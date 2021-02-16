34 F
Bellingham
Thursday, February 18, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      0
      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      0
      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      0
      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Arts & Music

      Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

      0
      Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper Dubbed as “Bellingham’s unofficial billboard'' by residents, there...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

      0
      Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
      Associated Students

      ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

      0
      Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      0
      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Business & Economy

      COVID-19 complicates Western students’ finances

      0
      School isn't only cost in students' complex financial situations: many more pieces to the puzzle By Lauryn Haywood  The COVID-19 pandemic has put an immense financial...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      0
      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      City & County

      Bellingham becomes an official Bee City

      0
      City Council members work to make Bellingham a friendlier city for native pollinators By Riley Young On Sept. 28, 2020, Bellingham City Council voted to become...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      0
      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      0
      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      0
      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      0
      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      0
      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
FeaturesMoreHealth & WellnessTop Stories

Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

4
Updated
0

Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think

A roll of Who Gives A Crap toilet paper.
A roll of Who Gives A Crap toilet paper. Eco-friendly toilet paper is one sustainable swap that people can make during the pandemic. // Photo by Winnie Killingsworth

By Winnie Killingsworth

Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out.

Feeling more relaxed? Good. 

A little less stress is something we could all use at a time like this because trying to balance self-care and your environmental duty while the pandemic continues can feel daunting. 

Morgan Cook, author of the sustainability blog “Mostly Eco Morgan”, focuses on creating an eco-friendly lifestyle. She highlights how to make swaps that balance sustainability and self-care while keeping the environment in mind.

“You’ve got to be kind to yourself,” Cook said.

Sislena Ledbetter, who has a doctorate in social psychology and is Western Washington University’s executive director for Counseling, Health and Wellness, agreed.

“This is a time for us to be a lot more forgiving of each other and absolutely a time to be forgiving of ourselves,” Ledbetter said.

One way we can prioritize our health and practice self-forgiveness is by ordering to-go meals from local restaurants. Not having to try to figure out what’s for dinner and getting out of the house for a bit to pick it up seem like small things, but can be a way to relax at the end of the day. 

To-go orders can be sustainable, too. 

You can limit the amount of single-use plastics by asking to not get silverware or other single-use plastic items with orders and using your own utensils instead. You can also find restaurants that use recyclable or compostable packaging. 

Avoiding single-use plastics isn’t only a more sustainable choice for the planet — it’s better for us, too. 

Single-use plastics contribute 60-95% of marine plastic pollution according to a study from ScienceDirect. 

Not to mention, a study commissioned by the environmental charity World Wide Fund for Nature found humans eat about 5 grams, the equivalent of a credit card worth of plastic, every week.  

It can feel like nothing about the pandemic is positive, but that’s not true.

For the first time in decades, emissions dropped during spring 2020 while the world was in lockdown, according to a study in the academic journal “Nature Portfolio”. 

This came in part “because we have been quieter as a species,” said Terri Kempton, Fairhaven and Huxley College of the Environment instructor.

One of the ways we have been quieter is by working from home. It has given people extra time that can be used to learn about sustainability.

Find a course, Instagram account, blog or whatever piques your interest about how sustainability relates to something you love. Cook recently published a blog post with details about seven free online climate change and sustainability courses. 

Learning about sustainability can also reveal swaps for everyday items that you might be interested to try. 

Some simple swaps Cook recommended are compostable toothbrushes or toilet paper made of something other than fresh-cut timber. 

You can find toilet paper made of bamboo and recycled paper. Who Gives a Crap is one company that offers both. 

It can be a challenge to make some of these changes, so give yourself room to explore and see what you like because perfection isn’t the goal. 

Self-care is still a priority, even when exploring sustainability. 

“There are so many eco-friendly ways to just nourish our minds, nourish our bodies, [and] challenge ourselves to be light on the environment,” Ledbetter said.

Getting outside in some way for fresh air and listening to music are two that are achievable for most people.

Don’t just say you’ll get outside. Plan it as a part of your day and remember, it doesn’t have to be long. Take time to appreciate the world we are trying to save by making sustainable swaps. 

Don’t be afraid to blast your favorite tunes either, whether you’re alone or in a group.

Ledbetter said she starts online meetings with music as a way to brighten people’s day. Her most recent fan favorite: “Papa was a Rolling Stone” by The Temptations.

Increasing water intake while decreasing water use is another way Ledbetter sees the marriage of self-care and sustainability. 

She suggested playing the game of “what is the least amount of water I can use and walk out the shower and not be funky” as a way people can lower the amount of water they use and have a little fun while doing it. 

Self-care shouldn’t be something we sacrifice when making sustainable swaps, and taking care of ourselves is always important especially in these unprecedented times. 

Whether you are making major changes to be more sustainable or have made changes to protect yourself and give you some peace of mind during the pandemic, it’s OK.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,014FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
71SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

News0

New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper Dubbed as “Bellingham’s...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham becomes an official Bee City

City Council members work to make Bellingham a friendlier city for native pollinators By Riley Young On Sept. 28, 2020, Bellingham...
Read more

Latest News

Opinion0

Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

Opinion 0
Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
Read more

Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

Campus 0
Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
Read more

ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

Associated Students 0
Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
Read more

GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

Business & Economy 0
GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Shakespeare reborn in Bellingham

0
  In a hot, cramped dressing room in Old Main, chaos ensues. Various student actors whiz by the door, holding different props and pieces of costumes over the sea of backpacks lining the floor.   As someone shouts, “places in five,” a hush comes over the room. The main theater lights up to reveal a man and woman standing center stage....
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Written works provided by Special Collections
Arts & Music

Summiting Special Collections

0
By Kamiah Koch In the highest room of the tallest tower, also known as the sixth floor of Wilson Library, the Special Collections hosts its...