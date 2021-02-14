Students advocate social justice in state legislature for Western Intersectional Lobby Day

32.9 F
Bellingham
Monday, February 15, 2021
      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western's emergency call box systems temporarily down

      0
      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      Education

      Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

      0
      Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      0
      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      Features

      Bellingham artists find creative silver lining despite pandemic

      0
      COVID-19 restrictions inspire local creators and organizations' work instead of breaking spirits By Sophia Struna When COVID-19 locked the world down last March, Conor O'Keefe turned...
      Features

      Valentine's Day 2021: spread love, not COVID-19

      0
      Are Whatcom County residents ready for Feb. 14? By Madison Roper Close to a year of being stuck inside, Whatcom County residents are getting ready to...
      Features

      Western's game-building event affected by online move

      0
      How WWU Game Design Club has used Discord to organize By Cole Mumper Whether it's the surge in Animal Crossing players or the quick sellout of...
      Associated Students

      Students advocate social justice in state legislature for Western Intersectional Lobby Day

      0
      Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training in public universities, healthcare equity at the forefront of student lobbying By Sophia Pappalau Western Washington University students will meet with...
      Campus

      Fairhaven Commons dining hours reduced

      0
      Decision to limit meals to only dinner sparks food accessibility concern among students By Sophia Pappalau  Fairhaven Complex residents were left with reduced dining options after...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western's emergency call box systems temporarily down

      0
      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      0
      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 20 UPDATE: This story was published before the game was postponed due to severe...
      Sports

      Western golf's newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker's backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Associated Students

      Students advocate social justice in state legislature for Western Intersectional Lobby Day

      0
      Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training in public universities, healthcare equity at the forefront of student lobbying By Sophia Pappalau Western Washington University students will meet with...
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      0
      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      0
      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you'll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      0
      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump's departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said "bye-bye" for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Students advocate social justice in state legislature for Western Intersectional Lobby Day

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training in public universities, healthcare equity at the forefront of student lobbying

The Washington State Legislative Building in Olympia. The Capitol is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but students will still get the opportunity to lobby virtually.
The Washington State Legislative Building in Olympia. The Capitol is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but students will still get the opportunity to lobby virtually. // Photo by Piutus via Flickr

By Sophia Pappalau

Western Washington University students will meet with Washington state legislators virtually Monday, Feb. 15 for Western Intersectional Lobby Day to advocate for legislative action extending specifically to race and social justice issues within Washington’s public universities.

WILD was organized jointly by the Associated Students Student Advocacy and Identity Resource Center and the Ethnic Student Center; the two offices collaborated on a general legislative agenda. The general legislative agenda advocates for impoverished people’s financial aid, funding for healthcare equity studies, protections for foster youth and support for undocumented immigrants. 

“[WILD] is really centering around underrepresented identities and how we can advocate specifically for underrepresented identities,” said Nicolle Ballard, the AS VP for Governmental Affairs.

WILD organizers will provide students with comprehensive training on how to lobby. 

Yara Bautista-Penafiel will be lobbying for student concerns at Western for the first time.

“I’m a newbie at this, so I’m really happy that they are offering some type of training and guidance so that hopefully when [WILD] comes, I’m more comfortable than I am right now,” Bautista-Penafiel said.

WILD’s core organizers are AS SAIRC Representation and Outreach Coordinator Mariam-Renee Wolters, AS ESC Assistant Director for Club Logistics Daniela Rodriguez and AS ESC Advocacy and Programming Coordinator Chelsea Joefield.

Wolters, Rodriguez and Joefield determined the agenda by choosing legislative bills dropped during the Jan. 21 legislative session that pertain to each department’s mission, Wolters said.

Legislation at the forefront of student lobbying is Senate Bill 5227, Ballard said. If passed, the bill would require all public universities in the state to establish annual diversity, equity and inclusion professional development and training for students, faculty and staff.

Lobbying for the bill constitutes part of a nationwide debate that rose to prominence in September 2020 after former President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping. The executive order prohibited federally funded institutions from providing any workplace training that espoused “anti-American” and “divisive” concepts, such as the conviction that “an individual, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” 

In academia, the debate revolves around the utility and necessity of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training and whether such programs can be reconciled with academic and intellectual freedoms in higher education institutions. 

While President Joe Biden rescinded Executive Order 13950 on Jan. 20, the debate persists in state legislatures across the nation. 

According to the National Council of State Legislatures, legislators or legislative staff in at least six U.S. states are offered implicit bias training. The state legislature in Arkansas has proposed a bill that would prohibit K-12 and public colleges and universities from teaching courses that advocate for “overthrow of the United States government,” and promote “division between, resentment of, or social justice for” a race, gender, political affiliation or social class.

According to SB 5227, the Washington state legislature found that “developing and maintaining a culture of belonging and support for students, faculty and staff at institutions of higher education is essential to student success, and that faculty and staff play a key role.” It found that DEI training would help establish this kind of environment.

A study conducted in 2001 found that students who socialized across racial lines and discussed race issues reported them as positive educational experiences.

Bruce Gilley, a political science professor at Portland State University and head of the Oregon chapter of the conservative National Association of Scholars, has voiced criticisms of diversity initiatives in the past. Some of his concerns are based on the grounds that such initiatives have a perverse effect on institutional quality by imposing partisan ideology on curriculum that is peripheral to student and faculty success.

Evidence suggests that emphasizing cultural differences across racial groups can lead to an increased belief in fundamental biological differences among races.

“DEI [training] is precisely what you would not want to do if you want to build a civilized campus environment,” Gilley said. “DEI teaches people to hate one another based on their skin color or their genitalia. Well, to divide the world into oppressor or oppressed categories.”

