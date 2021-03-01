Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

44.6 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      0
      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreHealth & WellnessTop Stories

Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

12
Updated
0

The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students

Megan Nelson uses an elliptical machine at the Wade King Student Recreation Center on Feb. 22, 2021. The rec center reopened on Feb. 16, 2021 at limited capacity for Western Washington University students.
Megan Nelson uses an elliptical machine at the Wade King Student Recreation Center on Feb. 22, 2021. The rec center reopened on Feb. 16, 2021 at limited capacity for Western Washington University students. // Photo by Sadie Fick

By Gaia Crans

Western Washington University students can now return to the Wade King Student Recreation Center as of Feb. 16 to work out through reservations and with many added protocols to keep students and staff safe.

Paul Goins, a fifth-year at Western majoring in manufacturing engineering and third-year rec center employee, said it’s a lot different now with the COVID-19 protocols, but “the weights are still heavy, even after all this time …  It’s nice to have somewhere to blow off steam and get absolutely massive.”

Six sections are available at the rec center for reservation: weight, elliptical, bike, olympic and high-intensity interval training and two cardio zones, said Dane Siegfried, the operations and climbing wall coordinator with campus recreation services. 

He said the current maximum capacity is 45 patrons and that each of the sections depending on its size is limited from five to 10 people.

“Our ability to develop and implement strict safety measures combined with the positive health benefits we know we can bring to students made our team feel confident in the decision to reopen,” Siegfried said.

Siegfried said these safety measures include keeping reservation check-in times five minutes apart to help social distancing, requiring students and staff to fill out daily COVID-19 attestations, temperature checks conducted by staff members behind a plexiglass barrier and face coverings required at all times.

On top of this, Siegfried said patrons are given a sanitizing spray bottle and towel to wipe down any equipment after they’ve used it and staff conduct cleanings in between reservations with an additional 90-minute closure once a day to deep clean and disinfect. 

“You get your own spray bottle and towel to wipe down the equipment, and then the staff, after you leave, wipes it down, and they’re wiping down door handles all the time,” said Megan Nelson, a third-year majoring in elementary sociology who has frequented the rec center after its reopening. “I felt really safe every time I’ve been there.”

The staff cleanings are conducted using Protexus Electrostatic handheld and backpack sprayers with a PurTab sanitizing solution, Siegfried said.

“We’ve got some fun little sanitizing battery powered spray guns, they’re pretty awesome, you feel like a Ghostbuster,” Goins said, referring to the Protexus Electrostatic sprayers. 

Ben Riehl, a second-year majoring in political science who frequented the rec center before its closure but has not been since its reopening, said he’s not concerned about the rec center’s ability to keep students safe, his only qualm is that “it’s a little intimidating lifting with a bunch of seniors who can lift 400 pounds.”

Nelson said she has only had positive experiences being at the rec center since it has reopened. Her only disappointment is with the 45-minute session time limit.

“I think it’s frustrating to only get 45 minutes because of course I’d like to do more, but it has definitely been better than nothing,” Nelson said. “I’m just glad they are able to open again.”

Goins had a similar opinion and said it’s a “bummer” that sessions are only 45 minutes long, as he thinks it’s difficult to get everything done, but he thinks sessions will potentially be expanded as Whatcom County begins to progress through the reopening phases.

Siegfried said the 45-minute window was designed in accordance with the Phase 1 Healthy Washington reopening plan, and is being evaluated for spring quarter operations.

Despite the limitation of one 45-minute session in the one section per day students are allotted, Nelson said, “Every time I’ve looked there’s been plenty of times available so there’s a lot of opportunity to work out.”

Goins, having worked at the rec center for three years, said he thinks it’s one of the best jobs on campus because of how many close friends he has made there. 

Despite the lack of socializing currently at the rec center, Goins said the top-notch equipment is enough of a draw.

”It’s been one of the biggest highlights of my time here at Western is working at the rec center,” Goins said.
For more information about the reopening of the rec center and to reserve a spot visit the Campus Recreation Services site.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,026FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
74SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of...
Read more
Features0

Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. By Jordan Stone Bellingham is not known as a sports...
Read more

Latest News

Sports0

Western comes out on top in home opener

Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western comes out on top in home opener

Sports 0
Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
Read more

Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

Campus 0
From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
Read more

Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

Sports 0
Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
Read more

Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

Campus 0
Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Eight years on the campaign trail

0
By Landon Groves   Not every Western alumnus can tell a packed crowd in the Underground Coffeehouse of the time they introduced Kendrick Lamar to former President Barack Obama. Jesse Moore graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2005 and served President Obama through two terms and both presidential campaigns. He was a White House speechwriter and associate director for...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Graduation rates dictated by registration

0
By Joshua DeJong   Its that time of year again, and we aren’t talking holidays. We’re talking registration and the stress of getting into classes. Will you...