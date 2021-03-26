Bellingham chosen as new destination for Southwest Airlines

44.4 F
Bellingham
Sunday, March 28, 2021
      BREAKING: Western COVID surge linked to at least two parties

      0
      University says it isn't currently pursuing disciplinary action for hosts or attendees By Nate Sanford Health officials have traced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among...
      Campus

      Western marketing team wins prestigious award for recruitment video

      0
      Video won school's second Grand Gold CASE VIII award  By Gaia Crans "Fall Anthem", a recruitment video produced by Western Washington University's marketing team, was awarded...
      Business & Economy

      What could increase to $15 minimum wage do for Whatcom County?

      0
      Recent studies show raising the minimum wage to $15 could have a positive effect on local economy By Forrest Morris The ongoing debate on raising the...
      Recreational cannabis home-grow bill dropped

      1
      Legislation authorizing personal cannabis cultivation may be taken up again in 2022 or reintroduced in next biennium This story was originally written for another course...
      Arts & Music

      No to "No Exit" — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department's recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education "I just started 'A Darker...
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      0
      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop's muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn't all the shop has to offer....
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Arts & Music

      No to “No Exit” — WWU students petition against play

      0
      Students say presenting the play could contradict the department’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts By Emily Feek Amid conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, Western Washington...
      Campus

      BREAKING: Western COVID surge linked to at least two parties

      0
      University says it isn't currently pursuing disciplinary action for hosts or attendees By Nate Sanford Health officials have traced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among...
      Associated Students

      Western's upcoming 'Mindfulness Hike!' gives students breath of fresh air

      0
      Amid era of social distancing, nature's connection to helping lower stress, improving mental health grows stronger  By Belle Wright The Associated Students of Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Western marketing team wins prestigious award for recruitment video

      0
      Video won school’s second Grand Gold CASE VIII award  By Gaia Crans “Fall Anthem”, a recruitment video produced by Western Washington University’s marketing team, was awarded...
      Business & Economy

      Bellingham chosen as new destination for Southwest Airlines

      0
      Announcement comes alongside hopes for renewed travel economy in the state By Cliff Heberden Southwest Airlines announced Bellingham as one of three new flight destinations for...
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      0
      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer....
      City & County

      Not In My Back Yard

      0
      'NIMBY' mentality: not only wrong, but damaging By Finn Calvert Love thy neighbor. This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham residents struggle to abide by...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham's population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      0
      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women's basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women's basketball team defeated the Saint Martin's University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Business & Economy

      Bellingham chosen as new destination for Southwest Airlines

      0
      Announcement comes alongside hopes for renewed travel economy in the state By Cliff Heberden Southwest Airlines announced Bellingham as one of three new flight destinations for...
      Health & Wellness

      Renting with emotional support animals: What to know and who can help

      0
      Current Western student perspectives on living with ESAs off campus and resources intended to help. By Hannah Cross For Western Washington University third-year Morgan Beecroft, having...
      Associated Students

      Western’s upcoming ‘Mindfulness Hike!’ gives students breath of fresh air

      0
      Amid era of social distancing, nature’s connection to helping lower stress, improving mental health grows stronger  By Belle Wright The Associated Students of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Opinion

      A year of Zoom University

      0
      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It's been a year since Western Washington University announced...
      City & County

      Not In My Back Yard

      0
      ‘NIMBY’ mentality: not only wrong, but damaging By Finn Calvert Love thy neighbor. This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham residents struggle to abide by...
      Editorial

      How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

      0
      We're publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve By The Western Front Editorial Board At...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Business & Economy

Bellingham chosen as new destination for Southwest Airlines

Updated
Announcement comes alongside hopes for renewed travel economy in the state

The Bellingham International Airport, which was recently chosen as a new destination for Southwest Airlines. The announcement may be a sign of renewed travel after the pandemic. // Photo by Cliff Heberden.


