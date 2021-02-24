NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

38.9 F
Bellingham
Thursday, February 25, 2021
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State's 'Get Ready' plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment 'no-shows', 'vaccine chasers'

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      0
      The city's transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn't...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      0
      Reusable menstrual items don't only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      0
      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer Smiling faces and musical harmonies emanated from Zoom screens last...
      Campus

      Potential campus return for Western students fall 2021

      0
      Students and faculty are curious in anticipation of a potential return to campus By Lauryn Haywood A spark of hope for a return to normalcy ignited...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University's Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Campus

      Free tax assistance with VITA

      0
      Thirty trained and certified volunteers available to help community members file taxes By Gaia Crans After the pandemic interrupted their services in the middle of the...
      Campus

      Viking Union reopens for students

      0
      Though the Viking Union has opened its doors, students have to take several precautions before entering By Tayler Robertson Students stuck studying in their homes are...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      0
      Officials "concerned but not alarmed" about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      0
      Activists denounce city's handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      0
      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      0
      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      0
      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf's newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker's backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Campus

      Board of Trustees approves mandatory student fee reductions, Summer Session tuition increases

      0
      Student fees will see reduction of $47.79 for spring quarter By Sophia Pappalau  On Feb. 12, Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees approved action items concerning...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      0
      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      Features

      Period products for the future

      0
      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      0
      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      0
      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics is to "boldly...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
City & County
Top Stories

NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

7
Updated
0

Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected in South Africa

A infographic showing that as of Tuesday, Feb. 23, 11.54% of all Whatcom County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and 5.43% have been fully vaccinated. 29,560 vaccine doses have been given in Whatcom County.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 23, 11.54% of all Whatcom County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, which health officials say is effective against new variants. // Photo courtesy of the Whatcom County Health Department.

By Nolan Baker

The U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Whatcom County, the county health department stated in a press release Tuesday, Feb. 23. 

Just minutes after the announcement, the Washington State Department of Health released a statement confirming the presence of the South African variant of COVID-19 in King County.

The U.K. variant, identified as B.1.1.7, has been detected in multiple counties around the state before it was finally found in a Whatcom County resident earlier this week. Local health officials say they had been expecting this news. 

“We are concerned, but not alarmed,” said Whatcom County Health Officer Dr. Greg Stern. “We expect this variant will continue to spread over the next couple of months.”

Both the U.K. and South African variants have been categorized by the state department of health as “variants of concern,” due to their increased transmissibility compared to common strains.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which was one of the first agencies to study the U.K. variant, found it to have an estimated 70% increase in transmissibility compared to previous strains. However, the ECDC said they had found, “no indication at this point of increased infection severity associated with the new variant.”

Health officials around the state also stressed that the two most available vaccines for COVID-19 in the United States, from Moderna and Pfizer, have shown to be just as effective against the new variants of concern.

“We’re encouraged that the current vaccines work well to protect against it,” Stern said. 

While the U.K. variant has been circulating within the state for multiple weeks, the newest variant of concern for the Washington State Department of Health is B.1.351, otherwise known as the South African variant. 

The variant was identified Monday, Feb. 22 at the University of Washington Virology laboratory from a King County patient who tested positive Jan. 28, according to the Washington State Department of Health’s press release. Details about the patient’s travel history are not available because officials have not been able to reach them through contact tracing efforts.

The current number of U.K. variant cases identified in Washington is at 39 as of the Feb. 23 press release. Of those 39 confirmed cases, 19 have been identified in just the past week, according to Dr. Scott Lindquist, state health officer for the Washington State Department of Health. 

“I really want to caution us,” Lindquist said in a media briefing Feb. 23. “With the emergence of these variants, especially a doubling in the number of our variants detected this week, I’m very concerned how this is going to affect our trajectory. So this is now the time to really double down on all the efforts.”

Health department officials urge residents to continue following established social distancing and masking guidelines, given the increased chance of transmission with these newly identified viruses. 

Vaccine availability in Whatcom County continues to be seriously limited, even for those who are now eligible, the county health department said. But the county also expects to receive a significant increase of vaccines in the coming weeks. 

As of Feb. 23, there are 12,030 Whatcom County residents that are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Whatcom County Health Department. 25,996 residents have received at least their first dose, which accounts for 11.54% of the county. 

The Whatcom County Health Department, in conjunction with multiple healthcare providers, announced Feb. 18 a “large-scale community vaccination clinic” at Bellingham Technical College in March. They hope to administer up to 5,000 vaccine doses every week, dramatically increasing the vaccination rate in the county. 

“It’s an honor to work collaboratively with our partners to develop plans for a community vaccination clinic that will be open to all,” said Erika Lautenbach, director of the Whatcom County Health Department.

City & County

It’s the microclimate, stupid!

0
By Erasmus Baxter Ever returned to Western from break and felt like Bellingham was a cold and windy wasteland? Like you’re a doomed “Game of...