20.5 F
Bellingham
Friday, February 12, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      New survey finds over half of Bellingham residents believe homelessness is biggest issue in community

      0
      Survey by Western's Center for Economic and Business Research lists housing affordability as second biggest By Riley Young A 2020 survey revealed 57% of Bellingham residents...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western’s emergency call box systems temporarily down

      0
      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      Education

      Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

      0
      Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      0
      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      Features

      Bellingham artists find creative silver lining despite pandemic

      0
      COVID-19 restrictions inspire local creators and organizations’ work instead of breaking spirits By Sophia Struna When COVID-19 locked the world down last March, Conor O’Keefe turned...
      Features

      Valentine’s Day 2021: spread love, not COVID-19

      0
      Are Whatcom County residents ready for Feb. 14? By Madison Roper Close to a year of being stuck inside, Whatcom County residents are getting ready to...
      Features

      Western’s game-building event affected by online move

      0
      How WWU Game Design Club has used Discord to organize By Cole Mumper Whether it’s the surge in Animal Crossing players or the quick sellout of...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Fairhaven Commons dining hours reduced

      0
      Decision to limit meals to only dinner sparks food accessibility concern among students By Sophia Pappalau  Fairhaven Complex residents were left with reduced dining options after...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
      Campus

      Western’s emergency call box systems temporarily down

      0
      Current shutdown of emergency call box system leads to new emergency app to be announced in near future By Adriannah N Roman  As Western Washington University...
      Campus

      Western international students get college experience online

      0
      Western’s International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      0
      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Softball returns to Viking Field for doubleheader

      0
      Players excited to get back out on the field Saturday, Feb. 13 By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University’s 2021 sports season will kick off Saturday, Feb....
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Education

      Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

      0
      Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
      City & County

      Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

      0
      Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City establishes temporary warming site

      0
      As temperatures dip below freezing, Depot Market Square will serve as shelter until Feb. 16 By Nolan Baker With bitter-cold temperatures gripping Whatcom County this week,...
      Campus

      On-campus life hurt by Western housing budget reductions, COVID-19 restrictions

      0
      Staff cutbacks, limited access to services and safety rules among changes implemented By Elisa Espinoza COVID-19 and college do not mix. Normally bustling campuses now sit...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

      0
      Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
      Editorial

      Does counterculture still exist?

      0
      Sixty years after the movement for sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War protests, where do we really stand? By Natalie Vinh When asked to reminisce about...
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
FeaturesTop Stories

Bellingham artists find creative silver lining despite pandemic

22
Updated
0

COVID-19 restrictions inspire local creators and organizations’ work instead of breaking spirits

Actor Brian Lee sits on the stairs as Kristen Elizabeth works sound, assistant director Briana Savage sets mark, and co-director and cinematographer Elena Stecca frames the scene in Bellingham, Wash., in 2019. Work was for the horror short film “Silent Threads,” released in 2020.
Actor Brian Lee sits on the stairs as Kristen Elizabeth works sound, assistant director Briana Savage sets mark, and co-director and cinematographer Elena Stecca frames the scene in Bellingham, Wash., in 2019. Work was for the horror short film “Silent Threads,” released in 2020. // Courtesy of Dave Walker via Elena Stecca

By Sophia Struna

When COVID-19 locked the world down last March, Conor O’Keefe turned to what he does best: making movies.

“When COVID-19 started, I just started making films out of boredom kind of, doing them like I would when I started making YouTube videos, I would just film them with my friends,” said O’Keefe, owner and director of Walking Distance Media and Cokeefe Content.

O’Keefe wasn’t the only local artist looking to share their work. Bellingham Film created the “Locally-Made Movie of the Week” initiative at the end of March, partnering with the newly-formed Whatcom Arts Project, striving to keep the community connected to the arts in quarantine.

Once an artist’s submission is reviewed and selected, the film is presented Monday evenings at 4:30 on Bellingham Film’s Facebook page.

Lorraine Wilde, social media strategist for Bellingham Film, said the “Locally-Made Movie of the Week” events are beneficial for everyone involved.

“People can see their work during this time ‘cause they can’t see it in a theater,” Wilde said. “[It also gives] people opportunities like if they see someone’s work that connects to them, [to] reach out to that filmmaker and say, ‘I’d like to work with you on a future project.’”

Two of O’Keefe’s works are now part of the organization’s 43 total films shared over the course of the initiative. His most recent short film, shared on Feb. 1, added to the organization’s continued work to provide a platform for artists’ creativity nearly a year after lockdown began.

