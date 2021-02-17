ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

34 F
Bellingham
Thursday, February 18, 2021
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Arts & Music

      Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

      Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper Dubbed as “Bellingham’s unofficial billboard'' by residents, there...
      Campus

      Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

      Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
      Associated Students

      ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

      Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Business & Economy

      COVID-19 complicates Western students’ finances

      School isn't only cost in students' complex financial situations: many more pieces to the puzzle By Lauryn Haywood  The COVID-19 pandemic has put an immense financial...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      City & County

      Bellingham becomes an official Bee City

      City Council members work to make Bellingham a friendlier city for native pollinators By Riley Young On Sept. 28, 2020, Bellingham City Council voted to become...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Campus
Associated Students
Top Stories

ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community

Ranulfo Molina sought feedback on his proposal to create a Racial Equity Core Committee (RECC) during the Associated Students Board of Directors meeting, Feb. 13, 2021.
Ranulfo Molina sought feedback on his proposal to create a Racial Equity Core Committee (RECC) during the Associated Students Board of Directors meeting, Feb. 13, 2021. If created, the RECC committee will create systems of change within the AS gov and community among other duties. // Screenshot by Henrik Butz

By Henrik Butz

The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee is in the works after the Feb. 13 meeting of the Associated Students Board of Directors. If approved, the RECC will serve to keep Western Washington University’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on track, create systems of change within the AS community and coordinate, prepare and execute strategic action plans regarded to racial equity. 

AS Vice President for Diversity Ranulfo Molina presented his idea for the RECC Committee to the board. The meeting focused on seeking feedback on the committee, its processes and membership. 

The purpose of the RECC committee is to “develop, coordinate, and organize racial equity strategies and programs that are dedicated to transforming equitable processes within the Associated Students of Western Washington University,” according to the RECC information document

Molina said the committee has been a work in progress for quite some time, with the initial activities of the committee revolving around community building, training and outreach with community organizers and leaders.

The committee will be made up of eight voting members, the committee chair and an AS student senator appointed by the AS senate pro tempore, according to the RECC document.

The chair position will be held by the AS Vice President for Diversity. The appointed student senator and committee chair will be non-voting members.

One representative from each AS office will be a member of the committee in order to have broad representation, Molina said. 

The committee will also operate with a rotating chair. Every quarter, the vice-chair will change, with a new vice-chair being appointed by the RECC through voting. 

Along with the 10 student members serving on the committee, there would be a staff advisor who would work to guide the committee in their endeavors, Molina said.

“Great work, and what a powerful opportunity for the AS,” said Eric Alexander, executive director of student engagement, before offering feedback regarding Molina’s RECC proposal.

Alexander said the committee should look at getting two staff advisors instead of one and looking at the possibility of adding at-large students to the committee who could offer feedback to the committee from a student’s perspective.

He also said the committee should also look to add term planning, as well as succession and appointment planning as people leave Western or cannot attend meetings. 

Sargun Handa, AS senate pro tempore, said she agreed with the voting structure but brought up questions regarding the even amount of voting members and how a tie would be resolved. 

“There is eight voting members — if there is a tie, who’s going to break it?” Handa said.

Handa suggested that in the event of a tied vote, the VP of Diversity or an at large student should have voting power in order to have an odd number of votes. The AS VP for governmental affairs and AS senate pro tempore should also be non-voting members, Handa said. 

“I do think the VP for Gov. would be a good addition to the committee as non-voting though, as they can reflect the information and discussion in legislative work,” said ASVP for Activities Keenan Kaemingk.

The RECC will be brought back as an action item at the Friday, Feb. 19 Associated Students Board of Directors meeting, where the board will vote on the creation of the committee.

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

© Copyright - The Western Front

