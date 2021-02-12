20.5 F
Bellingham
Friday, February 12, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western’s emergency call box systems temporarily down

      0
      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      Education

      Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

      0
      Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      0
      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      Features

      Bellingham artists find creative silver lining despite pandemic

      0
      COVID-19 restrictions inspire local creators and organizations’ work instead of breaking spirits By Sophia Struna When COVID-19 locked the world down last March, Conor O’Keefe turned...
      Features

      Valentine’s Day 2021: spread love, not COVID-19

      0
      Are Whatcom County residents ready for Feb. 14? By Madison Roper Close to a year of being stuck inside, Whatcom County residents are getting ready to...
      Features

      Western’s game-building event affected by online move

      0
      How WWU Game Design Club has used Discord to organize By Cole Mumper Whether it’s the surge in Animal Crossing players or the quick sellout of...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Fairhaven Commons dining hours reduced

      0
      Decision to limit meals to only dinner sparks food accessibility concern among students By Sophia Pappalau  Fairhaven Complex residents were left with reduced dining options after...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western’s emergency call box systems temporarily down

      0
      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Western international students get college experience online

      0
      Western’s International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      0
      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 13 By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University’s 2021 sports season will kick off Saturday, Feb....
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      0
      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      0
      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      0
      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
MoreEducationFeaturesTop StoriesTravel

Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

4
Updated
0

Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand

Shadia Amir, a Western student studying abroad in Thailand, does the “wai” greeting in front of the Doi Suthep temple in January 2021.
Shadia Amir, a Western student studying abroad in Thailand, does the “wai” greeting in front of the Doi Suthep temple in January 2021. The wai is a common greeting and sign of respect in Thai culture. // Courtesy of Shadia Amir

By Olivia Palmer

A month into winter quarter, most Western Washington University students were staring at a Zoom screen from home. Shadia Amir was exploring temples in Thailand. 

Last March, Western’s Education Abroad department canceled all in-person study abroad programs because of the pandemic. Now, nearly a year later, it’s offering limited programs in Vietnam and Thailand. 

Amir, a second-year philosophy major, is Western’s first student to participate in one of the offered programs.

“In many ways, she’s kind of a pioneer to navigate a lot of this,” said Hannah Nevitt, education abroad program coordinator. 

Amir began working with Nevitt last winter. Amir said, as a philosophy major, she wanted to learn about Buddhism abroad and programs in Chiang Mai, Thailand fit with that goal. 

Amir initially planned to go to Thailand in fall quarter 2020, but restrictions on study abroad were not lifted until August. Then, the education abroad office had to assess which countries were safe to travel to. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classify countries’ COVID-19 risks using a four-level system. These levels include level one, practice usual precautions; level two, practice enhanced precautions; level three, avoid nonessential travel; and level four, avoid all travel. 

But in the case of travel advisories, “can” does not necessarily mean “should.” Dr. Christopher Sanford, a travel medicine specialist with UW Medicine, said even traveling to level one countries increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Ryan Larsen, director of the Education Abroad department, said making the decision to bring study abroad back required careful monitoring of the state department and CDC travel advisories. Any country past a level two was a no-go. 

“We also had one other variable that we had to consider,” Larsen said. “Which countries would let us in?”

Thailand, one of the few countries at a CDC level two or lower, met state department travel advisories and allowed travel from the United States, Larsen said.

“We wanted to make sure we did everything right,” Larsen said. “What kind of proof of the test did they want — not just the type of test, but was [Amir] going to give proof in the medium that they wanted? Did it need to be on paper with a stamp? Could it be electronic?”

Sanford said discrepancies in protocol can make preparation for international travel during the pandemic challenging. Not only do countries have different protocols for testing and quarantine, but sources like the CDC, the World Health Organization, the U.S. Department of State and national embassies do not always agree. 

“It’s a really complex time, and it’s shifting on a near-daily basis,” Sanford said. 

Amir said her experience preparing to leave the country was different from what it normally would have been.

“In a regular world, you’d just have to get your visa, pack your stuff, say bye to your family, and then you could go,” Amir said. “But this time, you had to have a lot of documents.”

Those documents included a “fit to fly” form, proof of insurance and proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of her first flight. On the planes she took, Amir said she disinfected her seats, wore a mask and sometimes had an entire row of seats to herself.