“It was kind of going back to the same thing of just, like, filming something by myself or like with one other person,” O’Keefe said. “I just noticed that a lot more people kind of responded to stuff I was posting just because everyone was sitting at home.”

O’Keefe said he also thought the local organization’s call for film submissions was a good chance for more people to see his work, since opportunities to connect with others in the industry disappeared.

“I think sometimes when you spend a lot of time making something, you can like keep it too close to the chest or, you know, not want to show it to anyone,” O’Keefe said, adding that his work being seen by the public also defeats a fear of comparing himself to other creators.

Monique Anair, director of education at the Seattle Film Institute, said she also recognized the challenges and unique opportunities the pandemic brings to artists, especially students.

Anair said many of the student projects are centered around quarantine.

“The stories are all around sort of, ‘What is this? What is this world we’re living in?’” Anair said. “So a lot of times this technology is used for journaling and personal experience.”

While artists are met with challenges of how to create, Anair said the pandemic is encouraging a new type of creativity, which will be a good representation of where society was today.  

“You can go back and you can look at ‘The French Connection‘ and you can see what that environment looked like — it’s capturing time and place,” Anair said.

Additionally, Anair added that artists’ quarantine projects  allow people stuck at home to see their work and feel a sense of connection, despite the separation of the pandemic.

“People need to keep creating, whether it’s because it’s personal and it’s for their own psychological wellbeing and mental health,” Anair said. “But also for us to experience and consume it and to know that there’s a similar story, and I think, you know, that’s the connection.”

Chris Blanchett, the communications director for Seattle Film Institute, also found teaching aspiring artists right now has created new tools and skills unique to the current time and place of the pandemic.

“We’ve been using Zoom as a narrative device and you can actually do some really interesting things with it,” Blanchett said. “We’re running full on acting programs where [the actors are] really rehearsing via Zoom up to the last minute, then coming in and doing the scene … and it’s worked remarkably well.”

Blanchett compared how the world reacted to the Spanish Influenza pandemic nearly 100 years ago, noting struggles back then were not reflected in creative works the same way we have seen today. For example, movies made using only Zoom, which are result of mandatory shutdown.

Blanchett added the continued creation of movies and artists’ dedication to finding new outlets in lockdown is creating movies that are helping people get through this period of time.

Students from Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, who are as young as six and as old as 17, have also transitioned their theater arts work in creative ways.

Anna Evans, the interim executive director of BAAY, said students have been participating in Zoom classes and online productions to continue working on what they love.

Evans also added that despite changes to the program, participating in arts and the opportunity for creativity remain the most valuable part.

“I’ve seen kids at BAAY find a voice and a confidence to stand as themselves and speak out as themselves in front of audiences,” Evans said. “They’re, you know, life skills and I so firmly believe in the power of what we’re doing to help kids just become more, more fully human.”

Evans acknowledged the difficulties the creative community has faced amid the pandemic, however she remains inspired by the local artists who have continued to find new ways to keep doing what they do.

“It’s a tough time,” Evans said, “but that is an opportunity for extraordinary creativity.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,014FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
70SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as...
Read more
Courts0

New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More...
Read more
City & County0

COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit...
Read more

Latest News

Education0

Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Second-year student studies abroad amid pandemic

Education 0
Shadia Amir is learning new lessons of flexibility and resilience as she continues her studies in Thailand By Olivia Palmer A month into winter quarter, most...
Read more

Taking a foreign language should be mandatory

Editorial 0
Get with the program, America By Natalie Vinh America is notorious for breeding monolingual citizens.  Hop overseas to Europe, and you’ll see that over half of Europeans...
Read more

Fairhaven Commons dining hours reduced

Campus 0
Decision to limit meals to only dinner sparks food accessibility concern among students By Sophia Pappalau  Fairhaven Complex residents were left with reduced dining options after...
Read more

Airbnb tax could boost affordable housing

City & County 0
Taxing short-term rentals may help with shelter shortages By Lucille Giaccio Bellingham is not immune to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing.   Brien Thane, the executive director...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Healthy fitness habits for college

1
Student life gets busy, and throwing exercise in the mix can be a challenge. A study published in the International Journal of Sport Exercise and Psychology estimates 50 percent of people who begin an exercise program will drop out within six months. However, many Western students and Wade King Student Recreation Center fitness trainers know techniques you can use...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Blogs

Brenna’s Take on the News: Doritos and Rupert Murdoch

0
“Man who calls police to say he’s too high, found in a pile of Doritos” An Ohio man lived out the perfect stoner stereotype today,...