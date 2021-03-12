Western’s upcoming ‘Mindfulness Hike!’ gives students breath of fresh air

37 F
Bellingham
Friday, March 12, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Western marketing team wins prestigious award for recruitment video

      0
      Video won school’s second Grand Gold CASE VIII award  By Gaia Crans “Fall Anthem”, a recruitment video produced by Western Washington University’s marketing team, was awarded...
      Business & Economy

      What could increase to $15 minimum wage do for Whatcom County?

      0
      Recent studies show raising the minimum wage to $15 could have a positive effect on local economy By Forrest Morris The ongoing debate on raising the...
      More

      Recreational cannabis home-grow bill dropped

      0
      Legislation authorizing personal cannabis cultivation may be taken up again in 2022 or reintroduced in next biennium This story was originally written for another course...
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      0
      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer....
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Associated Students

      Western’s upcoming ‘Mindfulness Hike!’ gives students breath of fresh air

      0
      Amid era of social distancing, nature’s connection to helping lower stress, improving mental health grows stronger  By Belle Wright The Associated Students of Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Western marketing team wins prestigious award for recruitment video

      0
      Video won school’s second Grand Gold CASE VIII award  By Gaia Crans “Fall Anthem”, a recruitment video produced by Western Washington University’s marketing team, was awarded...
      Campus

      Western’s communication department launches new research focused Twitter account

      0
      Western Research grants and opportunities are being posted to the Twitter By Adriannah Roman Interested in learning about new research opportunities? Western Washington University's communications department...
      Campus

      Meet Western Washington University’s new Peace Corps recruiter Abby Senuty

      0
      Senuty is available to help students with application process By Alison Ward Western Washington University hired a new recruiter Jan. 19 to help students explore the...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      0
      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer....
      City & County

      Not In My Back Yard

      0
      ‘NIMBY’ mentality: not only wrong, but damaging By Finn Calvert Love thy neighbor. This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham residents struggle to abide by...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western remains undefeated

      0
      Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Associated Students

      Western’s upcoming ‘Mindfulness Hike!’ gives students breath of fresh air

      0
      Amid era of social distancing, nature’s connection to helping lower stress, improving mental health grows stronger  By Belle Wright The Associated Students of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Business & Economy

      What could increase to $15 minimum wage do for Whatcom County?

      0
      Recent studies show raising the minimum wage to $15 could have a positive effect on local economy By Forrest Morris The ongoing debate on raising the...
      Campus

      Western’s communication department launches new research focused Twitter account

      0
      Western Research grants and opportunities are being posted to the Twitter By Adriannah Roman Interested in learning about new research opportunities? Western Washington University's communications department...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Features

      Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

      0
      Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
      Opinion

      A year of Zoom University

      0
      Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It’s been a year since Western Washington University announced...
      City & County

      Not In My Back Yard

      0
      ‘NIMBY’ mentality: not only wrong, but damaging By Finn Calvert Love thy neighbor. This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham residents struggle to abide by...
      Editorial

      How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

      0
      We’re publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve By The Western Front Editorial Board At...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusAssociated StudentsMoreRecreationTop Stories

Western’s upcoming ‘Mindfulness Hike!’ gives students breath of fresh air

3
Updated
0

Amid era of social distancing, nature’s connection to helping lower stress, improving mental health grows stronger 

A group of people stands on a large rocky hill covered by purple wildflowers and green moss under a bright blue sky, April 30, 2016.
A group of people stands on a large rocky hill covered by purple wildflowers and green moss under a bright blue sky, April 30, 2016. The group is hiking together, one of the many outdoor activities that can improve mental health. // Courtesy of Dennis Jarvis via Flickr

By Belle Wright

The Associated Students of Western Washington University Outdoor Center has organized a “Mindfulness Hike!” set to take place at 4:00 p.m. March 17 at McConnely creek. Students had to RSVP through the Western Involvement Network by March 16 to attend.

Though spots for the event were quickly filled, the hike encourages students who are attending to connect with nature and other hikers as a means of de-stressing and practicing mindfulness. 

Attention Restoration Theory, created by Stephen and Rachel Kaplan, suggests that spending time outside improves mental health issues, exhaustion and concentration. According to the theory, in order to see these positive differences in mental health, the outdoor environment must provide four distinct properties: extent, being away, soft fascination and compatibility. 

Ben Crandall, excursions co-coordinator at the ASWWU Outdoor Center, said people should take a further look at ART to observe the rejuvenating effects nature can have on the mind.

Extent means someone is able to feel immersed in the outdoor environment. Being away references being able to seek escape through the environment from everyday activities.

Soft fascination means the environment can capture the attention of someone effortlessly. Compatibility explains the desire of an individual to be exposed to, and appreciate, the environment at hand. 

Crandall said the ASWWU Outdoor Center aims to positively serve the holistic wellness of Western’s student body. 

