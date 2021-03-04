Dressing for the future

48.4 F
Bellingham
Thursday, March 4, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      0
      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Dressing for the future

      0
      Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be By Winnie Killingsworth It’s time for us to change our clothes.  Not literally — but how we approach...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
OpinionTop Stories

Dressing for the future

6
Updated
0

Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be

A model wearing Texture Clothing Knit Mitts makes the shape of a heart with their hands. Knit Mitts are made with scraps of fabrics.
A model wearing Texture Clothing Knit Mitts makes the shape of a heart with their hands. Knit Mitts are made with scraps of fabrics. // Courtesy of Teresa Remple

By Winnie Killingsworth

It’s time for us to change our clothes. 

Not literally — but how we approach buying, using and disposing of them. 

“There is not a single thing in the supply or value chain that does not need to be changed to become sustainable,” said Noël Palomo-Lovinski, a professor of fashion design and merchandising at Kent State University, in an email to The Western Front. 

Different areas of fashion need to improve to change their impacts.

“There’s sourcing, production and waste,” said Zahra Biabani, founder of Soulful Seeds, a sustainable lifestyle platform. “Throughout these three stages, there are human and environmental impacts.”

Fast fashion is the process of making clothes quickly with materials that don’t last long in factories that don’t prioritize worker safety — and it is likely one of the worst offenders, environmentally and ethically, in all three stages.  

Because fast fashion clothes are not made to last, they can quickly end up damaged and be discarded. 

The United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates that in 2018, 12,970,000 tons of clothing and footwear were either recycled, used as combustion for energy recovery or ended up in a landfill. Data from 1960 to 2018 show the numbers have grown every year. 

Clearly, fashion is not eco-friendly. 

In 2018, according to data from the report “Fashion on Climate”, the fashion industry produced 2.1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide. 

Fast fashion doesn’t only harm the environment. It also harms those who labor to make them. 

Some factories, commonly known as “sweatshops,” use forced labor or poorly pay employees as a way to keep costs low. 

A Buenos Aires sweatshop caught fire in 2006 and killed six people, including four children between the ages of 3 and 15, who were Bolivian immigrants working undocumented in Argentina. This event raised awareness about the  conditions in fast fashion textile shops. 

“[Fashion] is generally one of the first industries to move into a developing economy which means they get labor for cheap and often with non-unionized populations that have no recourse but to work in unsafe environments for little money,” Palomo-Lovinksi said in an email to the Front.

On the list of the top 5 products most at risk of being produced from forced labor, garments sit at number 2, behind laptops, computers and moblie phones at number 1, according to the Global Slavery Index.

Looking for companies that are Fair Trade Certified is a way to ensure the people, land and waterways behind clothing are protected.   

It can be hard to make these changes. Finding clothes that fit you as well as your budget is rarely easy. 

Being more aware is an important first step. 

A first step you can try, and might have already done thanks to COVID-19, is sort through your clothes. If you haven’t worn something recently and likely won’t wear it in the future, get rid of it. 

You can donate or sell whatever you decide to toss. Look into how to recycle anything that’s at the end of its life. 

ThredUp, an online consignment and thrift store, offers the option to send in clothes you don’t wear anymore and sell them for cash or store credit.

You could also do a clothing swap with friends.  

“Doing clothing swaps with your friends [is] a really great way and a very underappreciated way of getting ‘new clothes’,” Biabani said.

Other ways you can make changes are to shop at thrift stores and sustainable brands. 

Texture Clothing is a Bellingham-based clothing company focused on love, constructive consumption and positive body image. 

[Since] the beginning, we [have] made clothing for curves and that we did so with the earth in mind,” said Teresa Remple, the owner and founder of Texture Clothing, in an email to the Front. “This is still true. We strive towards zero waste, celebrate all bodies, and make decisions with the environment in mind.”

If thrifting sounds interesting but overwhelming, Biabani offers sustainable style consulting services. She works with clients to understand their style preferences and then goes shopping for them at thrift stores. 

Switching to sustainable clothing will allow you to shop less often for clothes made to last. 

Let’s all work to change into being mindful consumers; for our planet, for the people on it and for our bank accounts!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,028FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
74SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. By Jordan Stone Bellingham is not known as a sports...
Read more
News0

Discriminatory Housing Ad Appears On Bellingham Craigslist

At first glance, a July 16 housing advertisement posted on the Bellingham Craigslist page was like any other, until...
Read more

Latest News

Opinion0

Dressing for the future

Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be By Winnie Killingsworth It’s time for us to change our clothes.  Not literally...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

City & County 0
Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
Read more

Western comes out on top in home opener

Sports 0
Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
Read more

Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

Campus 0
From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
Read more

Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

Sports 0
Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Get to know your Western: Marko Greshock

0
Marko Greshock, sophomore Q: Why did you pick Western? A: I picked Western because I actually grew up here and I just really like the environment. It’s a good place to be. Q: What is your favorite thing about Western? A: My favorite thing about Western is just how open it is. Every other place I looked at just seemed so crowded. It’s...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

0
In early March, the body of a young man was found on Western’s campus. Over a month later, he is still unidentified.  By Kaelin BellOpinion...