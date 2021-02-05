NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

43.2 F
Bellingham
Sunday, February 7, 2021
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called "watchdogs."  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures' Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Associated Students

      Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

      The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of summer student fee reductions remains...
      Campus

      Late night shuttle changes service to suit Western students

      Western's transportation services are in the process of creating a better Late Night Shuttle system for students By Adriannah Roman With Western Washington University's Student Late...
      Campus

      Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

      Suites, studios, kitchenettes, multipurpose rooms and more will be available at the new residence hall coming fall 2021 By Alison Ward Alma Clark Glass Hall will...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      Push for name's removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western's College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University's Huxley College of the Environment...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures' Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Associated Students

      Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

      The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of summer student fee reductions remains...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      Campus

      Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

      Suites, studios, kitchenettes, multipurpose rooms and more will be available at the new residence hall coming fall 2021 By Alison Ward Alma Clark Glass Hall will...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      Push for name's removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western's College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University's Huxley College of the Environment...
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      Trump's departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said "bye-bye" for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter,"...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let's face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
City & CountyMoreHousing & DevelopmentLocal GovernmentTop Stories

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled

Shelters at Camp 210 in the Geri Field parking lot at the Civic Field Complex in Bellingham, Wash. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Shelters at Camp 210 in the Geri Field parking lot at the Civic Field Complex in Bellingham, Wash. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. After the initial city sweep on Jan 28., some of the Camp 210 residents relocated to Civic Field. // Staff photos

By Caroline Brooks and Izzie Lund

This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating it as new information is made available, and will release more in-depth stories covering the issues. 

Follow @TheFrontOnline on Twitter for live updates.

Despite a legal notice indicating a sweep at Civic Field, the city did not show up to remove residents from Camp 210 on Friday afternoon. 

The city announced its plan to sweep the new location of Camp 210 on Tuesday. The notice stated anyone remaining at the site after 4 p.m Friday would be subject to arrest for trespassing. 

An estimated 30 to 40 residents remained at Camp 210 the morning of Feb. 5. Protestors were present throughout the day but were not met with city or police presence. 

At 4 p.m., there was no clear city presence at the camp despite the previously posted order. As night fell, no further action from the city occurred. 

A palette barricade with a sign reading “Zero Violence” and another depicting a peace sign sits at Camp 210 on Jan. 5, 2021.
A palette barricade with a sign reading “Zero Violence” and another depicting a peace sign sits at Camp 210 on Jan. 5, 2021. The encampment relocated to Civic Field after the city swept its original location at City Hall on Jan. 28. // Photo by Caroline Brooks

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the city swept Camp 210 from its previous location on the lawns of City Hall a day earlier than scheduled. Roughly 80 law enforcement officers in tactical gear faced off against a large group of protesters throughout the morning and early afternoon. 

By late afternoon, all of the tents had been removed and many of the residents had relocated to a new encampment at Civic Field.  

More than a dozen local activist groups co-signed a letter Thursday, Feb. 4, calling on the city to call off the sweep. The letter, whose signatories include the Whatcom Human Rights Task Force, Whatcom Peace & Justice Center, Bellingham Unity Committee, Whatcom Democratic Socialists of America and others, also called on the city to develop a permanent policy banning sweeps. 

“As a group of local grassroots community organizations concerned with justice and human rights, we come together to publicly condemn the openly militarized use of force displayed in sweeping the encampment at 210 Lottie Street,” the letter said. 

It also cited the Centers for Disease Control’s current guidelines, which recommend against sweeps because of COVID-19.

The mayor’s office and a spokesperson for the Bellingham Police Department were unable to be reached by phone or email Friday afternoon. 

