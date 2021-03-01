Western comes out on top in home opener

44.6 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      0
      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
SportsTop StoriesVarsity Sports

Western comes out on top in home opener

9
Updated
0

Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory

The Vikings women’s basketball team huddles up and gets hyped for their home opener on Feb.27, 2021.
The Vikings women’s basketball team huddles up and gets hyped for their home opener on Feb.27, 2021. Western secured the win 83-74. // Courtesy of Christian Serwold.

By Nathan Schumock

The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday, Feb. 27, in their first home game at Sam Carver Gymnasium in 368 days. 

         Thanks to large contributions from senior forward Kelsey Rogers and junior guard Mollie Olson, the Vikings have now won back-to-back games, moving their record to 2-0 with only four games left to play in the shortened season.

         It was Western’s first home game since Feb. 25, 2020, and Carmen Dolfo, Western’s head women’s basketball coach, said it felt great to get back out there.

         “My players are so excited, you see smiles on their faces,” Dolfo said. “I think they’re just really enjoying it.”

         The game started off close in the first quarter, with the lead bouncing back-and-forth between either team. Western began to pull away in the second quarter, exploding onto a 16-2 run.

         Olson attributed the scoring onslaught to their coach’s motivation.

         “She said that we need to play hard because we only get six games, and why take a break when you have such limited time,” Olson said.

         Olson has stuffed the stat sheet over the past two games, pouring in averages of 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She scored 17 points in their first victory over Saint Martin’s the night prior on Friday, Feb. 26, setting a new career-high. 

Olsen received the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week for her performance over the last two games.

         “Everyone is just confident and having fun,” Olson said. “I think that’s why we’re playing well. We’re just relaxed.”

         Rogers was a menace down low in the paint, bullying her way to double-double which included a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds.

         Rogers said it wasn’t part of the game plan to get her more touches down low, and their guards made her life easy by giving her good looks at the basket.

         Senior guard Emma Duff also contributed 14 points, and the Vikings received welcome help off the bench: Junior forward Katrina Gimmaka added 10 points on 4-8 shooting and senior guard Gracie Castaneda lit it up from outside with three 3-pointers.

         “One of my favorite things about our team is just the balance,” Rogers said. “You can take out one person and everyone else will step up.”

         The Vikings had a hard time slowing down Saint Martin’s junior guard, Claire Dingus, in the first half. However, Dolfo said she was satisfied with the effort her team put toward stopping Dingus later in the game.

         “In the second half we wanted to dictate where she went a little bit more, and I think they did a good job of that,” Dolfo said.

         Saint Martin’s was down just four points with two minutes remaining, but a steal and score on the other end by Olson put a nail in the Saints’ coffin.

         Western returns to Carver Gyn Friday, March 5, to take on 7-5 Seattle Pacific University. They will then travel to Seattle the following day, March 6, to play them again. Seattle Pacific, along with Saint Martin’s, were two of only four universities in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference to opt-in to the conference season on Nov. 13, 2020. Seattle Pacific began playing games Jan. 11, which is why they already have 12 games under their belt.

         No fans are allowed to be admitted to the games. However, you can catch all of the basketball team’s games via Western’s YouTube livestream. 

         Dolfo said for the next game they need to work on being more active on the boards and create a little more movement offensively, along with stronger defense. 

“We get six games, so we need to work hard in every moment,” Dolfo said. “Everything we get to do is precious.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,026FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
74SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of...
Read more
Features0

Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. By Jordan Stone Bellingham is not known as a sports...
Read more

Latest News

Sports0

Western comes out on top in home opener

Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

Campus 0
From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
Read more

Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

Sports 0
Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
Read more

Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

Campus 0
The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
Read more

Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

Campus 0
Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Challenge sees competitors ride bikes during the rainiest month of the year

0
As days get shorter and the weather gets gloomier, Western students may be inclined to drive to campus, rather than using more sustainable means of transportation. The Ride in the Rain Challenge, put on by Washington Bikes, is meant to get people out of their cars and back on their bikes despite the poor weather. Jillian Trinkaus, the sustainable transportation...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Sports

Let’s Talk Sports: College Basketball

0
We’re about a month out from March Madness and the Seahawks are no longer playing, so now is as good of a time as...