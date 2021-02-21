47.4 F
Bellingham
Monday, February 22, 2021
      City & County

      State's 'Get Ready' plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment 'no-shows', 'vaccine chasers'

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young
      Features

      Period products for the future

      Reusable menstrual items don't only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth
      Arts & Music

      Gospel artist shares musical, cultural traditions with Western choirs

      Trey McLaughlin workshops address culture, style, what it means to be a musician  By Olivia Palmer
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth
      Campus

      Viking Union reopens for students

      Though the Viking Union has opened its doors, students have to take several precautions before entering By Tayler Robertson
      Campus

      Budget update announces funding for institutional support, direct student aid

      Western received millions from stimulus bill for institutional support, student aid By Alison Ward
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup
      Campus

      Setting our sites on Mars

      Western hosts informative virtual meeting about Mars Perseverance Project By Adriannah Roman
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      Activists denounce city's handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns By Makani Falkin
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe
      Sports

      Western golf's newest recruit from New Zealand

      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin
      Features

      Period products for the future

      Reusable menstrual items don’t only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth Period. This word can mean the punctuation at the end of...
      Campus

      Setting our sites on Mars

      Western hosts informative virtual meeting about Mars Perseverance Project By Adriannah Roman Western Washington University staff and students' fingerprints are now on Mars, following the landing...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      Campus

      Western’s Resident Hall Reuse Program: a sustainable move-in option

      Student-led program provides Western students with free recycled dorm necessities, increasing sustainability and decreasing waste By Hannah Cross Western Washington University students struggling to find new...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Campus

Budget update announces funding for institutional support, direct student aid

Western received millions from stimulus bill for institutional support, student aid

An illustration of an individual holding a check designated to Western Washington University students.
An illustration of an individual holding a check designated to Western Washington University students. The December 2020 stimulus bill gave WWU $12.4 million for institutional support and $5.8 million in direct student aid. // Illustration by Sophia Lindstrom

By Alison Ward

Western Washington University received money from a stimulus bill passed by Congress in December and is working on internal budget requests and needs for the biennium. 

The stimulus bill gave Western $12.4 million for institutional support in one-time funding and $5.8 million in direct student aid. This funding will support employment, housing and dining fees, operations, planning towards the next biennium and more.

“The institutional portion, which is $12.4 million, lets us have more discretion on how we can apply it, and it is meant to help support institutions of higher education,” said Faye Gallant, Western’s executive director of budget and financial planning.

While the funding for institutional support will provide funds for the university, this second direct student aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund allocation is managed by the Financial Aid Department and will be awarded to students within the next 12 months.

Financial aid has been informed by the U.S Department of Education that student eligibility requirements for this second allocation will differ from the first allocation under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Financial aid is in the process of reviewing the new requirements and seeking clarifications as needed, said Clara Capron, the assistant vice president of enrollment and student services.

Direct student aid can help students with needs like relocation expenses, course materials, food, healthcare, technology needs, transportation, child care and utilities, Gallant said.

“It is good the government is giving $5.8 million for financial aid, as it’s considering a forgotten demographic affected by the pandemic,” said Lucy Mallory, a second-year Western student.

Dennis Jones, president emeritus of the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems, said higher education institutions have seen their financial viability threatened by at least three major changes as a result of the pandemic. COVID-19 mitigation, loss of revenue from a reduced number of students on campus and state support reduction show why stimulus bills are so important, Jones said.

Since Washington state experienced significant revenue loss, Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing to furlough higher education staff in his operating budget proposal and a Senate bill could make the furlough be mandatory, according to an email sent to Western staff from Gallant.

There is no news on whether the proposal to furlough staff will stick, and the likelihood of that proposal sticking in the legislature depends on the next revenue forecast the state gets in March, Gallant said.

Washington state and Western are working on the budget for the biennium years 2021 and 2023. Each division at Western is making internal budget requests and needs for the biennium, Gallant said. 

“Typically, what happens is the state passes their two-year budget plan, and then Western passes their two-year budget plan as a result of what we get from the state,” Gallant said. “Then we have an opportunity in the second year of the biennium to come back and make any needed adjustments, because you never know what could happen.”

Gallant added that the budget strategy analysis group will look at ideas in terms of budget strategies that have been submitted from across the university and all proposed ideas will be publicly posted March 15 on the budget and financial planning website.

Jones said universities need to change their educational and business models in fundamental ways to be relieved from financial problems. Jones suggested colleges can move to a hybrid model or collaborate with other institutions to help with financial problems.

Until more is posted by the budget and financial team, information reports on the CARES Act expenditures through December 2020 are available to the public via Western’s CARES Act.

Sports

Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns By Makani Falkin
City & County

Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment 'no-shows', 'vaccine chasers'

COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz
Arts & Music

Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper
Features

Period products for the future

Reusable menstrual items don't only help us be eco-friendly, they can change lives By Winnie Killingsworth
