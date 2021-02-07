26.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      0
      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Culture & Religion

      Little libraries provide alternative for literary lovers

      0
      Public spaces closed due to COVID-19, communities find new ways to connect through stories By Caroline Brooks With public libraries closed or reduced to curbside pickups,...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      0
      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Campus

      Western international students get college experience online

      0
      Western’s International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
      Campus

      Student COVID-19 positive cases increase during winter quarter

      0
      High case count attributed to social gatherings By Elisa Espinoza Western Washington University’s student community has not been spared from the high count of positive COVID-19...
      Campus

      Student Health Center staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

      0
      Vaccines administered with help from PeaceHealth hospital and Sea Mar Community Health Centers By Gaia Crans Western Washington University staff have begun to receive the COVID-19...
      Campus

      How COVID-19 testing works for Western students

      0
      Western offering on and off-campus students COVID-19 tests free of cost to students By Lauryn Haywood Through the last 10 months of the pandemic, there have...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      0
      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Sports

      Western golf’s newest recruit from New Zealand

      0
      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      0
      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker’s backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Education

      Recreation

      Campus

      City & County

      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
FeaturesCulture & ReligionTop Stories

Little libraries provide alternative for literary lovers

57
Updated
0

Public spaces closed due to COVID-19, communities find new ways to connect through stories

Janine Lamb’s little library sits outside her home in Ferndale in 2019.
Janine Lamb’s little library sits outside her home in Ferndale in 2019. // Courtesy of Janine Lamb

By Caroline Brooks

With public libraries closed or reduced to curbside pickups, some readers have found other avenues to not only rent books, but also connect with their community. 

In some neighborhoods, one may notice a decorated box filled with books. Little Free Library is a non-profit organization that helps residents share books with neighbors by building or registering small library boxes in their hometowns. 

Anyone can start a little library. Utilizing the organization’s website is just one option. 

“I wanted to get it registered, but they charge $50,” said Janine Lamb, a Ferndale resident and mini library owner. “I always wanted to make my own after I first saw one in my sister’s neighborhood about six years ago.”

Lamb said she found an antique box with a see-through door that swung open, which she then transformed into her little library. 

The libraries are typically decorated to catch people’s eyes and sometimes reflect the owner’s personality. 

“There’s one off the main street I go by, I look through it, but I mostly bring books there,” said Mimi Kay, a frequenter of little libraries. “People really put their hearts into making them cute, some are really fancy.”  

Kay said she likes the escape reading can provide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Reading is one of those things we can fall back on in hard times,” Kay said. 

In addition to local literary lovers, some businesses also provide books to residents in these wooden boxes. 

“Our little library is upstairs in the loft in our shop, which is a little different,” said Echo Mae, co-owner of Northwest Yarns in Bellingham.

Mae and her business partner welcome anyone who likes to read into their shop. 

“It’s very satisfying for us to see people walk away with a good book,” Mae said.

Some outdoor book collections have recently started stocking nonperishable foods and essential goods, like toilet paper and toothbrushes. The Little Free Libraries website has an additional map of the libraries so people in need can find them. 

 “I never really thought about how helpful it could be, reading and sharing food,” Kay said. “I think it’s great.”

Little libraries may be able to share food and an escape, but there are still some resources they canno’t provide. 

Gabe Gossett, head of the Hacherl Research and Writing Studio at Western Washington University, said he knows public libraries provide positive impacts on people. 

According to an email sent out by Western President Sabah Randhawa, Wilson Library implemented modified hours on March 13, 2020, and later closed all in-person services.

“While we consider what we do important and essential in some ways, at the same time we can’t say that we would want to introduce the risks of being open,” Gossett said. 

Gossett raised concern about students not reaching out and utilizing the library’s resources while they remain online. 

To find a registered little library or a box containing essential goods, enter your zip code here. 

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Culture & Religion

Your environment is about more than just plants

1
Editorial opinion by Emily Feek When we think about the environment, we tend to think about nature: the great outdoors. Our environment isn’t just plants,...