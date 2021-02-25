GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

43.5 F
Bellingham
Thursday, February 25, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      0
      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      0
      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Campus

      Western’s Education Abroad office hosts virtual conference event

      0
      EdAbroadCon! invites students, staff to learn more about study abroad opportunities, resources By Adriannah Roman  Thinking about studying abroad? Western Washington University has expanded access to...
      Campus

      Potential campus return for Western students fall 2021

      0
      Students and faculty are curious in anticipation of a potential return to campus By Lauryn Haywood A spark of hope for a return to normalcy ignited...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      0
      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      0
      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusSportsTop StoriesVarsity Sports

GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

12
Updated
0

Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play

A graphic of Western’s volleyball team backed up by the Western logo. Women’s volleyball will return to games in April. // Courtesy of WWU athletics

By Nathan Schumock

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes, announced an official return to play for spring and previously-postponed fall and winter sports.

On Feb. 18, every school in the GNAC except Simon Fraser University — which is still restricted by the Canadian border closures — opted into a spring season for softball and baseball, according to the GNAC’s press release. The decision was approved by the GNAC CEO Board, which is made up of all the university presidents in the conference. The meeting also confirmed a schedule for rowing, track and field and golf spring championships, according to the press release.

“There has been a lot of work to get to this point, and I appreciate campus administration seeing the great value in our student-athletes returning safely to competition,” said Steve Card, Western’s director of athletics, in a press release. “We will continue our due-diligence to ensure the well-being of all our student-athletes, coaches, staff, campus personnel and the Bellingham community.”

Jeff Evans, Western Athletics’ director of communications, said Western is now allowed to schedule games across the board for all teams that decide to play.

The first home games will be on Saturday, Feb. 27, as Western softball hosts a doubleheader against Northwest University and Western women’s basketball hosts Saint Martin’s University, Evans said. 

He also said no fans will be allowed at any games throughout the rest of the year — the rule applies to every GNAC school.

Travel will be limited to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread, but teams are now cleared to travel, Evans said. The men and women’s golf teams will be doing the most traveling, as the men’s team will travel to Arizona and Colorado, while the women’s team will also travel to California.

All visiting teams must follow specific COVID-19 protocols, including required testing for all players 72 hours before the game and showing a negative test to be eligible to play, Evans said.

“It’s just been a crazy year, but I’m excited to get back out there,” said Emma Duff, a senior guard for the women’s basketball team.

Women’s basketball is in a different situation than the spring sports — they only get to play a 6-game schedule. However, Duff said this has not disappointed the team.

“I’m just really grateful for what we can get right now, everyone’s obviously making sacrifices,” Duff said.

Duff said it was nice to feel a sense of normalcy in her life through the game preparation the team has been doing, such as watching film and running scout teams.

Volleyball is another sport that got pushed back from the fall, Evans said.  

Diane Flick-Williams, Western’s head volleyball coach, said her squad has kept a positive attitude through all the ups and downs and is looking forward to competitive play. 

Flick-Williams said her team has kept in shape throughout the offseason, and they are going to try to stay in the moment and keep hoping for good news.

“I’m pretty impressed with our team’s focus on the things they can control outside of the gym,” Flick-Williams said. “I think they’ve come back in as good a shape as they possibly could.”

The women’s basketball team has a lot of returning players and they are excited to get back out on the court, Duff said. 10 of the current 14 players on the roster were also with the team during the 2019-20 season.

“Once you’re out there, the competitive juices will be flowing and you’re just going to be happy to be playing basketball again,” Duff said.

All of Western’s team schedules can be found on the Western athletics webpage, and every home event will be available via webcast on YouTube.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,025FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
72SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond...
Read more
City & County0

BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of...
Read more
City & County0

Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western’s Education Abroad office hosts virtual conference event

Campus 0
EdAbroadCon! invites students, staff to learn more about study abroad opportunities, resources By Adriannah Roman  Thinking about studying abroad? Western Washington University has expanded access to...
Read more

Potential campus return for Western students fall 2021

Campus 0
Students and faculty are curious in anticipation of a potential return to campus By Lauryn Haywood A spark of hope for a return to normalcy ignited...
Read more

Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

Features 0
The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

City & County 0
Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Campus

Western’s free yoga, a mindful experience for all levels

0
By Cierra Coppock Every week, Western’s AS Outdoor Center offers free yoga classes to all students. This provides an alternative to other yoga memberships in Bellingham, which can cost as much as $100 a month. The Outdoor Center aims to increase accessibility to an activity that can be incredibly beneficial for one’s physical and mental health. Every Monday, Tuesday and...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

New building namesakes faced tax evasion case

0
By Erasmus Baxter At $10 million, Fred Kaiser and Grace Borsari’s donation to a new STEM building is the largest private donation Western...