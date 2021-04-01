Breaking: Parties still to blame as Western COVID surge reaches 67 cases

46.2 F
Bellingham
Friday, April 2, 2021
      Attorney for WWU donors pressures journalists, hosting site to remove reporting on fraud charges

      0
      Citing public record and public access, Front editors and DocumentCloud owner refuse request By Caroline Brooks Grace Borsari and Fred Kaiser — who donated $10 million...
      Campus

      BREAKING: Western COVID surge linked to at least two parties

      0
      University says it isn't currently pursuing disciplinary action for hosts or attendees By Nate Sanford Health officials have traced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among...
      Campus

      Western marketing team wins prestigious award for recruitment video

      0
      Video won school’s second Grand Gold CASE VIII award  By Gaia Crans “Fall Anthem”, a recruitment video produced by Western Washington University’s marketing team, was awarded...
      Business & Economy

      What could increase to $15 minimum wage do for Whatcom County?

      0
      Recent studies show raising the minimum wage to $15 could have a positive effect on local economy By Forrest Morris The ongoing debate on raising the...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      0
      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer....
      Campus

      Breaking: Parties still to blame as Western COVID surge reaches 67 cases

      0
      34 students who tested positive reside on campus, have since moved to family residences, isolation spaces By Clay Wren Sixty-seven positive cases, including both on-campus and...
      Campus

      Attorney for WWU donors pressures journalists, hosting site to remove reporting on fraud charges

      0
      Citing public record and public access, Front editors and DocumentCloud owner refuse request By Caroline Brooks Grace Borsari and Fred Kaiser — who donated $10 million...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
      Campus

      BREAKING: Western COVID surge linked to at least two parties

      0
      University says it isn't currently pursuing disciplinary action for hosts or attendees By Nate Sanford Health officials have traced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among...
      Business & Economy

      Bellingham chosen as new destination for Southwest Airlines

      0
      Announcement comes alongside hopes for renewed travel economy in the state By Cliff Heberden Southwest Airlines announced Bellingham as one of three new flight destinations for...
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      0
      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer....
      City & County

      Not In My Back Yard

      0
      ‘NIMBY’ mentality: not only wrong, but damaging By Finn Calvert Love thy neighbor. This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham residents struggle to abide by...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      0
      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Features

      Western Washington University professor takes collaborative approach to research in Nicaragua

      0
      Proyecto Buen Vivir explores what makes a healthy city with residents of Ciudad Sandino  By Elisa Espinoza and Olivia Palmer In Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, community members...
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Business & Economy

      Bellingham chosen as new destination for Southwest Airlines

      0
      Announcement comes alongside hopes for renewed travel economy in the state By Cliff Heberden Southwest Airlines announced Bellingham as one of three new flight destinations for...
      Health & Wellness

      Renting with emotional support animals: What to know and who can help

      0
      Current Western student perspectives on living with ESAs off campus and resources intended to help. By Hannah Cross For Western Washington University third-year Morgan Beecroft, having...
      Health & Wellness

      Birchwood food desert: another policy failure

      0
      Since 2016, the Birchwood neighborhood has been without a viable supermarket. The community has stepped up, the city has not. By Finn Calvert Vegetables: Vegans love...
      Editorial

      Introducing ourselves

      0
      A note to readers Hello, all, First, we want to introduce ourselves. We are Nate Sanford and Lauren Gallup, respectively the editor-in-chief and the managing editor...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Opinion

      A year of Zoom University

      0
      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It’s been a year since Western Washington University announced...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
CampusTop Stories

Breaking: Parties still to blame as Western COVID surge reaches 67 cases

60
Updated
0

34 students who tested positive reside on campus, have since moved to family residences, isolation spaces

A germ sits underneath a bunch of party balloons and banners
A recent surge in COVID-19 cases amongst Western students has been linked to parties. As of April 1, there are 67 confirmed positive cases. Image shows a representation of the COVID-19 virus at a party. // Image created by Nate Sanford.

By Clay Wren

Sixty-seven positive cases, including both on-campus and off-campus students, have been linked to an ongoing COVID-19 surge among Western students, according to a Western Alert sent out Thursday, April 1.

The cases have been connected to multiple exposures from parties and smaller gatherings such as birthday parties on the weeks of March 8 and March 15.

Of the 34 students residing on-campus who have tested positive, many have relocated to family residences. The remainder have moved to Western’s quarantine and isolation spaces, per the Western alert.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Western announced that the Health Department had traced approximately five to seven student cases to parties and other indoor gatherings. 

The Western alert encouraged students to fight “pandemic fatigue” as people relax their COVID-19 restrictions while vaccinations roll out, and to continue wearing face masks, washing hands, social distancing and limiting gatherings.

Western is currently testing students at Fraser Hall, Monday through Thursday by appointment only. No walk-ins are accepted, and space is limited. The school has performed 1,089 tests as of the second week of the quarter, four of which were positive. Tests conducted by the health department, which account for a majority of the recent surge, are not listed on Western’s COVID dashboard. 

Are you a Western student who has hosted or attended parties during the pandemic? We’d love to hear your thoughts on what is and isn’t acceptable behavior. If you’re a student in Bellingham who has recently caught COVID-19, we’d also be interested in hearing your perspective. We take privacy seriously and won’t publish your name without explicit permission from you. You can get in touch by emailing  eic.westernfront@gmail.com or by DMing us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

The University of Washington and Washington State University have also seen rises in positive cases related to partying recently, with UW reporting the fourth outbreak in a Greek community on Monday, and WSU reporting 196 positive cases between March 16-29. WSU threatened disciplinary action if students were caught partying.

On March 28, Paul Cocke, a spokesperson for Western, told The Front that the school was taking a non-punitive approach to students who attend or host parties and would, “continue to assess the situation as it evolves and determine if disciplinary action is needed.” Cocke was unable to be reached for comment by time of publication following Thursday’s alert.    

