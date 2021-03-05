45.5 F
Bellingham
Sunday, March 7, 2021
      Recreational cannabis home-grow bill dropped

      Legislation authorizing personal cannabis cultivation may be taken up again in 2022 or reintroduced in next biennium This story was originally written for another course...
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer....
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Campus

      Meet Western Washington University’s new Peace Corps recruiter Abby Senuty

      Senuty is available to help students with application process By Alison Ward Western Washington University hired a new recruiter Jan. 19 to help students explore the...
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      City & County

      City & County

      City & County

      City & County

      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      More

      Health & Wellness

      Campus

      City & County

      City & County

      Editorial

      Opinion

      Administration

      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
City & CountyFeaturesTop Stories

Piece(s) of cake

Local bakery serves up sustainability

The double chocolate trifle Lil’ Scrappie from Saltadena Bakery is made from leftover cake scraps in an effort to prevent unnecessary food waste, Feb. 6, 2021.
The double chocolate trifle Lil’ Scrappie from Saltadena Bakery is made from leftover cake scraps in an effort to prevent unnecessary food waste, Feb. 6, 2021. // Photo by Caroline Brooks

By Caroline Brooks

Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer. The Holly Street bakery serves cookies, cream puffs and cakes with a side of sustainability. 

When someone takes a bite of rich cake with fluffy buttercream frosting, they’re most likely not thinking about the ingredients that didn’t make the cut. However, a surprising amount of food is wasted on the way to a customer’s hands.

One-third of all food produced in the world is lost or wasted according to the United Nations Environment Programme. While large-scale change is predicted to require cooperation from the government according to the United Nations, some local businesses, like Saltadena, are doing their part too. 

Bruce McAdams, an associate professor at the University of Guelph’s School of Hospitality, Food & Tourism Management and founder of the university’s Sustainable Restaurant Project, outlined steps restaurants and bakeries can take towards food sustainability. 

McAdams suggested businesses avoid creating a surplus of goods that will go to waste. If it’s unavoidable, the next step would be donating or repurposing waste, with composting being a last resort. McAdams said a sustainability benefit of baked goods is their transportability and shelf life. Essentially, they’re easy to “rescue” and repurpose. Saltadena’s “Lil’ Scrappies,” which originated out of an excess of cake scraps, have taken on a new form as one of the most popular sweet treats the bakery has to offer, Stuart said.

While baking and shaping wedding cakes from home, the original location of Saltadena, Stuart found herself tired of either throwing out or eating the surplus. 

“I was able to use up all of the scraps by mixing them in a container with buttercream and whatever toppings I had leftover,” Stuart said in an email. 

After creating the first few cake-scrap hybrids in 2018, Stuart started a flash sale on Instagram to gauge interest, and the community showed support. The bakery now sells around 75 “Lil’ Scrappies” every week, and Stuart estimates they have been able to repurpose “hundreds and hundreds of pounds” of cake, frosting and pudding in the process

Even the compostable cups serving the cakes are sustainable — a trend Stuart hopes to expand to her entire bakery.

Customers like Tiffany Ngo, a Seattle resident with a dedicated food Instagram who attended Saltadena’s pop-up shop earlier this year, don’t mind the idea of eating ‘scraps.’ 

“If it was presented to me without a label, I would’ve assumed it was a deconstructed layer cake,” Ngo said. “You’d never know they were scraps.”

Ngo’s favorite, the “Salty Deena,” is described on Saltadena’s website as a combination of chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting, caramel sauce, fresh whipped cream and salted chocolate chunk cookie pieces.

“The chocolate cake was nice and soft, and the salted caramel helped balance the flavors,” Ngo said.

Although the bakery occasionally does pop-ups, Stuart has no plan to expand the business any time soon.

“I am first and foremost very committed to growing in Bellingham and giving back and making an impact within this community,” Stuart said.

