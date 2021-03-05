Nicotine addiction grips users despite health risks

45.5 F
Bellingham
Sunday, March 7, 2021
      Recreational cannabis home-grow bill dropped

      0
      Legislation authorizing personal cannabis cultivation may be taken up again in 2022 or reintroduced in next biennium This story was originally written for another course...
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      0
      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer....
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Campus

      Meet Western Washington University’s new Peace Corps recruiter Abby Senuty

      0
      Senuty is available to help students with application process By Alison Ward Western Washington University hired a new recruiter Jan. 19 to help students explore the...
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      0
      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      0
      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      City & County

      Piece(s) of cake

      0
      Local bakery serves up sustainability By Caroline Brooks Saltadena Bakery & Cake Shop’s muted pink colors and frosting-scented air isn’t all the shop has to offer....
      City & County

      Not In My Back Yard

      0
      ‘NIMBY’ mentality: not only wrong, but damaging By Finn Calvert Love thy neighbor. This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham residents struggle to abide by...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      More

      Recreational cannabis home-grow bill dropped

      0
      Legislation authorizing personal cannabis cultivation may be taken up again in 2022 or reintroduced in next biennium This story was originally written for another course...
      Health & Wellness

      Nicotine addiction grips users despite health risks

      0
      College students in Bellingham prone to purchasing e-cigarettes due to social restrictions, strategic marketing By Georgia Costa While a study done by the Journal of the...
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      0
      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      City & County

      Not In My Back Yard

      0
      ‘NIMBY’ mentality: not only wrong, but damaging By Finn Calvert Love thy neighbor. This age-old proverb seems simple enough, but even Bellingham residents struggle to abide by...
      Editorial

      How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

      0
      We’re publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve By The Western Front Editorial Board At...
      Opinion

      Dressing for the future

      0
      Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be By Winnie Killingsworth It’s time for us to change our clothes.  Not literally — but how we approach...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
MoreHealth & WellnessTop Stories

Nicotine addiction grips users despite health risks

48
Updated
0

College students in Bellingham prone to purchasing e-cigarettes due to social restrictions, strategic marketing

A Western student exhales mint-flavored e-cigarette juice on Feb. 25, 2021. Tasty nicotine flavors can attract young adults to purchase an e-cigarette, especially during the restrictions of the pandemic.
A Western student exhales mint-flavored e-cigarette juice on Feb. 25, 2021. Tasty nicotine flavors can attract young adults to purchase an e-cigarette, especially during the restrictions of the pandemic. // Photo by Georgia Costa

By Georgia Costa

While a study done by the Journal of the American Medical Association Network shows a nationwide reduction in electronic cigarette usage among 13 to 24-year-olds, strategic marketing and COVID-19’s social restrictions are making it hard for some local Bellingham residents to quit.  

Kyra Asher, a 20-year-old second-year behavioral neuroscience major at Western Washington University, said she has seen an increase in her friends purchasing e-cigarettes since the most recent lockdown restrictions

“Nearly everyone I know has an [e-cigarette],” Asher said.

She has been using nicotine routinely since age 15 and has failed multiple attempts to quit even after her e-cigarette broke in November 2020. 

“I was supposed to quit. Having so many friends with e-cigarettes, I’ve been hitting their [e-cigarettes] when I see them,” Asher said. “[My friends] always say yes.”

Stanford University professor of pediatrics Dr. Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, researches the vaping epidemic among youth. The e-cigarette company JUUL has faced scrutiny in the past for marketing their product towards young people and spreading misinformation about the health effects of vaping, Halpern-Felsher said. 

“Young people are drawn to them because they’re cool,” Halpern-Felsher said. 

Originally, e-cigarettes were designed to reduce adult dependency on nicotine, Halpern-Felsher said, but they have become popular among teens and young adults. One-time disposable e-cigarettes in particular are appealing to young people because they’re cheap, obtainable and aesthetically pleasing, Halper-Felsher said.

When JUUL stopped distributing flavors like mint and fruit, e-cigarette users found a loophole in the FDA ban on flavors and started purchasing disposable e-cigarettes like the Puff Bar, which includes multiple appealing flavors, Halpern-Felsher said. 

Asher has seen this trend play out among her friends. 

When isolated due to COVID-19 restrictions, Asher said young people may turn to nicotine to cure boredom because they view it as a less harmful substance than alcohol. 

Jacelyn Unger, the Alcohol and Drug Clinical Advisory Service assistant risk reduction specialist at Western, said extra free time or a desire for stress relief can be a factor in increased substance abuse.

“It’s really hard when [vaping] is the norm and it’s around you all the time,” Asher said.

Peer influence and the normalization of nicotine in the youth community also tend to be huge pulls to try out a new nicotine product, Unger said.

“Generation Z youth” have been directly targeted by e-cigarette companies with flavorful, odorless e-cigarettes because it’s easy to get a “quick nicotine buzz” without the fear of parents or peers smelling it, Unger said.

Asher finds the feeling associated with and the flavor of e-cigarettes more appealing than traditional cigarettes.

“We need to regulate these companies and not let misinformation be spread throughout our market,” Halpern-Felsher said.

Asher said she’s aware of the manipulation of college-aged students by e-cigarette companies but doesn’t intend to quit in the near future.

Resources for those interested in halting nicotine usage can be found in Halpern-Felsher’s Tobacco Prevention Toolkit.

Random picks

Sports

Women’s golf places 3rd in home match

0
Western women’s golf team took third place at the Western Washington Invitational Tournament, Tuesday Oct. 13, at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club. Twelve teams attended the invitational. Western was beat by Northeastern State University (first) and Saint Martin’s University (second). “We know we could have played better so we are a tad disappointed in how it ended up, but we...
Read more

MORE STORIES
Lynnette Clark, Student Health Center nurse, receives her first of two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Student Health Center Jan. 15, 2021.
Campus

Student Health Center staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

0
Vaccines administered with help from PeaceHealth hospital and Sea Mar Community Health Centers By Gaia Crans Western Washington University staff have begun to receive the COVID-19...