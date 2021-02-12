Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

20.5 F
Bellingham
Friday, February 12, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western’s emergency call box systems temporarily down

      0
      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      Education

      Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

      0
      Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      0
      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      Features

      Bellingham artists find creative silver lining despite pandemic

      0
      COVID-19 restrictions inspire local creators and organizations’ work instead of breaking spirits By Sophia Struna When COVID-19 locked the world down last March, Conor O’Keefe turned...
      Features

      Valentine’s Day 2021: spread love, not COVID-19

      0
      Are Whatcom County residents ready for Feb. 14? By Madison Roper Close to a year of being stuck inside, Whatcom County residents are getting ready to...
      Features

      Western’s game-building event affected by online move

      0
      How WWU Game Design Club has used Discord to organize By Cole Mumper Whether it’s the surge in Animal Crossing players or the quick sellout of...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Fairhaven Commons dining hours reduced

      0
      Decision to limit meals to only dinner sparks food accessibility concern among students By Sophia Pappalau  Fairhaven Complex residents were left with reduced dining options after...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western’s emergency call box systems temporarily down

      0
      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Western international students get college experience online

      0
      Western’s International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      0
      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 13 By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University’s 2021 sports season will kick off Saturday, Feb....
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      0
      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      0
      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      0
      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
OpinionEditorialTop Stories

Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

4
Updated
0

Get with the program, America

A string of international flags hang in front of a blue sky.
A string of international flags hang in front of a blue sky. American students need to learn foreign languages immediately. // Courtesy of Nareeta Martin

By Natalie Vinh

America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens. 

Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans can speak at least two languages, including English. As of 2015, studying a second language was mandatory for most European students, beginning as early as age 6.

The U.S. pales in comparison. According to a study from the Pew Research Center, only 20% of American students were studying a foreign language as of 2017, compared to 100% in France and Romania, and a still whopping 70% in the Netherlands.

It begs the question: Should American students be required to study a foreign language like their European counterparts?

To put it plainly: Yes, they should.

There are countless benefits to learning a second language. Cognitively, studying a new language can improve analytical skills, memory function and problem solving. Studies have also shown learning a language can increase test scores in other areas.

Aside from improving brain function, learning a second language can be the deciding factor in business opportunities. Anyone interested in working abroad, specifically in Europe, should ensure a second language is down on their resume before even bothering to apply.

It all comes down to statistics. In 2016, 75% of working-age adults in the EU reported knowing at least one foreign language.

According to a study published by New American Economy, the demand for multilingual employees is rising. When competing against candidates who have the language experience necessary, the chances of getting hired aren’t high.

Why aren’t Americans learning foreign languages if it’s so important in today’s workforce?

Another study by the Pew Research Center noted only 36% of Americans considered knowing a second language to be important for workforce success. 

There are many reasons behind America’s lag in foreign language learning, but the attitude of our citizens is certainly one of them. 

American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages’ Executive Director Marty Abbott addresses this, explaining that Americans often believe they can’t possibly learn another language, or they’re too old to do so.

If learning a foreign language is so important today, what can be done to ensure America’s students are receiving the proper instruction?

The first step is requiring several years of foreign language instruction before high school graduation. According to a report published by American Councils, only 11 states currently have foreign language requirements in order to graduate. 

This is simply unacceptable.

There are more reasons for the madness, one being the lack of qualified foreign language teachers. To teach a language, instructors must have some level of proficiency, however, the average language proficiency for foreign language teachers is significantly less than that of the U.S. military. This means there’s a better chance the Navy sailors can speak a foreign language more fluently than your Spanish teacher.

There’s also the matter of budget. It’s no secret that American public schools are grossly underfunded, and foreign language just isn’t considered to be high-priority, regardless of how valuable those skills can be.

It is imperative that American schools do better. By requiring foreign language, investing time and money into programs and heavily vetting possible instructors, American students can begin to catch up with their global counterparts.

Otherwise, America will continue to fall behind.

What do you think? The Front accepts letters to the editor (max. 250 words) and guest columns (max. 400 words) on subjects of interest to our community. Please submit your ideas, along with a phone number and email address, to westernfront.opeditor@gmail.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,014FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
70SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as...
Read more
Courts0

New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More...
Read more
City & County0

COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit...
Read more

Latest News

Education0

Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

Education 0
Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
Read more

Fairhaven Commons dining hours reduced

Campus 0
Decision to limit meals to only dinner sparks food accessibility concern among students By Sophia Pappalau  Fairhaven Complex residents were left with reduced dining options after...
Read more

Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

City & County 0
Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
Read more

Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

Sports 0
Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 13 By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University’s 2021 sports season will kick off Saturday, Feb....
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Sports

Giddyup with the Sports Roundup

0
Compiled by Mitch Farley Women’s basketball kicked off the season with an exhibition game against Trinity Western Spartans on Monday, Oct. 22 and came out victorious with a final score 89-55. The women’s soccer team continues their 10-game winning streak with a win over Western Oregon University on Saturday, Oct. 20.  The women’s record for the season is 13-2-1 overall and...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Editorial

Opinion: Western highlights diversity, but forgets about inclusion

0
For a university which claims to be inclusive, it’s time for Western to start practicing what it preaches. The Western Front editorial board would...