providers by evaluating them on their experience in operating tiny house villages, according to the request for qualifications

“The City’s permitting process is pretty simple. It basically says, show us a plan for what you are going to do, and tell us how it will be done safely for all people concerned. By intention the city does not impose a lot of restrictions or requirements, leaving that to the sponsoring organization to build a program to match their strengths,” said Michael Lilliquist, Bellingham city council representative.  

Road2Home and LIHI will be the primary operators of the Gardenview Village. 

Gardenview Village will join two other tiny house villages in Bellingham — Unity Village and Swift Haven — which is operated by HomesNow!

President of Road2Home Melissa Bird said Gardenview Village will be a sober facility, so residents would have to comply with that rule. A case manager will work onsite with residents to achieve permanent housing, but there is no time limit for occupancy at this time, Bird said. 

“A typical 8-by-12 tiny house can hold 1-4 people — usually, just individuals or couples are assigned to a tiny house, but in some cases, if we have a family, they are divided into two houses,” said Josh Castle, the director of advocacy and community engagement at Low Income Housing Institute.

These villages have communal kitchens, restroom facilities, showers and laundry. Tiny houses are considered more dignified and beneficial over typical tent shelters because they are safer, waterproof and have heat, electricity and lockable doors, according to the Low Income Housing Institute.

According to the Road2Home website, Gardenview Village plans to accommodate 30 to 50 people and will have trained staff on-site 24/7 for case management, security and operations support. 

The estimated operating cost for Gardenview Village is anywhere between $500,000-1,000,000, primarily because of the 24/7 on-site case managers.

“Road2Home will offer a higher level of service and support and emphasize people who may have higher need or medical conditions and disabilities,” said Lilliquist.

The local nonprofit agency, Road2Home, funded by Bellingam residents, will follow a slightly different model than two villages, Unity Village and Swift Haven, already established in Bellingham.

“Although there have been some bumps in the road, and a few shortcomings are still evident, the tiny homes run by HomesNOW! have worked out pretty well,” Lilliquist said. “The tiny home villages have been embraced by neighbors. [Tiny House villages] are not ‘drop-in’ shelters. There are expectations. The residents take responsibility for running the village.”

Adela Cruz is a former reporter for the Front.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,038FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
76SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Tiny house village expects to open in Bellingham

Gardenview village in service to unsheltered residents By Adela Cruz The City of Bellingham announced a partnership with a local agency,...
Read more
City & County0

After decades of uncertainty, Nooksack Tribe and Lummi Nation aim to finalize water rights in Whatcom County

Legal adjudication process could take decades; some farmers worry about impact on water access By Cliff Heberden The Lummi Nation and...
Read more
Campus0

For the second time, a cryptic manuscript with strange symbols, drawings and swastikas was dropped off at Viking Union

Around 8:30 Friday morning, a man in a dark hoodie and a medical mask walked through the doors of the Viking Union and dropped off a handwritten, roughly 40-page manuscript filled with strings of numbers, symbols, drawings, references to science fiction and multiple swastikas. It was not the first time that’s happened.
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Dr. Tesla Monson receives grant from the Leakey Foundation for research

Campus 0
Assistant Professor Dr. Tesla Monson received $23,265 from the Leakey Foundation to help with her investigation on cranial variation in colobine primates By Alison Ward A...
Read more

Bicycle helmets not required in Bellingham, social justice, infrastructure prioritized

City & County 0
Helmet criminalization found to be inequitable, Bellingham sees advantages to no law By Sophia Struna Twenty-six cities and counties in Washington state have a helmet law...
Read more

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout town hall

City & County 0
Larsen, Department of Health say everyone 16 and up can be vaccinated starting April 15 By Kyle Tubbs On the same day Western Washington University alerted...
Read more

Local artist finds passion in cremation creations

Arts & Music 0
Carrie Berg creates resin crafts using the ashes of customer’s loved ones Content Warning: This article contains language that may be triggering or traumatizing to...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Rainbow flags fly as Bellingham Pride Parade caps 3-day festival

0
Participants of the Bellingham Pride parade cheered and performed for spectators on Sunday, July 15 as they made their way from Bellingham High School to Market Depot Square. // Photo by Jessica Vangel   by Tris Anderson and Max Gleiberman The Bellingham Pride Festival came to an end as performers in the Pride Parade made their way from Halleck Street to Market...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
A cartoon of a person sitting in a cup of coffee.
City & County

Blue Koi coffee shop to open downtown

0
Illustration by Cole Sandhofer By Cailean Mcleod First thing to note upon walking into the former Bellingham National Bank are the large, white stone pillars,...