Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

Friday, February 26, 2021
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa
      City & County

      State's 'Get Ready' plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment 'no-shows', 'vaccine chasers'

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city's transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      0
      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock
      Campus

      Western's Education Abroad office hosts virtual conference event

      0
      EdAbroadCon! invites students, staff to learn more about study abroad opportunities, resources By Adriannah Roman
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials "concerned but not alarmed" about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city's handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna
      City & County

      State's 'Get Ready' plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf's newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      0
      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      By Kyle Tubbs
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado
Campus

Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

8
Updated
0

Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event

A person wearing a striped red beanie sits with their legs crossed at the base of a large tree on a bright sunny day, Feb. 18, 2012. This person is practicing meditation, one of the many mindfulness activities meant to help de-stress.  // Courtesy of Caleb Roenigk via Flickr

By Belle Wright

Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services are hosting a “Wellness Wednesdays” event every Wednesday on Zoom. The event encourages conversations about mental well being, coping techniques, de-stressing and more. 

Past meetings have covered topics such as getting better sleep and stress management. An upcoming meeting on March 4 will cover self-love. A session on March 11 will talk about coping with test anxiety. 

Almost 30% of adults ages 18-25 suffer from mental illness, making it the highest ranking age group, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Christopher Edwards, assistant director and coordinator of outreach and health promotion at Western, said some Wellness Wednesdays sessions have a more conversational approach. Some include presentations or speakers, and some are more experimental. 

“Wellness Wednesdays entail weekly, hourlong Zoom sessions with different guest speakers, typically from the Counseling and Wellness Center,” Edwards said. “The sessions are intended to be informal opportunities to learn about specific coping skills, topics or resources related to mental health and well-being.”

Edwards said he believes the event provides many benefits to students who participate.

“There are so many benefits to practicing mindfulness and tending to mental wellness,” Edwards said. “Like reducing stress, improving mood, fostering resiliency, building insight and developing effective coping tools are just a few.”

Edwards said Wellness Wednesdays provide an opportunity for students to come together and form a community during the era of social distancing.  

Zoey Wilson, second-year Western student and business and sustainability major, practices mental wellness methods that work best for her in the midst of a busy quarter. 

“Something that has worked best for me this quarter that I’ve been getting into is guided meditations and just being outside in nature,” Wilson said. “Being outside is helpful for me since Washington has a sun deficiency right now.” 

Wilson said if she’s having test anxiety or isn’t feeling well, she will go on a walk to clear her head and feel instantly better. 

She also said she thinks if students check in with themselves more often, it could improve their academic performance. 

“I really do think once people get into good habits of checking in with themselves every once in a while to see where they’re at, they’ll do much better with classes as opposed to not doing anything at all,” Wilson said. 

Jan White, a holistic life empowerment counselor and master reiki practitioner at the Artistry of Change: Holistic Counseling & REIKI, said she believes Wellness Wednesdays are a good way to get support during mental health struggles. 

“It’s always better when you have a mentor or people around you who have knowledge of what you’re going through and are experiencing it themselves,” White said.

White said she believes having a healthy mind can improve academic performance. 

“When people are in balance with their mind, they are more able to act from objectivity and focus, rather than letting negative feelings interrupt their focus,” White said.

White expressed the need to only hold mental space for what is helpful, rather than harmful. 

“Especially in academia, you’re going to school and your whole focus is on grasping, learning and retaining information,” White said. “Well, how can you do that if you’re upset about something emotionally? It won’t stay inside your brain, therefore mindfulness creates the ability to be in balance.”