“I think the restorative power of nature really has potential to rejuvenate students and break down barriers to get people outside in different capacities,” Crandall said. “So what we’re really trying to focus on with this mindfulness hike, and other outdoor activities we’ve hosted, is making them [introductory] level so anyone can do it and reap the benefits.”

Crandall said it is the goal of Western and the outdoor center to make events like these as inclusive as possible for students. 

“We are trying to equalize long-standing barriers that have been in outdoor spaces and see how we as a program and university can change those, and I think bringing people of all different backgrounds out into nature in a safe way is an important piece of that,” said Crandall. 

Radovan Woods, a fourth-year biology major at Western, said since most people have been social distancing, the mindfulness hike is an ideal opportunity to form community.

“Having an event like this gives people an excuse to get out of the house and be in nature, since it can be really intimidating to just go out to the woods by yourself one day,” Woods said. 

Woods said the hike can be helpful for new first-years who haven’t been on campus yet, or people who haven’t been outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Woods said he finds solace in a local nature reserve where he is able to escape all the hustle and bustle of the city and daily life. 

“There’s this huge pond and there’s almost never anyone there, and there’s always tons of birds and mushrooms and little, little critters running around.”

Woods said being somewhere in nature where you can address your thoughts can be an ideal distraction.

 “It’s really nice to step away from all of the noise, cars and buildings and just be somewhere where you’re really forced to focus on whatever you’re thinking or stressing about,” Woods said. “I think it’s surprisingly distracting for the small amount of stimuli it provides.”

Adelei Wolf, a former field guide of two years and current administrator at wilderness therapy organization New Vision Wilderness, said she has seen, firsthand, the mental health benefits nature can provide for people. 

“I think a lot about this one time that we had a young adult student who enrolled from taking time out of college,” Wolf said. “He was at university and struggling to deal with his depressive thoughts to the point where it got dangerous to his health.” 

She said when the man came to New Vision Wilderness, he was processing a lot and making big decisions for himself. He felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders. As a result, he forgot how to have fun and enjoy the little things in life.

“So we did this trip to the Oregon coast, and we asked all the people in the group to build a sculpture out of raw materials that they found on the beach, and he had made this huge elaborate driftwood log tower sculpture that had kelp hanging down for decoration, and little rocks balancing on top of each other all throughout,” Wolf said.

Wolf said when he came back, he was beaming with excitement and said, “It feels so good to do something that doesn’t really mean anything, something that means nothing except to have fun.”

Wolf said the best moments in nature are when people who lost joy find it again. 

“This is a resource that’s available to everyone,” Wolf said. “If you choose to go outside, nature will always be here to help you.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,031FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
75SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Not In My Back Yard

‘NIMBY’ mentality: not only wrong, but damaging By Finn Calvert Love thy neighbor. This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham...
Read more
Health & Wellness0

Nicotine addiction grips users despite health risks

College students in Bellingham prone to purchasing e-cigarettes due to social restrictions, strategic marketing By Georgia Costa While a study done...
Read more
More0

Recreational cannabis home-grow bill dropped

Legislation authorizing personal cannabis cultivation may be taken up again in 2022 or reintroduced in next biennium This story was...
Read more

Latest News

Associated Students0

Western’s upcoming ‘Mindfulness Hike!’ gives students breath of fresh air

Amid era of social distancing, nature’s connection to helping lower stress, improving mental health grows stronger  By Belle Wright The Associated...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Viking Voices: What books are students reading throughout the pandemic — besides textbooks?

Features 0
Students share their favorite reads that have helped entertain them throughout quarantine By Dia Wondimu Lindsay Bell (she/her/hers) Fourth-year Special Education and Elementary Education “I just started ‘A Darker...
Read more

Western marketing team wins prestigious award for recruitment video

Campus 0
Video won school’s second Grand Gold CASE VIII award  By Gaia Crans “Fall Anthem”, a recruitment video produced by Western Washington University’s marketing team, was awarded...
Read more

A year of Zoom University

Opinion 0
Western students, faculty and staff answer how this remote year has been for them By Lauren Gallup It’s been a year since Western Washington University announced...
Read more

Western remains undefeated

Sports 0
Dani Iwami provides spark to push Western ahead By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle Pacific University Falcons 58-50 Friday,...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Western sets guidelines for tuition waivers

0
A new policy that could affect students seeking tuition waivers has been developed and proposed by Western Administration. Tuition waivers provide access to students with financial need, support teaching and research assistants at the graduate level, support legislatively mandated and gender equity waivers, and attract a high quality and diverse group of students to Western. Western has several types of tuition...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Associated Students

AS Board hears proposals for Blue Resource Center, advisory committee for...

0
By Mallory Biggar and Lauren Gallup On April 26, the Associated Students Executive Board heard proposals to create a Blue Resource Center and an advisory...