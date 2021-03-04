Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

48.4 F
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa
      City & County

      State's 'Get Ready' plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment 'no-shows', 'vaccine chasers'

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      The city's transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      Officials "concerned but not alarmed" about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      Activists denounce city's handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer
      Opinion

      Dressing for the future

      Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be By Winnie Killingsworth
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      By Kyle Tubbs
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado
City & County

Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population

A graph shows that the population of Bellingham, Wash. has doubled since 1980. Starting at 45 thousand and increasing every year until the reaching the 91,610 estimate for 2020. Population estimate for 2020 was made in April 2020 by the Washington Office of Financial Management.
The population of Bellingham, Wash. has doubled since 1980. Population estimate for 2020 was made in April 2020 by the Washington Office of Financial Management. // Courtesy of Chris Behee

By Caroline Brooks

Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and has been since the mid-1980s. Bellingham currently holds just above 92,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

With such a growth rate, some residents have raised concerns. Rachel Phair, a resident born and raised in the area, said she feels like the roads were not built for the number of people here now. 

“The on and off-ramps on the freeways were not thought out for this increase of people,” Phair said.

In addition to infrastructure concerns, Phair’s main concern is housing. 

“Bellingham and Ferndale have built where you never would have thought there would be apartments or houses,” Phair said. “It’s sad to see some spots invaded by all the new homes and apartments.” 

In 2016, Bellingham was ranked one of the 50 worst American cities to live in due to the high cost of living. Kena Brashear, a designated and managing broker in Bellingham, said she sees this in her daily work. 

“It’s difficult right now because there’s not a lot of inventory,” Brashear said. 

While Brashear said the housing market is strong, there is a lot of stress for her and her fellow realtors. She said they are currently seeing houses sell from between $10,000 and $200,000 over the asking price.

Chris Behee, a city geographic information system analyst for the City of Bellingham, sees this issue in his work. 

“Bellingham is such a nice place to live that we have a lot of people wanting to move here consistently, so our housing market is very tight,” Behee said. “For a single-family detached house, it’s hard to find anything for less than $400,000.” 

This high price point could be why, as of 2015, more than half of the housing units in Bellingham are rental units. 

According to Behee, Bellingham has slowly and steadily grown since its founding in 1904, only to grow exponentially around the 1980s.

Jeanne Marie Storm, a resident who moved from the East Coast in November with her husband, said she noticed the tightness of the housing market. 

“It was very competitive,” Storm said. “Once we zeroed in [on] Bellingham we saw how quickly things were selling.” 

Storm said one of the main reasons her and her husband were drawn to Bellingham was the large number of outdoor activities available. 

“We like to hike, ski, kayak and canoe — we even like to scuba dive,” Storm said. “Bellingham has all those things.”

Population growth is not uncommon for the West Coast, which, along with the southern regions of the U.S., has seen rapid growth in the last decade. 

Erica Gardner, a senior forecast analyst for Washington state, said the economy always plays a large role in population growth. 

“Migration typically follows a cyclical pattern related to periods of economic expansion and contraction,” Gardner said. 

While it’s difficult to understand exactly how COVID-19 will impact the population in certain areas, Gardner said she has seen one pattern arise. 

“With the pandemic, there is information to suggest that people are moving out of Seattle, to get more space rather than being in the middle of the city,” Gardner said. 

This coincides with recent census data that shows a significant amount of people move to Bellingham from within Washington state rather than abroad. 

Behee and the city of Bellingham predict the population of Bellingham will grow to 120,000 by 2036.

