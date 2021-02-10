20.5 F
Bellingham
Friday, February 12, 2021
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western’s emergency call box systems temporarily down

      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      Education

      Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

      Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      Features

      Bellingham artists find creative silver lining despite pandemic

      COVID-19 restrictions inspire local creators and organizations’ work instead of breaking spirits By Sophia Struna When COVID-19 locked the world down last March, Conor O’Keefe turned...
      Features

      Valentine’s Day 2021: spread love, not COVID-19

      Are Whatcom County residents ready for Feb. 14? By Madison Roper Close to a year of being stuck inside, Whatcom County residents are getting ready to...
      Features

      Western’s game-building event affected by online move

      How WWU Game Design Club has used Discord to organize By Cole Mumper Whether it’s the surge in Animal Crossing players or the quick sellout of...
      Campus

      Fairhaven Commons dining hours reduced

      Decision to limit meals to only dinner sparks food accessibility concern among students By Sophia Pappalau  Fairhaven Complex residents were left with reduced dining options after...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      Campus

      Western’s emergency call box systems temporarily down

      Campus

      Western international students get college experience online

      Western’s International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 13 By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University’s 2021 sports season will kick off Saturday, Feb....
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Features

Valentine’s Day 2021: spread love, not COVID-19

Are Whatcom County residents ready for Feb. 14?

Kevin Buck, the owner of Chocolate Necessities, charging gift cards at his Guide Meridian location in Bellingham, Wash. on Feb. 6, 2021.
Kevin Buck, the owner of Chocolate Necessities, charging gift cards at his Guide Meridian location in Bellingham, Wash. on Feb. 6, 2021. Buck has owned the business since 1986, so the demand for Valentine’s Day is nothing new to him. // Photo by Madison Roper.

By Madison Roper

Close to a year of being stuck inside, Whatcom County residents are getting ready to show their love for one another on a Valentine’s Day like no other.

Crystal Stewart, owner of Yeah Baby Boards in Ferndale, said she’s giving people a safe holiday by delivering charcuterie boards right to residents’ doorsteps. With social distancing in mind, Stewart implements contactless delivery so customers don’t have to stray far from home during the pandemic.

Charcuterie boards are made up of multiple food items, such as meats, cheeses and candy. The items are arranged in a way to be aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

Artistically arranged cheeses, meats, berries, candies and other foods make up a Valentine's Day charcuterie board made by Crystal Stewart, owner of Yeah Baby Boards in Ferndale.
Valentine’s Day charcuterie board made by Crystal Stewart, owner of Yeah Baby Boards in Ferndale. // Courtesy of Crystal Stewart.

“What makes Yeah Baby Boards so cool is that you don’t need to be at a restaurant to have a date night with your spouse,” Stewart said. “It just brings the love that you usually would spend out, spending a lot more money at a restaurant, but in the comfort of your own home.”

After moving to Washington state and not being able to find work, Stewart started her business in December of last year.

Holidays like Valentine’s Day have shown an increase in sales, but Stewart said she is handling it well by scheduling deliveries and ensuring that her kitchen stays fully stocked.

Stewart also said she likes to source her food for the charcuterie boards from local businesses to support other business owners.

“Partnering with my community has really made my business so successful,” Stewart said. “I’m just looking forward to growing the business and the community.”

On Jan. 28, the National Retail Federation released a 2021 Valentine’s Day insight, in collaboration with Prosper Insights and Analytics, based on a survey of 7,882 U.S. adults. The survey found that 52% of U.S. adults plan on celebrating the holiday and will spend an estimated $21.8 billion this year.

According to the insight, 54% of those surveyed plan to give candy as gifts, which works in favor of Chocolate Necessities owner Kevin Buck.

14-pack of handcrafted truffles, made at Guide Meridian location of Chocolate Necessities.
14-pack of handcrafted truffles, made at Guide Meridian location of Chocolate Necessities. // Courtesy of Kevin Buck.

“In the history of the company, we’ve had a half-hour wait to get to the door,” Buck said. “We try to prepare as much as we can.”

Buck said the top item from Chocolate Necessities is their truffles, which are made fresh at their Guide Meridian location and last for only two weeks.

Buck founded Chocolate Necessities in 1986 after he tried high-quality chocolate in Canada and begged the question: “Why can’t Americans have this quality?”

“It starts with the top ingredient,” he said. “Most of the chocolate I’m using now, it’s a special order. Distribution people hate me because the stuff I want is not on their list and they have to go through extra work, but worth it.”

Buck said in order to find the quality of chocolate, people need to ask what kind of chocolate businesses are using. 

Many companies use sugar to sweeten the chocolate, meaning cheaper chocolate has high sugar and low cocoa butter, Buck said. He went on to say a high content of cocoa butter means smoother chocolate and a sensory experience that people come back for.

According to the National Retail Federation’s survey, 17% of people plan to utilize local small businesses. According to the insight, this year is the first time people have listed small businesses as a top-five shopping destination since the question was added to the survey in 2015.

The insight estimated that of the $21.8 billion, $11.7 billion will be spent on a significant other.

Lauren Wallach, a third-year at Western Washington University, and Spencer Bispham, a first-year at the University of San Diego, will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together since they started dating in June 2020.

“I love a good reclaiming,” Wallach said. “Valentine’s Day has become a capitalist thing. But reclaiming it and making it about spreading the love, I feel like that’s productive and forward-thinking.”

The two have yet to decide how they will celebrate but said they will have fun no matter what.

“It doesn’t have to be a monetary thing,” Bispham said. “I really appreciate a nice note, or even a nice text or phone call, in a huge way.”  

Wallach said she enjoys any excuse to make a big deal out of the little things.

“I’m also a big subscriber to Galentine’s Day, which there could be a more gender-neutral term, but supporting your platonic partnerships as well is really important,” she said.

According to the National Retail Federation’s insight, 3 out of 4 people believe that Valentine’s Day is important this year due to the state of the pandemic.

Lori Nash, a marriage and family therapist in Bellingham, said Valentine’s Day is a great time for people to be mindful of self love, familial love and love for friends.

“Valentine’s Day can be a great time to think about how others have made a positive impact on your life, and let them know about that impact,” Nash said in an email to The Western Front. “Rather than viewing Valentine’s Day as that one day you have to be romantic, try reframing it as a day to express appreciation and gratitude for others in your life.”