By Cliff Heberden

Southwest Airlines announced Bellingham as one of three new flight destinations for 2021 on March 8.

Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a press release that service to Bellingham is something the company is anticipating in the second half of the year.

“[The destinations are] three very different and appealing locations to both serve our existing customers and places where we feel Southwest can make a real difference for local travelers,” Kelly said.

This announcement comes as Washington State undertakes the vaccination campaign for its residents and prepares to reopen its economy. Before the pandemic, tourism represented a lifeline for businesses and jobs in the area.

In 2019, over three million visitors came to Bellingham and Whatcom County, supporting 7,443 jobs with a payroll of $244.9 million, according to Economic Impacts of Visitors in Washington State, compiled by the national travel research firm Tourism Economics for the Washington Tourism Alliance (WTA).

Michael Hogan, public affairs administrator for the Port of Bellingham, said the expected volume of incoming travelers is still unknown at this time, as the port awaits the first flight schedules from Southwest.

“Bellingham International Airport (BLI) is currently averaging four flights per day,” Hogan said. “Which is down 75% due to the impacts of Covid-19 and the closure of the US/Canada border to non-essential travel.”

The travel and tourism industry in Bellingham has suffered from the consequences of the pandemic, following a state-wide and national trend.

In April 2020, Seattle Tacoma International Airport experienced a decrease of 93.6% in passenger volume, compared to the previous year. International traffic decreased 97.1% and domestic traffic decreased 93.1% according to Economic Impacts of Visitors in Washington State.

Penny Clark, owner of Travel Time of Everett Inc., a travel agency near Bellingham, said it is going to take time before travel recovers from the effects of COVID-19.

“It’s going to take at least one or two years for the travel industry to regroup,” Clark said. “Even with reopening, it’s going to take time before the numbers ramp up to those of 2019.”

Nonetheless, the anticipated reignition of travel in the area announces better times for the region’s economic functioning.

“The Bellingham airport is really nice, cheap and convenient, it’s larger than the one in Everett, and it only takes about twenty to thirty minutes to cross all the checkpoints,” Clark said. “I think more and more passengers will opt for Bellingham rather than fly through SEA-TAC, where it takes two hours to cross security and all that.”

Port Commission President Ken Bell said in a press release that Southwest’s daily flights will deliver frequent and reliable value service to the whole community.

“We thank Southwest for making a significant commitment to our region and seeing the value in this market,” Bell said. “This will greatly improve our ability to serve the economic needs of Whatcom County and the surrounding region.”

Whatcom County ranks fifth in travel spending in Washington State behind King, Pierce, Spokane and Snohomish Counties. The most recent data compiled by Tourism Economics for the Washington Tourism Alliance and WSDMO shows travel spending in Whatcom County represented over $555 million in 2019.

Aside from the economic boost renewed travel will bring to Bellingham, many look to the city’s potential for harboring a new travel hub in the Pacific Northwest.

“Southwest service in Bellingham positions us just south of metro Vancouver, British Columbia,” Kelly said. “Following the reopening of the Canadian border, we expect a return of the value-minded travelers who already drive to this alternative airport to escape high fares and taxes.”

While Bellingham International Airport remains a small infrastructure compared to other regional airports, prospects of expansion are not off the table.

“The port markets BLI as the low-cost alternative to Vancouver International Airport and a gateway to British Columbia,” Hogan said. “The airport is classified as a non-hub but could certainly grow in the role of a small hub serving a design capacity of 3.2 million origin-destination passengers annually.”

Hogan said the Port of Bellingham is looking to keep expanding and reaching out to more airline companies.

“The Port is in continual communication with the airline industry to serve the design capacity of its eight gate, 105,000 square feet commercial terminal,” Hogan said.

Flight paths and schedules from Southwest Airlines are still to be announced.

Cliff Heberden is a journalism student and reporter for the Front. His work focuses on local news and coverage of ongoing issues and legislature. You can reach him at chbrdn.thefront@gmail.com.

