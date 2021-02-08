Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

26.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Education

      Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

      0
      Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      0
      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Culture & Religion

      Little libraries provide alternative for literary lovers

      0
      Public spaces closed due to COVID-19, communities find new ways to connect through stories By Caroline Brooks With public libraries closed or reduced to curbside pickups,...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      0
      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western international students get college experience online

      0
      Western’s International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
      Campus

      Student COVID-19 positive cases increase during winter quarter

      0
      High case count attributed to social gatherings By Elisa Espinoza Western Washington University’s student community has not been spared from the high count of positive COVID-19...
      Campus

      Student Health Center staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

      0
      Vaccines administered with help from PeaceHealth hospital and Sea Mar Community Health Centers By Gaia Crans Western Washington University staff have begun to receive the COVID-19...
      Campus

      How COVID-19 testing works for Western students

      0
      Western offering on and off-campus students COVID-19 tests free of cost to students By Lauryn Haywood Through the last 10 months of the pandemic, there have...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Education

      Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

      0
      Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Campus

      Student Health Center staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

      0
      Vaccines administered with help from PeaceHealth hospital and Sea Mar Community Health Centers By Gaia Crans Western Washington University staff have begun to receive the COVID-19...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
MoreRecreationSportsTop Stories

Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

7
Updated
0

Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree

Remnants of an 8-12 ft slide in the backcountry of Mount Baker.
Remnants of an 8-12 ft slide in the backcountry of Mount Baker. // Courtesy of Calvin Shillington

By Makani Falkin

Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be deadly. A snowboarder triggered an avalanche on Dec. 28, 2020 in the backcountry of Mount Baker Ski Area, bringing the rider down with it. Bellingham skiers and snowboarders should use caution when traveling in the dangerous backcountry of Mount Baker. 

The unknown snowboarder grabbed onto a small tree while being dragged down the mountain and was left seemingly unharmed.

Aveen Ploeg, a 26-year-old Mount Baker local and skier originally from Baltimore, witnessed the avalanche firsthand.

“We knew it was a risky day, a lot of fresh snow was over that unstable Dec. 21 layer,” Ploeg said. “When we saw the entire face break huge, we weren’t surprised it broke. But we were super scared for that guy because we thought we were watching him die.”

Like many mountains in Washington, Mount Baker’s backcountry proves extremely dangerous when there is lots of fresh snow or when the snowpack is unstable.

Backcountry is unmaintained terrain outside of a ski area boundary. This terrain is sought after by skiers and snowboarders who have a craving for powder or fresh snow that is untouched.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, 21 people have died as of Feb. 7 in avalanche accidents across the U.S. since Jan. 30.

At Mount Baker, there has been an increase of avalanches and slab breaks. Slab breaks are layers of snow that break off from the rest of the snowpack and slide as one huge piece due to being heavier and looser than the rest of the surrounding snow.

“Mount Baker is especially dangerous compared to other areas in Washington simply because of the sheer amount of moisture we receive,” said Zack McGill, an employee of Baker Mountain Guides in Bellingham.  

“Mount Baker Ski Area sitting where it does is guaranteed to get precipitation no matter which direction a storm comes from,” McGill said. “Sometimes that comes as rain, but it’s not uncommon for it to be snowing five inches an hour later. This can result in rapidly rising avalanche conditions.”

These conditions result in many skiers getting hurt in the backcountry.

Christopher Harris is a 29-year-old helicopter crew chief and mountain rescue technician who knows the difficulty of saving people from the backcountry.

“With avalanche rescue, everything is time-sensitive,” Harris said. “As the person remains under the snow for longer amounts of time, the chance of survival decreases extremely. Backcountry travel in avalanche terrain should be conducted in a group in case of an avalanche event.”
The Northwest Avalanche Center posts daily information regarding the danger levels of Mount Baker’s backcountry. This information is also posted on Mount Baker’s website.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,013FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
70SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Courts0

New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as...
Read more
City & County0

BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be...
Read more

Latest News

Sports0

Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

Sports 0
Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
Read more

Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

Education 0
Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
Read more

Western international students get college experience online

Campus 0
Western’s International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
Read more

Student COVID-19 positive cases increase during winter quarter

Campus 0
High case count attributed to social gatherings By Elisa Espinoza Western Washington University’s student community has not been spared from the high count of positive COVID-19...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Whatcom County audit of sexual assault services shows lack of resources, follow-up

1
Illustration by Cole Sandhofer By Lauren Gallup A team of agencies within Whatcom County released an audit last month on how sexual assault cases are handled across the county. The audit focused on how service providers can better support survivors of sexual assault. The Bellingham-Whatcom County Commission on Sexual & Domestic Violence decided to apply for funding to complete the audit after...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Recreation

Tour de Whatcom rides on

0
Onlookers show their support from the sidelines at the 2018 Tour de Whatcom. // Photo by Oliver Hamlin By Oliver Hamlin By the end of the...