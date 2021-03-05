Not In My Back Yard

45.5 F
Bellingham
Sunday, March 7, 2021
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      City & County

      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Campus

      Meet Western Washington University’s new Peace Corps recruiter Abby Senuty

      0
      Senuty is available to help students with application process By Alison Ward Western Washington University hired a new recruiter Jan. 19 to help students explore the...
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      0
      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      0
      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      City & County

      City & County

      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      More

      Health & Wellness

      Nicotine addiction grips users despite health risks

      0
      College students in Bellingham prone to purchasing e-cigarettes due to social restrictions, strategic marketing By Georgia Costa While a study done by the Journal of the...
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      0
      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      City & County

      Editorial

      How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

      0
      We’re publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve By The Western Front Editorial Board At...
      Opinion

      Dressing for the future

      0
      Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be By Winnie Killingsworth It’s time for us to change our clothes.  Not literally — but how we approach...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
City & CountyOpinionTop Stories

Not In My Back Yard

93
Updated
0

‘NIMBY’ mentality: not only wrong, but damaging

An abandoned building with boarded-up windows. Near the relocated Camp 210 some businesses have boarded up their windows, a sign of an upsurge of the problematic NIMBY mentality.
An abandoned building with boarded-up windows. Near the relocated Camp 210 some businesses have boarded up their windows, a sign of an upsurge of the problematic NIMBY mentality. // Photo by Kelly Lacy

By Finn Calvert

Love thy neighbor.

This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham residents struggle to abide by it.

Over half of the city’s population now views homelessness as the biggest issue in the community, according to a survey from Western Washington University’s Center for Economic and Business Research. Countless residents have contributed to the community efforts to provide aid. 

Unfortunately, the “Not In My Back Yard” or NIMBY mentality is still prevalent. 

The mentality is characterized by residents of a neighborhood viewing a new development as unsavory, unwanted or inappropriate for their community. 

These sentiments can be seen in the reaction to the relocation of Camp 210.

“Why should the Puget Neighborhood have to host most all of the temporary housing solutions for Bellingham?” Scott Smith, a Puget Neighborhood resident, said during the public comment section of the City Council meeting Feb. 22, 2021. 

“Who can drive by these fields and say they want this in their own backyard?” Smith said. 

This mentality is indicative of NIMBYism at large. The problem occurs when people view their neighborhoods as the “host” of houseless people, and they inherently exclude houseless folks from that community. This terminology labels them as outsiders and strips them of their right to belong. 

Every human being who lives in our community is a member of it. The qualifications for community member status do not start with homeownership. 

Not only is the NIMBY mentality exclusionary, but it also works to hide the inequities and shortcomings of our society. 

Jason Wasserman, a professor at Oakland University who studied homelessness, spoke on this issue. 

“One of the things that public space is most useful for in terms of a true civil society is representing the reality of who we are collectively,” Wasserman said. “The fact of the matter is who we are collectively in this country is a dramatically unequal society that has not done nearly enough to address poverty.”

In 2018, 44,257,979 people in the United States and 14.1% of Washington’s population lived in poverty according to PovertyUsa. These numbers have increased during the pandemic, especially among already disadvantaged groups. 

When people express a NIMBY mentality, they work to hide this reality from view. When encampments leave a neighborhood, the residents don’t find homes, they just move. You’re not solving the problem when you kick people out of their tents, you’re just allowing yourself to ignore it. 

The sweep at city hall on Jan. 28 shocked many in the Bellingham community. The militarized response showed the true violent capacities of our local law enforcement. 

When NIMBYism is deployed, more violent sweeps can be justified. Sweeps further displace people and cause even more hardships for houseless folks, said Sasha Spence, a volunteer and resident at Camp 210. Even the mere threat of a sweep can have profound impacts. 

“The fear of having to move all the time for a lot of people out there who’ve got PTSD, that’s really, really triggering for them,” Spence said.

When sweeps do occur, items are lost, services are harder to utilize and communities are eroded, Spence said. 

Instead of employing this exclusionary mindset, Bellingham residents should work to include houseless people in their community and problem-solving efforts. 

“If we think in the way that we all have similar values, we’re just differently positioned in the system, maybe there’s a way to build some commonality around how to manage these diverse spaces,” Wasserman said. 

Houseless people know what they need, and where they need it. Homeless encampments are not set up to intentionally aggravate a neighborhood — in fact, that’s probably the last thing they want to do. 

For Spence, the message to those with the NIMBY mentality is simple. 

“Stop and look at it from a different perspective,” Spence said. “That could be your child, your aunt, your cousin. Anyone could become homeless.” 

So next time you walk by Camp 210 at Geri Fields, don’t scoff at their belongings. Don’t shake your head at the campfires. Give them a smile, give them a wave and welcome them to the neighborhood.

