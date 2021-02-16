COVID-19 complicates Western students’ finances

34 F
Bellingham
Thursday, February 18, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      0
      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      0
      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      0
      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      0
      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Arts & Music

      Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

      0
      Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper Dubbed as “Bellingham’s unofficial billboard'' by residents, there...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

      0
      Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
      Associated Students

      ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

      0
      Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      0
      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
      Business & Economy

      COVID-19 complicates Western students’ finances

      0
      School isn't only cost in students' complex financial situations: many more pieces to the puzzle By Lauryn Haywood  The COVID-19 pandemic has put an immense financial...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      0
      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      0
      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      City & County

      Bellingham becomes an official Bee City

      0
      City Council members work to make Bellingham a friendlier city for native pollinators By Riley Young On Sept. 28, 2020, Bellingham City Council voted to become...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

      0
      GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
      City & County

      Shortage of vaccine for unhoused residents

      0
      Unhoused population in Bellingham waits for the vaccine while being twice as vulnerable By Georgia Costa Although many suffer when there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, said...
      Features

      Sustainability, self-care while surviving COVID-19

      0
      Sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different than one might think By Winnie Killingsworth Take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. Feeling more relaxed?...
      Campus

      Sustainable farming, food insecurity at Western

      0
      The Outback Farm works to meet student food needs in a sustainable way at Western Washington University By Winnie Killingsworth Welcome to The Outback.  For some, this...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

      0
      Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
      Opinion

      Journalism department needs faculty of color

      0
      The time is now to prioritize hiring professors of color By Lauren Gallup One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is to “boldly...
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      0
      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
MoreBusiness & EconomyCampusEducationTop Stories

COVID-19 complicates Western students’ finances

5
Updated
0

School isn’t only cost in students’ complex financial situations: many more pieces to the puzzle

Money origami in the shape of a house.
Money origami in the shape of a house. The house is fragile, like many students’ finances during COVID-19. // Photo by Lauryn Haywood

By Lauryn Haywood 

The COVID-19 pandemic has put an immense financial strain on Western Washington University students and their families, shifting life for many students. 

Third-year student Jordan Craft was a resident adviser for Higginson Hall in spring 2020 when COVID-19 shifted the university to online operations.

“We got various emails from Residence Life saying we were essential employees and we would return to campus for work after spring break,” Craft said. “Two days later, we were put on a call of 70 people and we were all laid off.”

Resident advisers who were in need of housing due to their circumstances were made a priority to continue working during that time, Craft said. 

“I understand they were trying their best, but I would have appreciated a smaller call with just my team, who I had been working with the whole year,” Craft said. 

Clara Capron, vice president of enrollment and student services, oversees financial aid at Western. She explained the finances in terms of recently allocated government funds given to Western.

“Western’s Financial Aid Department awarded $5.8 million in HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) CARES grants to 4,397 Western students between April 2020 and February 2021, to assist them with expenses they incurred as a result of campus disruption from COVID-19,” Capron said.

Awards are given in accordance with the federal requirements and university records, and student documentation, Capron explained.

Capron said a student’s family income statement is a key aspect of awarding future aid.

“On a separate note, COVID-19 has served as a financial hardship for many Western students and their families,” Capron said. “As such, income reported on their 2021-22 FAFSAs may no longer serve as an accurate reflection of the student’s and family’s ability to contribute toward educational expenses.” 

Capron encouraged struggling students to make an appointment with a financial aid counselor through the Financial Aid Department.

Becky Thompson, director of student financial assistance at Washington Student Achievement Council, said there needs to be a holistic approach in terms of a college student’s financial situation within the pandemic for both university financial directors and families. 

“There are a lot of gaps in being able to meet basic needs with housing and food for students,” Thompson said. “Where they might have had a plan, but then because of the unemployment of either the student or parents all of a sudden, their needs had to be reassessed.”

In any situation, Thompson said students should consider what exactly is going to be accounted for in their cost of attendance or need. 

“Think about how you coordinate all your benefits,” Thompson said. “An example when it comes from our angle as a holistic view is that one of the things that we’re trying to do as a state is figuring out what is the eligibility for SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs], in order to get more students within those programs.”

Thompson also suggested that students should reach out to their local communities as well. 

“There are benefits you might not know of like community partnerships,” Thompson said. “It is important to see for people like me, to see where those gaps are that sometimes families do not see when it comes to their finances, and how we can help direct and fill them.”

After working for 65 colleges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson has two pieces of advice for students concerned about their financial situation.

“I always like to say two things,” Thompson said. “The first is never counting yourself out. A student should always apply. There are lots of us, especially in financial aid, and administrators on campus who want to help support you through that process because it can feel overwhelming at times.”

Thompson noted how people in her position are trying to acknowledge the burden students can feel when it comes to their finances and getting help. 

“Folks like me in my job are trying to address it from the system’s perspective and move it to a position in which it doesn’t feel so complicated and overwhelming to a student,” Thompson said. “We do not want to put the burden on students, so we are looking into how is the system playing into that complexity and how can we simplify it.”

Students have various resources to help them through their financial situations. For students who are interested in learning more about receiving aid, visit the Western Scholarship Center website and Western’s Financial Aid page. For assistance with food or housing, visit Western’s Food and Shelter Assistance page.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,014FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
71SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

News0

New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Painted rocks in hiding across Whatcom County

Residents have a secret community of painted rocks that are scattered, both big and small By Madison Roper Dubbed as “Bellingham’s...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham becomes an official Bee City

City Council members work to make Bellingham a friendlier city for native pollinators By Riley Young On Sept. 28, 2020, Bellingham...
Read more

Latest News

Opinion0

Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Robinhood was wrong, so is reckless investing

Opinion 0
Recent controversy surrounding the Robinhood app is justified, but has also revealed wrongdoings within its users By Finn Calvert If someone told you 2021 would start...
Read more

Western introduces cannabis certificate programs

Campus 0
Four-year universities in Washington state have never implemented marijuana related education until now By Belle Wright and Gaia Crans On Jan. 28, Western Washington University announced...
Read more

ASWWU executive board discusses creation of new committee

Associated Students 0
Racial Equity Core Committee will seek equitable systems of change within AS government and community By Henrik Butz The creation of the Racial Equity Core Committee...
Read more

GameStop stock surges thanks to Reddit

Business & Economy 0
GameStop experiences unprecedented stock growth By Cole Mumper Wall Street is often associated with elitism, the 1% and big business, where the rest of the population...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Sports

Bellingham Bells gear up for season opener

0
By Allyson Roberts The Bellingham Bells opened up their 2019 season with an almost entirely new roster. The Bells are a summer collegiate, wood bat baseball team and a member of the West Coast League.  They compete in a 57-game season lasting through June, July and August. The team plays their home games at the Joe Martin Field and compete with...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Corona Virus Cell
Business & Economy

How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

0
By Joshua McKinney Upon the announcement that businesses will cease dine-in operations starting March 17, local businesses are adjusting for long closures.   Restaurants and bars will...