Upon arriving in Thailand, Amir stayed at an Alternative State Quarantine hotel for 14 days where she received twice-daily temperature checks, a weekly COVID-19 test and meals delivered to her room.  

“Because I had already spent two weeks in isolation at home, I couldn’t have gotten more stir-crazy,” Amir said. Starting online classes and checking in with friends and family also helped, she said.

Now, Amir is studying at Chiang Mai University through the University Studies Abroad Consortium. 

Alyssa Nota, University Studies Abroad Consortium CEO, said the organization initially suspended programs in response to the pandemic. Now, as programs get back on track, the University Studies Abroad Consortium’s health and safety team monitors the situation daily and maintains increased communication with students, families and the university’s resident director.

“Health and safety is always a number one priority,” Nota said. 

Amir said after a small surge in COVID-19 cases, Chiang Mai University temporarily switched to online classes. However, Nota said strict rules on campus for masks, temperature checks and hand sanitizing have helped the university stay mostly fully-functioning. 

“Our mission is to help students improve their global skills and to really be immersed very fully in the community,” Nota said. “That’s why we’re on a host university campus. [Students] can interact with local students and local professors, and they’re very heavily involved with the community.”

Amir said she’s already embarked on some cultural learning. In her first week out of quarantine, she and her group went on a temple walk through the historical district in Chiang Mai. Normally, the temples would be packed with tourists, but because of the pandemic, her group ran into just a few other people, Amir said. 

Visiting historical museums, going to shops, getting ice cream and wading through stalls of vendors at a student night market are just some of the other activities she’s enjoyed so far, Amir said. 

“Life is moving on because they’ve been able to control it so well,” Amir said. “You can go outside, go to the grocery store, go to a restaurant, sit inside at the restaurant, you can go to markets. Everything’s open.”

We don’t know for certain all of the factors that have contributed to Thailand’s relatively low COVID-19 rates, Sanford said. However, we do know some.

Sanford said early on, the country had clear communication, an effective lockdown and it hospitalized anyone with COVID-19.

Additionally, handshakes are less common in Thai culture, leading to less spreading through touch, Sanford said. There has also been significantly less resistance to mask-wearing, especially since the practice is somewhat routine in urban centers like Bangkok. 

Amir is still having to take precautions. She said that every storefront has a temperature checker and a QR code that people are required to scan to track their location on an app called “Thai Chana.” People also wear masks in public, except when eating. 

These precautions have helped keep many doors open for Amir, though there are some experiences she just will not have.

“I wish I would have known before just how much you would have to be flexible and have to have literally no expectations for anything,” Amir said, recalling countless delays and canceled flights. 

Amir said everything is changing on a daily basis. Studying abroad during a pandemic is not for everyone. 

“It’s not for the faint-hearted,” she said. “You have to be committed and have a no-strings-attached type of relationship … You have to really live in the moment and accept whatever it is that comes with the experience.” 

Larsen said Amir’s single experience is just the beginning of students studying abroad again.

“You’ve got to start somewhere when you rebuild,” Larsen said. “So we’re starting with one, and as each country becomes safer and safer … we’ll build back up and we’ll get our students from Western traveling again, exploring again and learning abroad again.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,014FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
70SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as...
Read more
Courts0

New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More...
Read more
City & County0

COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit...
Read more

Latest News

Education0

Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

Editorial 0
Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
Read more

Fairhaven Commons dining hours reduced

Campus 0
Decision to limit meals to only dinner sparks food accessibility concern among students By Sophia Pappalau  Fairhaven Complex residents were left with reduced dining options after...
Read more

Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

City & County 0
Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
Read more

Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

Sports 0
Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 13 By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University’s 2021 sports season will kick off Saturday, Feb....
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Arts & Music

Bellingham Film gathers local creatives for screenwriting workshop

0
By Hailee Wickersham “Will someone pull up the Oscar nominees for me?” Josh Krenz, Bellingham Film’s director of educational programs said, as he powered up his laptop to the projector.  People in chairs around the room began listing productions they remembered off the top of their heads. After a couple of minutes of brainstorming, the list boiled down to the top...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Business & Economy

New international job searching resource

0
By Tony Mueantonthian Western’s Career Service Center added GoinGlobal, a new job searching resource located in the resource section of the CSC page for Western...