COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      Standardized testing continues despite low in-person K-12 attendance

      Educators still await district direction as testing season approaches By Silvia Leija With less than a quarter of Washington students attending in-person classes, educators are still...
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called "watchdogs."  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Culture & Religion

      Little libraries provide alternative for literary lovers

      Public spaces closed due to COVID-19, communities find new ways to connect through stories By Caroline Brooks With public libraries closed or reduced to curbside pickups,...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures' Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Campus

      Western international students get college experience online

      Western's International Student programs continue to connect students through Global Pathways and Conversation Partner programs By Tayler Robertson After the COVID-19 travel ban, international students were...
      Campus

      Student COVID-19 positive cases increase during winter quarter

      High case count attributed to social gatherings By Elisa Espinoza Western Washington University's student community has not been spared from the high count of positive COVID-19...
      Campus

      Student Health Center staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

      Vaccines administered with help from PeaceHealth hospital and Sea Mar Community Health Centers By Gaia Crans Western Washington University staff have begun to receive the COVID-19...
      Campus

      How COVID-19 testing works for Western students

      Western offering on and off-campus students COVID-19 tests free of cost to students By Lauryn Haywood Through the last 10 months of the pandemic, there have...
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

      How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department By Adela Cruz Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Sports

      Western golf's newest recruit from New Zealand

      Dani Bailey has made strong impressions on teammates and coaches alike By Nathan Schumock Dani Bailey, once the only girl on her high school golf team,...
      Recreation

      Mount Baker backcountry proves dangerous

      Snowboarder escapes death thanks to small, grabbable tree By Makani Falkin Mount Baker's backcountry is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but even paradise can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
City & County

COVID-19 cases rise in Whatcom County; gyms open with safety precautions

Updated
How gyms aim to stop the spread with support of the Health Department

A woman stands in front of exercise equipment in an inside indoor gym facility.
A woman stands in front of exercise equipment in an inside indoor gym facility. As Whatcom county proceeds into Phase 2, indoor gyms take safety precautions to stop the spread. // Courtesy of Danielle Cerullo

By Adela Cruz

Weeks after Whatcom County hit a record number of COVID-19 cases, fitness centers are preparing to reopen their doors. 

The week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, the Whatcom County COVID-19 Data Dashboard reported 247 new cases in the span of a 4-day period — over 60 cases per day.

Whatcom County was approved for the new reopening plan on Jan. 11 before the next COVID-19 spike occurred a week later. 

With permission from the state, gyms proceeded to reopen their doors with established safety precautions to avoid shutting down again. Bellingham Fitness is just one of the many gyms that reopened its doors to the public. 

“In early January, we implemented a new data monitoring system that better allows us to track cases that maybe have originated at gyms or fitness studios,” epidemiologist Andrew Ross said in an email interview. “We’ve only identified one case that appears to be related to exposure at a gym or fitness studio.”

As of the interview conducted with Ross on Jan. 29, this is the most recent data available since beginning the new data monitoring system in Whatcom County.

Bellingham Fitness owner Todd Sheehan said the safety precautions implemented include required mask-wearing, temperature checks and sanitizing spray bottles to clean before and after machine use. All members are required to sign a waiver to comply with gym safety rules. 

Bellingham Fitness has also implemented the use of a handheld sanitizing machine called the electrostatic sprayer. The electrostatic sprayer is designed to disinfect large indoor spaces, such as fitness facilities, schools, offices, and businesses. 

“[The members] have become accustomed to [wearing masks], although we have lost some members because of it,” Sheehan said. “If that’s the law, then I’m gonna follow it.”

Although the Whatcom County Health Department does not directly contact fitness centers about necessary safety precautions, fitness and gym studios should take diligent precautions themselves with some help from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Health Department Director Erika Lautenbach said.

”We do have dedicated staff who are available to answer questions,” Lautenbach said. “We encourage any fitness centers that have questions to contact us.”

Despite COVID-19 cumulative counts increasing throughout January, Lautenbach said the Health Department supports Gov. Jay Inslee’s current Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery and its guidance for fitness centers. 

The Health Department will provide the support needed by fitness centers to implement CDC guidelines in order to make it as safe as possible, Lautenbach said.  

According to the most recent data provided in the COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by Industry Sector document, only 1% of COVID-19 cases recorded in Washington state are known to have originated from gym facilities.

Search
