Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

50.4 F
Bellingham
Friday, March 5, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Meet Western Washington University’s new Peace Corps recruiter Abby Senuty

      0
      Senuty is available to help students with application process By Alison Ward Western Washington University hired a new recruiter Jan. 19 to help students explore the...
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      0
      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      0
      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      0
      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      0
      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

      0
      We’re publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve By The Western Front Editorial Board At...
      Opinion

      Dressing for the future

      0
      Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be By Winnie Killingsworth It’s time for us to change our clothes.  Not literally — but how we approach...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreEducationTop Stories

Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

6
Updated
0

Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness

A photograph of the Canada House, which is located behind Western’s Performing Arts Center, on February 24, 2021.
A photograph of the Canada House, which is located behind Western’s Performing Arts Center, on February 24, 2021. This house built in 1909 is the home of the Center for Canadian-American Studies, the Salish Sea Institute and the Border Policy Research Institute. // Photo by Elisa Espinoza

By Elisa Espinoza

Behind Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center, a small and charming cottage-like house is hidden. 

This house, known as Canada House, is the home of the Center for Canadian-American Studies, a first-of-its-kind program on the western side of the country established in 1971.

The center is widely recognized for its well-established program of study dedicated to exploring Canada and its relationship with the United States through an interdisciplinary curriculum.

The center’s celebration would usually consist of a one-night event with dinner and guest speakers, but given Western’s move to the online world, they’ve shifted to a yearlong celebration featuring different virtual events open to the public.

“It’s 50 years, and you always want to have a nice party sometimes — you need something to celebrate,” said Christina Keppie, the director of the Center for Canadian-American Studies and an associate professor of French and Linguistics in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages at Western.

The celebration seeks to bring attention to the center’s programs, highlight the work of faculty and students and educate the community on the relationship between Canada and America.

“Canada is our closest neighbor, and for the relationship to work, we need to strengthen our knowledge of each other,” Keppie said. 

Canada and the United States have so many similarities that it can be easy to overlook the importance of studying Canada as a unique country, so it’s important to promote a deeper understanding of the country, Keppie said.

“Thinking, ‘Oh they’re just like us,’ is quite detrimental to our understanding of our world and understanding of ourselves too,” Keppie said. 

When Keppie was appointed director of the center in 2018, one of her main goals was to bring growth to the program and student enrollment.

In collaboration with its sister programs, the Salish Sea Institute and the Border Policy Research Institute, the center has been working towards expanding its course catalog. Along with that growth has come an increase in enrolled students. “The center has not seen enrollment in the double digits for at least ten years,” Keppie said. 

Leo Coulter is a fourth-year student who recently enrolled in the program. He’s majoring in energy science and technology and economics, with a minor in energy policy and Canadian-American studies. 

Coulter said the program offers very personalized interactions and a good learning experience. 

“The Canadian-American studies program does a really good job at exposing their students to all the different intricacies of the Canada and United States relationship,” Coulter said.

Through the center, Coulter obtained a virtual internship with the Consulate General of Canada in Seattle, where he has been involved in energy projects and monitoring public opinion on things that relate to Canadian interest in the Pacific Northwest.  

“Understanding the relationship between Canada and the United States has much broader implications than just those two countries,” Coulter said.

He explained that studying this relationship can allow for a better understanding on trading, foreign policies, politics, diplomacy and globalization.

After graduating, Coulter hopes to obtain a job with a Canadian consulate. 

Dimitry Anastakis, the L.R. Wilson and R.J. Currie Chair in Canadian Business History at the University of Toronto in the Department of History and the Rotman School of Management, focuses his research on understanding Canada within the North American context.

“We are a country that is attached to the United States in ways that no one else in the world really is,” Anastakis said.  

The United States has a meaningful influence on Canada’s economy, politics, culture and consumption. Anastakis attributed this to the disproportionate power balance between both countries.

He said Canadians have the urge to remain educated about the United States, whereas Americans do not have this same need, which creates an “asymmetry in knowledge level.”

“Canada is just one of many other countries that the United States deals with, where for Canada, the United States is the most important country by far,” Anastakis said. 

Distracted by the similarities, Americans often overlook the importance of analyzing the relevant differences between both countries, Anastakis said. 

“It is still absolutely essential for Americans to understand how Canada functions,” Anastakis said. 

The United States does not often look to Canada for guidance, but Anastakis believes that doing so could be beneficial. 

“If Americans paid a little more attention to the Canadian experience and the Canadian example, they might actually learn different alternatives and different paths that they can follow,” Anastakis said.  

Places like the Center for Canadian-American Studies are necessary because they are one of the only few places outside of Canada dedicated to exploring the similarities and differences between Canada and the United States, Anastakis said. 

“I am so glad this anniversary is being recognized because it comes at a really important moment in the Canada-U.S. relationship,” Anastakis said.

He hopes the anniversary serves as a reminder for people to think of the importance of understanding this relationship.

More information about the Center for Canadian-American Studies and its upcoming events can be found on their website.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,029FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
74SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. By Jordan Stone Bellingham is not known as a sports...
Read more
City & County0

Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast...
Read more

Latest News

Editorial0

How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

We’re publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve By...
Read more

More Articles Like This

How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

Editorial 0
We’re publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve By The Western Front Editorial Board At...
Read more

Meet Western Washington University’s new Peace Corps recruiter Abby Senuty

Campus 0
Senuty is available to help students with application process By Alison Ward Western Washington University hired a new recruiter Jan. 19 to help students explore the...
Read more

Dressing for the future

Opinion 0
Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be By Winnie Killingsworth It’s time for us to change our clothes.  Not literally — but how we approach...
Read more

Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

City & County 0
Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Q&A with President Bruce Shepard on his planned retirement

0
Western Washington University President Bruce Shepard announced on Thursday, June 11, his plans to retire after the upcoming 2015-2016 academic year. Shepard has been the university’s president since 2008, and is institution’s 13th president. The Western Front recently sat down with Shepard to talk about his time with the university and his future plans. Q: Why is now the time to...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
A graphic of the features Magnify Wellness includes. Along with first-year Western student Abigayle Peterson, the app has also had help from a team of 86 volunteers.
Campus

First-year Western student creates mental wellness app for students

0
Abigayle Peterson started working on Magnify Wellness when she was in high school By Mathew Willoughby  Through passion for mental health awareness and resources, a 19-year-old...