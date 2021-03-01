Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

44.6 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      0
      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      0
      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      0
      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      0
      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Sports

Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

9
Updated
0

Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game

A referee holding a flag walks along the sideline of a soccer field. Bellingham high school soccer officials are preparing to return to the season with COVID-19 mandated restrictions.
A referee holding a flag walks along the sideline of a soccer field. Bellingham high school soccer officials are preparing to return to the season with COVID-19 mandated restrictions. // Courtesy of Tania Dimas via Pixabay

By Daniel Hornbuckle

With the return of high school sports, the wait is finally over for coaches and athletes anxious to get back to competing. 

They’re not the only ones. 

Local referees are also looking forward to putting their signature striped shirts back on, lacing up their sneakers, throwing hand signals and blowing their whistles.

“I feel good about the return to sports, especially for athletes who’ve been separated from their peers and unable to compete,” said Josh Nielsen, Whatcom County high school soccer assignor for Whatcom County Soccer Referee Association. “The kids missed it, and so did we.”

Since March 2020, referees have been sidelined along with coaches and athletes. When COVID-19 lockdowns were put in place, referees were forced to hang up their shirts and whistles not knowing if they’d ever get on the field or court again. 

Now that restrictions have been lifted with the implementation of Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, high schools can resume competition for low- to moderate-risk sports such as swimming, volleyball and soccer.

“We’ve been allowed to have a few practices with modifications and restrictions since last October,” said Andria Fountain, girls varsity soccer coach at Sehome High School. “It’s nice to have some of  those restrictions lifted so we can focus on playing as a team instead of just practicing.”

Although sports seasons are shortened, girls’ high school soccer teams are scheduled to play at least 12 games between Feb. 16  and March 17.

“It’s exciting,” said Aidan Pintuff, a former Black Hills High School soccer player who has refereed high school soccer for eight years. “They haven’t played in a while, but the vibe and level of physicality was the same as in last year’s competitions.” 

Pintuff officiated his first girls’ soccer game Saturday, Feb. 20.

So far, there has been no shortage of referees for local high school games. A national survey of 20,000 sports officials taken in August 2020 by Referee Magazine reported that 32.5% of high school referees said they do not feel safe officiating sports. Fortunately, that is not the case in Bellingham. Nielsen said he expects most of his officials to be available. 

“I have about 25 refs available right now,” Nielsen said. “A handful have opted out until more folks are vaccinated, but the turnout has been solid.”

Despite high COVID-19 numbers in Bellingham being reported on the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, referees are optimistic the mitigation guidelines set in place by Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will prevent further COVID-19 transmission.

“We are making the necessary adjustments, following protocols and using common sense,” Fountain said. “Everyone is willing to be flexible and adapt in whatever ways will make that possible.”

According to WIAA mitigation guidelines for girls’ soccer, facial coverings are required for coaches, game officials and athletes at all times. Locker rooms are not available. Athletes must bring their own water bottles. All equipment must be cleaned and sanitized after set up and before each game. Athletes cannot share pennies.

“It’s highly unlikely there will be any cases with all of the stringent protocols in place,” Nielsen said. “I have stressed common sense in maintaining distance and sustained contact so as to avoid this scenario. Per other assignors and folks in similar roles, contact tracing is a nightmare … so we’re doing everything possible to avoid that situation.”

In addition to coach and athlete restrictions, game officials must also make sure that only athletes touch the balls, prohibit hand touching during substitutions and place team benches on opposite sides of the field and possibly at diagonals to minimize interactions and limit sidelines to essential people. 

Violation of rules can result in suspensions and game stoppage.

“Masks are now considered part of an athlete’s equipment,” Pintuff said. “If a mask falls off, it’s an equipment malfunction and can result in a yellow card. We have complete and total ability to drop the game and end it right there.”

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, game officials are optimistic that the soccer season will be successful and there will be few, if any, game cancellations due to COVID-19 transmission.

“Not to beat a dead horse, but with all the safeguards in place here, I wouldn’t be surprised if not a single person contracted the virus in these shortened seasons,” Nielsen said.

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

