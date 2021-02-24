Potential campus return for Western students fall 2021

38.9 F
Bellingham
Thursday, February 25, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      0
      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      0
      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Potential campus return for Western students fall 2021

      0
      Students and faculty are curious in anticipation of a potential return to campus By Lauryn Haywood A spark of hope for a return to normalcy ignited...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Campus

      Free tax assistance with VITA

      0
      Thirty trained and certified volunteers available to help community members file taxes By Gaia Crans After the pandemic interrupted their services in the middle of the...
      Campus

      Viking Union reopens for students

      0
      Though the Viking Union has opened its doors, students have to take several precautions before entering By Tayler Robertson Students stuck studying in their homes are...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      0
      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusTop Stories

Potential campus return for Western students fall 2021

14
Updated
0

Students and faculty are curious in anticipation of a potential return to campus

Western's Red Square during fall 2018. Students may or may not return in person to this place in fall 2021.
Western’s Red Square during fall 2018. Students may or may not return in person to this place in fall 2021. // Photo by Lauryn Haywood

By Lauryn Haywood

A spark of hope for a return to normalcy ignited with the Feb. 4 announcement, Plans for Returning to Campus this Fall sent out by Western Washington University’s President Sabah Randhawa. The possibility of a return to campus has raised questions as students plan their future with Western.

According to the announcement, the health and safety of Western students is the university’s number one priority. Western is working with the Whatcom County Health Department to ensure this, said Public Information Officer Melissa Morin said in an email to The Western Front. 

“Our staff meets biweekly with WWU regarding our joint COVID-19 responses,” Morin said. “During these meetings, WWU informed us of their intent to increase their dorm populations in the fall of 2021. We will be working with them throughout the year to help plan for the return of more students while ensuring appropriate safety and mitigation measures are in place.”

The basis of what in-person classes could look like is unknown at this time. Second-year theatre student Leah Shannon shared her experience with current in-person classes to give a glimpse into an experience most Western students do not have right now.

“[For typical daily procedure] we get in a line, socially distant,” Shannon said. “[Our professor says,] ‘I’m going to check your temperature,’ and would take your [and] check your COVID[-19] symptom cleared form. We have maps of where we go that we use that he’s super insistent [with]. We always sanitize and everything like that.”

Shannon is enrolled in a theater movement class that takes place on campus once a week. Movement courses are difficult to maintain distance with, Shannon said, but the professor and school still make it work with required safety measures. 

Students living on campus or taking in-person classes are entered by the Health Center into a system where they are tracked for COVID-19 called the badge system. 

“We are required to get a bi-weekly COVID[-19] test,” Shannon said. “They have to obviously be negative [to attend class]. But if we are even overdue for the [COVID-19 symptom] daily survey and [if] our badge is yellow, we’re not allowed to go in.”

The return of students to campus is hard to estimate for Whatcom health officials. It is too early to project what the circumstances will look like in the fall and will depend on the circumstances in the future, Morin said. 

Western has many decisions that are still dependent on the circumstances, said Western’s Director of Communications Paul Cocke in an email to the Front. 

Students may be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on campus depending on the supply, Cocke said. It is undecided whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for students to be allowed back on campus.

“The decision [of mandatory vaccination] is being reviewed, but no decision has been made yet,” Cocke said. 

The future for Western students is still unknown as fall quarter is seven months away, and vaccinations are in the process of early distribution. In the meantime, students can check their vaccination phase eligibility right here

However, anticipation is on the horizon, as up to 5,000 people a week could possibly receive the vaccine starting this March. The question is whether all of these procedures and plans that are in place will be enough for a safe return to campus in the fall and resume normal activities.  

Even before the vaccine, Shannon said she feels safe on campus, but that is not a determinant of the future. Cocke said the school is following and depending on all of the state health and safety guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the Western student body.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,024FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
71SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond...
Read more
City & County0

Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching...
Read more
City & County0

BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Potential campus return for Western students fall 2021

Students and faculty are curious in anticipation of a potential return to campus By Lauryn Haywood A spark of hope for...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

Features 0
The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

City & County 0
Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
Read more

Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

Campus 0
Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
Read more

Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

Features 0
Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Students talk racial climate, exclude administration

0
The racial climate of Western’s campus and recent hate speech on social media were the center of discussion at the student-led dialogue, “For the Record,” on Wednesday, Dec. 2. More than 30 students met in the Miller Hall Collaborative Space for an open forum to share their experiences without the presence of faculty and staff. Students were informed about the event...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
In 2019, the Graduate Faculty Governance Council was created, restructuring the Faculty Senate structure as pictured. This later led to the creation of the Graduate School Curriculum Committee that will have a representative on the Academic Coordinating Commission. //Photo by Ryan Morris, Graphic by Western Faculty Senate
Campus

Western graduate college gains representation in faculty governance

0
Faculty Senate approved a new seat at the Academic Coordinating Commission By Ryan Morris Which colleges have a say in curricular decisions? This is the question...