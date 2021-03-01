Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

44.6 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      Campus

      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Campus

      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
      Culture & Religion

      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community

Illustration of a person using online learning. Some students are using their time to continue their learning through online learning sites.
Illustration of a person using online learning. Some students are using their time to continue their learning through online learning sites. // Photo by Delesign Graphics from Iconscout.com

By Lauryn Haywood

Personal wellness during the pandemic can mean taking a stroll outside or cooking your favorite dinner, but for lifelong learners, mastering a new idea is the peak of self-care.

Now the lifelong learners of Western Washington University can revel in the newest online learning resource offered by the university: WeLearn.

WeLearn is an online resource released by Western less than a year ago to help engage people wherever they are in their schooling, age or career path.

WeLearn’s topics range from art and grant writing to border policy research. Many of these resources are free, but others are paid. You can learn how to write grants in a 3-month course for $595 or take a stroll through Western’s sculpture park free of charge. WeLearn also offers many free speaker presentations on a variety of topics.

Brian Gore, a content marketing manager from Cerego, a popular adaptive online learning site that uses artificial intelligence, said successful and engaging learning through an online platform can be a difficult feat if not done properly.

Cerego uses Bloom levels of understanding, which breaks down steps to fully understand a topic for the learner. 

“An effective way to learn is not to cram,” Gore said. “Your brain can lose that crammed information even after 24 hours.”

The Whatcom Learning Lab, a nonprofit that provides structured literacy instruction to low-income students who can’t afford private tutoring, uses practical applications of concepts to cement learning.

Having students apply what they learned is a critical part of effective learning, said Kim Mallory, assistant director of the Whatcom Learning Lab. 

“One of the most important things is making sure that they can apply their learning,” Mallory said. “A lot of times we can do something in one setting, but then when we’re not in that setting, it’s more difficult to show your improvements.”

Robert Squires, the vice provost of outreach and continued education at Western, said WeLearn materials are geared toward more than current Western students.

“We wanted to be able to highlight resources that Western has that can create a community [which] could create support for people who are associated with the university such as alumni, current staff, students, or whomever,” Squires said. 

Squires said WeLearn is a great choice for people looking for a non-credit-based option that focuses on professional credentials or are simply curious.

“Whether they’re a youth or over 80 and still engaged in learning, we wanted to present what Western has to offer with more of that personalized interaction,” Squires said. 
More information about accessing and using WeLearn can be found here.

